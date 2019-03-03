50 Minute Primary: Friend or Fiend?

I have one thing to say about two-hour church, and it’s this: I approve.
There is really no better feeling than getting out of your second church meeting of the day and realizing that you can just go home right now. I love two-hour church. It is literally the best.
I have heard a handful of not-exactly-complaints from younger parents saying they “kind of miss” that third hour where someone else had charge of their children, and I try to be sympathetic, but it’s hard. I think I remember what it’s like to have little kids—I mean, I’m taking all due precautions to prevent myself from having any again—but I just don’t understand missing, kind of or otherwise, that third hour. Maybe because no hour of church ever felt anything like a respite for me during the eighteen years I dragged my oldest child along. Having to deal with the constant threat of her disrupting other people’s worship and class discussions made that third hour at church more exhausting than an extra hour at home would have been. I don’t know. In any case, I acknowledge that some folks have different experiences. Whether it’s the extra hour of free babysitting or the extra hour of social interaction that you miss, I am sorry for your loss. But I’m afraid nothing can mar the joy of my Sunday afternoon nap.
I am not exactly complaining about the one little wrinkle I’ve noticed when it comes to Primary, which is where I’m currently serving. Since we only have fifty minutes instead of eighty or ninety, and some of that has to be spent transferring 140 children from class to singing time (or vice versa), it leaves about twenty minutes (give or take one minute) to do a lesson. There was a time I would have said twenty minutes was more than enough time for a Primary lesson. That time was when I served in Junior Primary. And probably also when I was teaching Doctrine and Covenants. Now that I’m teaching New Testament in Senior Primary, I’m finding twenty minutes just a touch inadequate.
It’s not that I have sooooooo much material to get through. (Although whose idea it was to cram all of the Sermon on the Mount into two Primary lessons—and one Sunday school lesson—I would really like to know.) I mean, no one expects us to cover everything, and besides, the kids will probably have forgotten all of it by the time they reach the parking lot, so whatever. But Jesus actually had some pretty cool teachings, so I kind of want to get through some of the material. I also want to spend some time getting to know the kids in my class, since I think relationships will prove more memorable than lessons in the long run (and probably in the short run also). In the past I had always started class with about ten minutes of talking about what everyone did during the week. And going off on tangents was no big deal when we had forty-five freaking minutes to kill. Now I find myself trying to cram the how-was-y’all’s-week chit-chat into the two minutes we have before my co-teacher arrives (that is, if I’m not the one arriving last), and someone going off on a tangent (which means every single other kid will also take a turn on that tangent) can eat through most of our class time.
My co-teacher and I are still trying to work out the calculus of structuring our lessons so we get a good balance of gospel-related discussion versus “once my brother threw up on an airplane” type discussion. Today we were discussing treasures in heaven versus treasures on earth, which led to a robust discussion of everyone’s earthly treasures. I really enjoyed that discussion. And we did talk a little bit about heavenly treasures eventually. The lesson turned out fine. I’m still kind of sad we couldn’t have a less-rushed discussion of what it means to “judge not.” And we never got around to the Golden Rule. So, okay, maybe the problem is that there’s too much material. But that’s not two-hour church’s fault. It’s the fault of whoever drew up the lesson schedule. I fault you, lesson scheduler! But I do not condemn you.
During today’s class time I did conclude that there are too few Primary class minutes to spend any of them explaining King James English. I know why the church uses the King James translation. And heretofore I have always used the KJV for Primary because that is the version of the scriptures the kids have (and some of them actually do enjoy looking things up in their own scriptures). I feel pretty strongly about engaging the actual text during class, if only briefly, because I was an English major and if the text itself isn’t essential, it’s like all the years I’ve spent reading things have been in vain. Anyway, having zero minutes to spare on anything that isn’t about Jesus or the kids, it just strikes me as a great waste of time to have kids read verses that are often unintelligible to the average adult, let alone the average nine-year-old. So starting with my next lesson, we are going to read the Bible in normal English in between talking about our stuffed animal collections and adventures with the Tooth Fairy.
Anyway, to sum up, two-hour church is awesome. Primary will continue to be an adjustment, perhaps for most of this year. But ditching sharing time was a good call. (It was exactly what I did in my Fantasy Two Hour Church planning sessions of yore. COINCIDENCE? Or the Holy Spirit pouring itself out upon the world? You decide.) Just having singing time is great, provided you aren’t one of those music leaders who have to cover both junior and senior Primary. (I hereby go on record as supporting two-deep Primary music leadership in all wards, regardless of staffing limitations. I shall march on your behalf if it comes to that.)
What has your experience been so far with fifty-minute Primary?
Comments
My teaching partner decided to focus on only one thing with our eight-year-old students today, and it was The Golden Rule. I thought it was a great choice, and she taught it so well. But I agree that there is SO much more to the Sermon on the Mount that I wish we had time to discuss. I hope that they are learning the other stuff at home.
I’ve noticed that our Primary music leader is also incorporating the week’s Come Follow Me lesson into her Singing Time every week. Is this happening in other wards?
I also wish we had more time in class to talk with my senior primary kids. Last year I felt that we had some amazing discussions. Right now I feel like I have enough time to pick two of the paragraphs in the “teaching older kids” section and do those. I too feel that’s it’s really important for the kids to know that I care about them and value them being there. So I make a point to remember who had a swim meet, a dance recital, who had a cool homeschool experience and more to ask them about. It’s really their parents job to teach them the gospel. It’s my job to make those kids feel like it’s a safe place to ask questions, for them to have a positive church experience and to feel and recognize the spirit. I think I get that last one maybe 1-2 times a month.
As for junior primary, I don’t teach it right now but from past experience I think 20-25 minutes is perfect!
I do hope the idea that it is the parents job to teach the gospel and the teachers to build relationships does not take hold. I grew up in a part member but inactive family. When I began attending church I craved learning the gospel. Church was where I got all of it. Nothing yo be learned at home.
I have all the same thoughts. 45 minutes was too long, and now 20 is too short. I wish we could shave a couple minutes out of singing time and/or sacrament meeting to stretch my lesson time to 30 minutes. As a lover of language, I also want to help them learn KJV English, in great part because the better they can read scriptures the more defenses they have against prooftexted interpretations. But there’s just no time to waste on teaching Shakespearean vocabulary if you want to get the point of a lesson across.
Also, I love that there’s no prayer at the end of singing time or at the beginning of class time. Having three back-to-back meetings in 3 hours all open and close with a prayer never made sense to me.
My wife is serving in Junior Primary (CTR 4s), and I’ve been subbing for her co-teacher most of this year, and we absolutely love the 20 minute lessons. The kids don’t get nearly as antsy or bored. But I think you make a great point that Senior Primary is different; that makes a lot of sense to me. Maybe in an ideal world where logistics were no concern, each older class would get another 5 minutes of lesson time than they had the year before.
And amen to the point about relationships being what really sticks with students.
I teach 11 year olds and am finding we are spending most of our time dissecting the language. I put the scripture on the board, give each kid a clipoard with the scripture for them to ‘rewrite’ and then we go through it figuring out what all these words mean. Usually we get some great conversation out of just the words (hypocrite today was a lot of fun).
20 minutes is not enough time though. I always start five minutes early, which helps a tad.
I’m not in Primary—and pretty much never been—but what about using Tom Wayment’s modern translation of the Bible for LDS? Type up the verses that will be covered since the kids won’t have that version and pass those around. They can read and see how the modern language compares to the KJV. As to “I know why the church uses the KJV” that ship has sailed. It’s obviously not used in the Church in any language other than English. In other languages the Church privileges the most modern translations. Why is it that English-speaking Saints have to read God’s word in 17th Century language no one speaks or understands anymore? Makes no sense.
MS, I do that and it helps. The kids all know how to look up verses in Wayment’s and compare words. But since the KJV isn’t going away, the kids need to know how to approach the language either way.
I teach the 9 year olds and I don’t think 20 minutes is enough time, especially since some of the class won’t be learning the lessons at home. It is much easier to prepare for the shorter lessons and I like that. I’d prefer to see class and singing time alternate every other week. Although, I can see how 20 minutes is more than enough for junior primary.
I thought 20 minutes for the lesson would be bliss, but it’s a tad short. I would prefer 30 minutes. I teach Jr. Primary, and it goes by almost too fast. I really want to have time to connect and chat with the kids, but if you do that you seriously only have maybe 10 minutes for the lesson. Our music leader does both junior AND senior music time. It seems like they should release a Primary counselor and have 2 music leaders instead so they could alternate weeks or do just senior or junior primary.
When I first heard of the time change I thought primary would be hardest hit. I still feel that way, even though personally I like the shortened schedule. I teach 3-4 year olds, and 20 minutes is not enough. It feels so rushed. I don’t see how 20 can possibly be enough for the older children.
We are a small primary, so jr. and sr. are together for singing time. I miss sharing time, the games, the teaching of the whole group together and the interaction between the adults and children. I notice now that the children aren’t given any time to share their thoughts, answer questions, etc. There’s not time. If I were in a presidency again, I would change it up a bit, and have the presidency teach a little (maybe not every week), have a story, give the children a chance to share, and have some games once in a while. It would give the music leader a little break, too. We have a full presidency with 4 people, and they don’t really have anything to do.
I’ve never served in Primary, but that’s my wife’s permanent calling.[1] So I just asked her about it. She agreed it’s a little tight; I suspect she would agree with the preference for 30 minutes. (She teaches the 10 and 11 year olds.)
[1] A couple of years ago when our bishop was first called, I had a conversation with him. I suggested it can be hard to staff Primary, as most of those women are gnawing at their ankles counting the days until they can go back to RS. He acknowledged that was true. So I said that’s not Sandy; she loves teaching Primary, and RS is just not her jam; she’ll never go back to RS. He’s a smart man, so in Primary she remains.
I’m primary president in my ward and we have senior primary classes meet first— partly with the hope that the ten minute transition time from sacrament meeting will end up being senior primary class time because the kids certainly don’t use that ten minutes just to get there. Our wonderful singing leader loves doing singing time and wishes she had more time so we have tried to streamline the transition time (fewer announcements, birthdays acknowledged once for the month, chairs set up so we can merely take away one row of junior primary chairs and be set for senior). My counselors are also teachers (because we really don’t need all those leaders for Sundays anymore and because we don’t have enough people to fill both needs otherwise), one in junior and one in senior and are so far happy with the much shorter time. I love getting to the end of church and not feeling like we’ve been torturing the children by making them sit and listen for so long.
Maryanne, great idea to leverage and use much of those transition times!
On a somewhat related note, how is everyone coping with the two-responsible adults per class requirement (Handbook2: 11.8.8)?