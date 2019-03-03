50 Minute Primary: Friend or Fiend?

by

I have one thing to say about two-hour church, and it’s this: I approve.

There is really no better feeling than getting out of your second church meeting of the day and realizing that you can just go home right now. I love two-hour church. It is literally the best.

I have heard a handful of not-exactly-complaints from younger parents saying they “kind of miss” that third hour where someone else had charge of their children, and I try to be sympathetic, but it’s hard. I think I remember what it’s like to have little kids—I mean, I’m taking all due precautions to prevent myself from having any again—but I just don’t understand missing, kind of or otherwise, that third hour. Maybe because no hour of church ever felt anything like a respite for me during the eighteen years I dragged my oldest child along. Having to deal with the constant threat of her disrupting other people’s worship and class discussions made that third hour at church more exhausting than an extra hour at home would have been. I don’t know. In any case, I acknowledge that some folks have different experiences. Whether it’s the extra hour of free babysitting or the extra hour of social interaction that you miss, I am sorry for your loss. But I’m afraid nothing can mar the joy of my Sunday afternoon nap.

I am not exactly complaining about the one little wrinkle I’ve noticed when it comes to Primary, which is where I’m currently serving. Since we only have fifty minutes instead of eighty or ninety, and some of that has to be spent transferring 140 children from class to singing time (or vice versa), it leaves about twenty minutes (give or take one minute) to do a lesson. There was a time I would have said twenty minutes was more than enough time for a Primary lesson. That time was when I served in Junior Primary. And probably also when I was teaching Doctrine and Covenants. Now that I’m teaching New Testament in Senior Primary, I’m finding twenty minutes just a touch inadequate.

It’s not that I have sooooooo much material to get through. (Although whose idea it was to cram all of the Sermon on the Mount into two Primary lessons—and one Sunday school lesson—I would really like to know.) I mean, no one expects us to cover everything, and besides, the kids will probably have forgotten all of it by the time they reach the parking lot, so whatever. But Jesus actually had some pretty cool teachings, so I kind of want to get through some of the material. I also want to spend some time getting to know the kids in my class, since I think relationships will prove more memorable than lessons in the long run (and probably in the short run also). In the past I had always started class with about ten minutes of talking about what everyone did during the week. And going off on tangents was no big deal when we had forty-five freaking minutes to kill. Now I find myself trying to cram the how-was-y’all’s-week chit-chat into the two minutes we have before my co-teacher arrives (that is, if I’m not the one arriving last), and someone going off on a tangent (which means every single other kid will also take a turn on that tangent) can eat through most of our class time.

My co-teacher and I are still trying to work out the calculus of structuring our lessons so we get a good balance of gospel-related discussion versus “once my brother threw up on an airplane” type discussion. Today we were discussing treasures in heaven versus treasures on earth, which led to a robust discussion of everyone’s earthly treasures. I really enjoyed that discussion. And we did talk a little bit about heavenly treasures eventually. The lesson turned out fine. I’m still kind of sad we couldn’t have a less-rushed discussion of what it means to “judge not.” And we never got around to the Golden Rule. So, okay, maybe the problem is that there’s too much material. But that’s not two-hour church’s fault. It’s the fault of whoever drew up the lesson schedule. I fault you, lesson scheduler! But I do not condemn you.

During today’s class time I did conclude that there are too few Primary class minutes to spend any of them explaining King James English. I know why the church uses the King James translation. And heretofore I have always used the KJV for Primary because that is the version of the scriptures the kids have (and some of them actually do enjoy looking things up in their own scriptures). I feel pretty strongly about engaging the actual text during class, if only briefly, because I was an English major and if the text itself isn’t essential, it’s like all the years I’ve spent reading things have been in vain. Anyway, having zero minutes to spare on anything that isn’t about Jesus or the kids, it just strikes me as a great waste of time to have kids read verses that are often unintelligible to the average adult, let alone the average nine-year-old. So starting with my next lesson, we are going to read the Bible in normal English in between talking about our stuffed animal collections and adventures with the Tooth Fairy.

Anyway, to sum up, two-hour church is awesome. Primary will continue to be an adjustment, perhaps for most of this year. But ditching sharing time was a good call. (It was exactly what I did in my Fantasy Two Hour Church planning sessions of yore. COINCIDENCE? Or the Holy Spirit pouring itself out upon the world? You decide.) Just having singing time is great, provided you aren’t one of those music leaders who have to cover both junior and senior Primary. (I hereby go on record as supporting two-deep Primary music leadership in all wards, regardless of staffing limitations. I shall march on your behalf if it comes to that.)

What has your experience been so far with fifty-minute Primary?