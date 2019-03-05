NT Translation and Mormon-bait

by

I’ve been reading Hart’s recent translation of the New Testament this year, and have found it really quite illuminating. He concludes his volume with a “Scientific Postscript on Translation” that explains some of his more non-traditional renderings. Frankly, it seems like it is Mormon-bait, though it clearly isn’t. Hart generally renders things literally, and happily sloughs off post-Augustinian (and really, post-Reformation) theological tropes. The scholarly shade he casts is fun to read, even if it is tempered by his affiliation (he is Eastern Orthodox). I thought I would share some of my thoughts on the intersection of his translation and our tradition, with the caveat that I have no particular expertise in ancient languages or biblical criticism.





In his postscript Hart discusses some of his most important translational choices. He starts with aiōnios, which is traditionally rendered “eternal” or “everlasting.”

I have discovered that there are many Christians whose sometimes furious objection to any other rendering revolves around a single verse, Matthew 25:46. After all in the original Greek of the New Testament, there really are only three verses that seem to threaten “eternal punishment” for the wicked (though, in fact, none of them actually does), and many who are doctrinally or emotionally committed to the idea of eternal torment for the unelect would feel gravely bereaved if the delicious clarity of the seemingly most explicit of those verse were allowed to be obscured behind a haze of lexical indeterminacy. To these I can say only that, if they really wish to believe in the everlasting torment of the reprobate, they are perfectly free to do so, whether there is any absolutely unquestionable scriptural warrant for doing so or not…

Hart explains that aiōnios is the adjective of the word aiōn (or aeon) and that both are rendered through the “whole of ancient and late antique Greek literature,” including that produced by Jewish authors, as “an age” or “long period of time.” Hart dedicates several pages and marshals a lot of evidence to make his point, one which he returns to for other words: Greek-speaking scholars and church fathers got things right more often than Latin-speaking alternatives.

I’d imagine most Mormons will prick up their ears with this. I immediately thought of D&C 19, which I agree with deeply, but have always thought was sort of funny. In verses 6 and 7 the voice of the Lord declares that while it is written “eternal torment” and “eternal damnation” the meaning is not that those things won’t end. Instead saying “eternal” is highly motivational hyperbole. Of course it will end (God isn’t a jerk)–it is “eternal” in the sense (vs. 10-12) that God is eternal and it is God’s punishment. It isn’t the most convincing piece of rhetoric, but I agree strongly with it, so no harm no foul. But then here we learn from Hart that eternal actually doesn’t mean eternal! Contextual Greek FTW. JS would have loved that.

The second word he digs into is the various words translated as “hell.” Again Hart discusses the significant evidence that “hell” is a very late construction and that Greek-speaking universalists such as Gregory of Nyssa were able to use the New Testament texts coherently whereas Augustine had to cherry pick from poor translations and do backflips to take the contrary view. Hart similarly sweeps the leg of “predestination,” “works” (as in faith and), and “justification.” There are many others—impressive for a couple of dozen pages.

Lastly, I have been vacillating in my use of “cosmological priesthood” to describe the material network of heaven constructed through the Nauvoo temple liturgy. The term fits into the primary argument of my book from last year, but I have worried that the term was overly precious. After reading Hart’s translational choices of “kosmos” I was reminded why I chose it in the first place and have emerged unrepentant and pleased.

Anyway, Hart’s translation is well worth the entry price. It has already changed my perspective on scripture and wended it’s why into my personal practice. Recommended.