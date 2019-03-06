Mette Ivie Harrison is a well-known mystery and young-adult novelist and frequent BCC guest. She is the author of The Book of Laman, and the forthcoming The Book of Abish, published by BCC Press.
Sometimes Mormons joke about the reality of what heaven looks like, especially for women. I suspect this is doctrine that the institutional church may be turning away from (like the doctrine of ruling planets that makes us just look really weird to other Christians), but the idea that heaven will just be a continuation of all the work women do now is, well, exhausting. In heaven, women will have billions and billions of children, as if gestation happens there as it does here on earth. Women will continue to do visiting teaching (at least that’s what my last Relief Society President said). They will continue to make a lovely home for their husbands and their already birthed children, grandchildren, and so on. There will be no rest or respite in heaven, at least not for women.
Here’s what I have to say about this: one of the best things about moving away from traditional Mormon beliefs has been rejecting exhausted heaven. I don’t believe in that heaven anymore, and it doesn’t have power me when other people tell me that it’s “true.” Though honestly, I must say, it’s mostly men who are the ones who say it’s true, because they didn’t live it. Most women shake their heads and refuse to say anything good about it (though there are still a few who tell you that it’s “the best time in your life.” That’s mostly, I suspect, because they hated the teenager stage when their kids made choices of their own once in a while.)
I can’t believe that God, even the Mormon patriarchal God, has no idea what it’s like to be a woman with young children, very little money, and to be constantly sleep deprived. It doesn’t make me holy. It makes me cranky, short-tempered, and unable to truly minister to anyone else, let alone to be a good mother to my children. It ruins your sex life for years. It makes it hard to think that anyone who gives you an extra job is better than a sadist. It makes you angry and jealous of every woman who has it better than you do or who is in a different stage of life. It is the opposite of the heaven I would want.
My idea of heaven would be more like sitting at home and video-chatting my kids and other family members. Occasional visits with friends at restaurants where someone else is cooking. Also, TV shows I love always being available despite Netflix changes. Snacks and chocolate that never make me fat. The ability to get an exercise high for as long as I want without being exhausted or getting injured as I age. The taste of food when I’m really, really hungry, without the pain of actually being hungry. Books everywhere. And some kind of device that would allow me to download the good ideas I have immediately, without having to type them in somewhere.
Hmm, come to think of it, that heavenly life looks surprisingly like my life right now. After almost all my children are grown up and have become wonderful adults who love me and remain connected to me, no matter what their relationship to the church has become. I’m old, which is a pain, but I’d trade all the injuries I’m dealing with for never having to change a dirty diaper again. And I really wasn’t that resentful of diapers per se, just the constant never-ending list of chores and the judgment of everyone around me that somehow I wasn’t good enough because my house was always a mess.
I don’t want exhausted heaven. I want a heaven of joyous connection where the work doesn’t have to be transferred to someone else. I’m afraid that I fear that Mormon men don’t consider who is doing the work in heaven, so their vision is a little different from mine. Yet another reason that I think we need some more women (and POC and queer folx and non-binary and trans friends, too) in the higher echelons, working on changing the doctrine so that heaven feels more like something I’d sign up for in a heartbeat, instead of something that I think to myself—maybe if I work a little less hard here, I can also work a little less hard there and end up in the Terrestial Kingdom.
If no one wants to go to the highest levels of the Celestial Kingdom, or no women do, maybe we should rethink it?
Comments
This is perfect. And Amen! (Also, if we believe the creation story in the bible and/or LDS temple endowment, we womenfolk don’t need to worry about heaven. Only men live and work there.)
Love this. You echo my feelings exactly.
It’s pretty easy to read Section 76 as all about men (“just men made perfect”), Section 132 adding women sealed to those men “by the Holy Spirit of promise,” and Section 137 adding children who die before the age of accountability. Taken all together, it’s a picture of a celestial kingdom that might work for straight patriarchal men (although it doesn’t work for me), but everyone else deserves a larger vision.
One day my mortal sojourn will end. All of it. And while everyone at church is so enamored with eternal family, my experience is that family is a very mixed bag. If it all ended and only the faint memory of my sacrifices and efforts for my family remained in my living/mortal children along with the memory of my failings… That would be okay.
Sometimes oblivion is more comfort than the idea of being stuck as a mommy and wife for eternity.
It was incredibly freeing to me when I embraced the fact that I would prefer the Terrestrial kingdom, and by a long shot. Basically every fear about Mormon doctrine re: women disappears if you get to go to normal Christian heaven with Jesus, who is the god I liked anyway. Phew!
Yup. This. I’ve already told my husband that if the CK is like that then I’ll be hanging out with the Wiccans a la “Mists of Avalon” and he can come visit me. I have no interest in that version of Mormon heaven. Of course, I no longer worry about getting into the CK anyway. I figure I’ll be happy wherever I end up.
Amen. Eternal posterity sounds great to men and we are hoping that babies are made the same way in heaven that they are made here on earth. Billions and billions of babies and multiple partners sounds great when it is framed that way to your average guy. I know what your thinking sisters, I am glad that my husband has never thought that way. Short answer, yes he has.
I would say this is the biggest hole in our theology. The slogan of “forever families” pulls at your heart strings until you get down to the details. If you throw in what was taught during the polygamy defending days, women like my wife shutter at the thought of Mormon Heaven.
C. S. Lewis quite famously said that, in the Final Judgment, it will not be us begging Christ to allow us to stay and Him demanding we leave — it will be Him begging us to stay, and us insisting to leave. Ultimately Heaven is a fullness of joy, but we must become the type of people that appreciate and want the joy on offer there, because otherwise it will be misery.
Look at what our Father does (or what the Savior does). He spends His eternity serving, working, and actively involved in the progression of His children (the ultimate sea-horse Father, one could say). And it is this that is His work and His glory — with all of His omnipotence, this is what He chooses because He understands that it is this that will bring Him (and those He loves) joy.
Now that isn’t to dispute what you are saying (except you limiting it by gender, which I think is silly [as if men don’t work in Heaven — source?] and needlessly antagonistic). Put me in Heavenly Father’s shoes right now, and I would probably find His life extraordinarily exhausting. I remember how tiring it was being a missionary at times, and don’t even mention being a General Authority (can you imagine being an Apostle — 12 hour days, 6 days a week for the rest of your life and a substantial part of that time being spent in meetings [yikes!] with no hope of it ending during your lifetime?). So I think we all get what you are saying in this post about the idea of Heaven being daunting.
But the solution isn’t to abandon the idea of Heaven — it is to recognize that we are current fallen creatures. Yes, an eternity of service to a bunch of wicked and ungrateful children (such as we are) doesn’t sound like a fullness of joy, but that has more to do with who we are now and not the true nature of things or who we are (hopefully!) to become. Christ’s Grace can change our nature, when we allow it to, so we become the type of people who will WANT that Heaven. It will make us fit for that Heaven. It will sanctify and change us until the idea of an eternity of service to others for no purpose except charity and the opportunity fills us with joy.
Like you, I am not there — far from it. But this is the change of heart that we all need — Heaven doesn’t need to change to fit us, we need to change to be fit for Heaven.
“I’m afraid that I fear that Mormon men don’t consider who is doing the work in heaven, so their vision is a little different from mine.” No need to generalize. Check out Samuel Taylor’s “Heaven Knows Why!” His fictional Mormon men in heaven also seem to have a repeat of work (and ecclesiastical climbing) that they really don’t care for in this life.
I suspect early Mormon theological speculation along the lines of gestation of spirit children happening in the celestial kingdom as it does here was partly driven by a serious lack of imagination and the same selective literalistic bent many religionists have. Unfortunately, people generally are just not that good at disentangling speculation from revelation. And Mormons are not particularly quick or good at identifying and abandoning the speculations of their GAs. I’ve even wondered if Mark Twain’s “Letters from the Earth” should be required reading for freshman GAs.
If Mette gets to the highest degree of the celestial kingdom, I fully expect she’ll adopt rather than gestate spirit children and that they will be the kind of friends she wants to spend time with or, if/when they don’t act that way, she’ll have hordes of resurrected ministering angels who were boy babies who died before the age of 8 to deal with them so she won’t have to. See “In The Heavens Are Parents Single?” : Report No. 1 by the Committee On Celestial Demographics in Dialogue: A Journal of Mormon Thought, Vol. 17, No. 1, Spring 1984.
With that Committee, I’m not so sure that the sum of Sections 76 + 132 + 137 even works for straight patriarchal men if they think it through without the impetus of an authoritarian personality. Those guys might benefit from reading Taylor’s “Heaven Knows Why!”.
Imagine what could be done with a quadruple combination of Twain, Taylor, Kirby, and Kimball (J. Golden, that is)!
Almost all the negatives you are describing seem to me to be obviously physical things that would be limited to the imperfect nature of life on earth. The whole point of exaltation in my understanding is to have perfect, immortal bodies that are not limited the way we are now. I generally go with the idea that everyone is free to believe what they want, but I extend a call to repentance for anyone who believes anything anywhere close to the limited view of the exhaustion heaven you describe. It is blasphemous and heretical and extremely short sighted to think a kingdom of glory would look anything like our life now on earth.
Jonathan Cavender – If your idea of Heaven is eternal, exhausting work, then I’m sure you can be accommodated. Until then, the “you’ll be happy with it when you get there” and “others have it worse in this life” (with a dash of “reverse sexism!”) isn’t helpful or hopeful to anyone.
Dear Mette Harrison – I’m slightly curious as to your journey in deciding to drop Ivie (my mother figured she’d been one longer than the other), but as to your post, I find it wonderful. To often we choose to ignore the number of scriptures that talk about entering into the rest of our Lord (etc) in favor of “Heaven will be exhaustively busy, so better give all your time to it now to get used to it”. Rest does not mean from our sins and infirmities; it implies that returning to not-rest.
@Don: So D&C 130 is blasphemous? “And that same sociality which exists among us here will exist among us there, only it will be coupled with eternal glory.”
And Alma 34? “For that same spirit which doth possess your bodies at the time that ye go out of this life, that same spirit will have power to possess your body in that eternal world.”
Plus a bajillion general authority quotes. It’s not hard to get from there to “women will be eternal servants raising up eternal posterity.”
Looks like it took a full two hours for the “not all men” crew to come in and tell us women what it feels like to be a woman. Thanks for clearing it rirgt up for me. As a single woman I can only hope to be assigned to spend all eternity with someone as wise and understanding as one of you. Blessings.
I love Jana Riess’ April 1, 2015 post, ‘Author returns, exhausted, after 3 hours in Mormon heaven.’
https://religionnews.com/2015/04/01/author-returns-exhausted-3-hours-mormon-heaven/
Mandy, BS. While there are several who indicated “not all men” beginning with Chris, apparently at less than two hours. Not one of them can be fairly read to be telling women what it feels like to be a woman. Blessings.
Even as a guy, I’ve sometimes felt overwhelmed by a supposed future of endless employment, and prefer to consider art-making to be the nature of heavenly labor.
We Mormons tend to think we know a lot more than we do. If other faiths know nothing about the hereafter, then we know next to nothing. Let’s just hope the idea of birthing billions of spirit children is based on sheer fantasy.