A note on presiding

I was recently reading one locality’s Stake Relief Society minutes of a bygone era, and noticed that, as we do in our weekly ward bulletins today, the various secretaries often noted who presided and who conducted the various meetings. Entirely unsurprisingly, these individuals were women, even if priesthood officers were present. I’ve read a lot of Relief Society minutes, but don’t know that I had ever previously asked myself about this practice. In fact, not having attended Stake Relief Society Conference (except as an occasional workshop presenter), I didn’t know whether this was still the case. A quick check with my wife suggests that it is no longer.
So when did women stop presiding at Relief Society meetings? The short answer is that I don’t know. But having spent some time with these minutes, I can say with surety that it is was common into the 1960s, which makes sense when you think that Correlation didn’t go into full force until the end of that decade, with its new conception of and emphasis on “keys.”
As an example, this Stake Relief Societies held an annual “convention” in the 1960s. There were various meetings associated with the event, and fortunately we often have fairly detailed minutes or summaries. In 1964 after an opening meeting of our Stake of interest:
At 10:00 a meeting for Ward and Stake Officers And Class leader, Bishop, And Stake priesthood representatives began with Sister Zola McGhee presiding and President Beth Tebbs conducting.
Zola was from the general board and Beth was the stake RS president. Alternatively you sometimes see the Stake RS president presiding at Stake conventions when priesthood officers or General board members are present. One such example is the 1959 convention of the same stake.
I guess it makes sense the presidents preside. Okay, that was a little snarky. More on point, I think the evolution of our usage of the term “president” at church has followed something not dissimilar to our usage of “quorum.” It meant a thing when we started using it, but has since evolved in idiosyncratic ways.
Comments
Interesting questions, J. YL minutes and reports are a rich source of data points, if not answers. I sense an imprecision in the use of “preside” in the sources in the early 20th C, possibly indicating a transitional period. The “conjoint” movement in the MIA (began 1896) brought questions of precedence to the surface, and JFS was tenacious in explaining that “there can’t be two heads” and the priesthood always presides. It was written into the early YL handbooks. I could show you some other sources.
P.S. When I served as stake YW camp director ten years ago, the stake YW pres made it clear that at our meetings *she* presided and I conducted. In those words. But this was a private meeting of women.
It would be nice if they had a timeline of loss of institutional power at the back of the Daughters in My Kingdom book, but there is one interesting note:
1969
The Relief Society Social Service Department is incorporated into Church Welfare and Social Services.
So I would guess it would have been around then that women stopped presiding at their own meetings.
Thanks Lisa. I would love to sit down and talk through this sometime. What we have in this post is precisely just a note, and as you say, things have to be more complicated. And it doesn’t surprise me that JFS is a key figure here. And loved your PS.