The Keys of the Beard

I got a call a week ago from a woman asking me to meet with a member of the temple presidency about possibly becoming an ordinance worker. My Bishop and SP had both suggested my name. I was honored that they had confidence in me, but I wasn’t exactly thrilled with the idea; I’m already Executive Secretary, which isn’t a bad gig but it does mean meetings starting at 6:30 a.m. on Sundays, so I wasn’t exactly sure about the possibility of adding another substantial calling on top of that. But I have always enjoyed spending time in the temple, and I have friends from around the stake who serve there, so I resolved to approach this possibility with an open mind.
This morning I had the interview with the temple president. When he met me he asked if I were the famous Kevin Barney, which surprised me a bit, but I acknowledged that yeah, that was me. He was very warm and nice and I thoroughly enjoyed our conversation. We got to know each other for awhile, and then turned to the business at hand.
In thinking about the possibility I had several deal breakers in mind. I couldn’t do any evening shift, due both to my commute by train from the city but also due to my glaucoma and trying to limit my driving in the dark. That turned out not to be a problem, I could just do Saturdays. I was hoping for two four-hour shifts a month, but the only four-hour shifts are in the evenings. The first Saturday shift starts at 6:30 a.m. (!) (and I’m over a half-hour drive from the temple), and there was no way I was going to sign up for another weekend meeting starting that early. But there was a later shift from 11:00 ro 4:30, and I decided that one seemed more reasonable. My bad eyesight meant I wouldn’t be able to do initiatories until I could memorize the text, but I can memorize pretty quickly and easily, so again, no problem there. I would have had to buy some temple clothing from the Distribution Center next door (in particular a suit jacket and white shoes); but again, that would have been perfectly fine.
And so it looked like it was maybe going to happen. And then there was one last thing: I would have to shave.
I hadn’t been sure whether that was a requirement, and in preparing for this I had tried to search online and it looked like temple workers being clean shaven maybe was a temple specific policy. But no, it turns out it is a church-wide requirement. So I had to tell him sorry, but that was a deal breaker. (I have often expressed that in the very unlikely event I were called to be a bishop, if shaving were a required part of the deal I would similarly decline the calling.)
I felt he deserved an explanation, so I tried to explain it to him this way: It is true that President Nelson holds almost all of the keys in the Church, But there is one key he does not possess: my wife holds the keys over whether I wear a beard or not.
There is a very good chance I wouldn’t even wear a beard today had I not attended BYU. Over Christmas break my senior year at the Y, I let my beard grow. The first Sunday back before classes, I was amused to see that over half of the men in my married student ward were similarly wearing vacation beards. I had never in my life grown a beard out before. And as fate would have it, my wife decided she really liked it. So we agreed that I would shave for my last semester and then grow the beard back after graduation. That was in 1982, and I’ve worn the beard ever since. I am tall and thinnish (6’5″ 230), and so my face is sort of long and thin also. My wife is an artist, and she likes how the beard aesthetically softens the length of my face.
Thankfully for us both, President Nelson doesn’t have to try to find me attractive, but my wife has that difficult task, so if she wants me to wear a beard, I’m going to wear a beard. Period. And she definitely wants me to keep the beard, and I had explicilty promised her I would not shave it if that turned out to be a requisite of the calling.
I keep the beard closely trimmed. Wearing it has nothing to do with being a 60’s hippy or any sort of rebellion, as our general leaders seem to perceive beards. For me it’s purely an aesthetic choice.
The temple president was a good sport about losing a potential worker (if maybe a touch perplexed that I would bow so completely to my wife’s wishes on this score), and I enjoyed the experience regardless. But there is a cost to the Church continuing to perceive beards as though it were still the sixties or seventies.
Comments
Him: “Your wife’s wishes about your beard are perplexing.”
Me: “Not as perplexing as the Church’s wishes about my beard.”
I had an almost identical experience when asked to be a veil worker several years ago. In retrospect, I wish I had expressed my concerns outright like you. Instead I just never shaved and, subsequently, never properly carried out my calling. There was something uncomfortably demanding and controlling about the no-beard rule and how nonchalantly the counselor in the temple presidency informed me about it.
I first grew a beard in 1969 when I graduated as a dentist. I looked very young and I felt that it made me look a little more mature. I was wearing a beard when the announcement came out about the advice to be clean shaven, but since I had worn it for some years already, I felt that it didn’t apply to me. Now, at 75, I still have a well trimmed beard and I imagine I will be buried with it.
Hey, My husband looks best with a trimmed goatee. When He was called to be the Temple Ordinance Worker. They had asked him to shave his goatee off. I was with him. I just sobbed. I said – Family Portrait is next week, it will be a First to have Ronnie with a goatee. They said We will go ahead set him apart, He will not start until after the family portrait. I have decided not to debate with the church. Growing up being the sixth generations member of Latter-Day Saints, I was taught not to discuss anything with the Church. Papa said, “It is more of neatness. Showing reverence. Like Full-time missionaries. My husband was the bishop – he also had his goatee shaved off. Family Portrait every year — he looks like a kid and I look like a little girl, too. Anyhow, just wanted to share my heartfelt with you — I understand your point of views, You are a very good man.
And this, men, is how women feel about nearly every aspect of our dress and physical appearance from the time we are prebuscent children in this church.
Good point, Katie.
We had a bishop with a beard. He said no one ever said anything to him about it. My husband had to shave his when called to be Elder’s QP, 1978. We had joined the church 18 months previous and no one said anything about his beard so the idea he must shave was a shock. I’m still mad about that. I loved his beard, sigh… He grew another one as bishop when he broke his neck (couldn’t shave with the neck brace) and kept it after he was released. Shaved that one off when it turned white. It is a silly rule and long past time to be gone. There is a quote by Pres. Oaks that in time it would be revoked. Seems like it has been long enough.
For the last decade or so, whenever I see Bednar or Uchtdorf speak in General Conference, I find myself distracted by their lack of moustaches. Both of those upper lips really look a moustache belongs on them.
The beard prohibition is yet another example of obedience to an arbitrary rule or preference of one in authority–rather than adhering to a doctrinal principle–has become a standard of “worthiness.”
But even more concerning is that emphasis on the external rather than the internal. A beard, an extra set of earrings, or the length/coverage of a piece of clothing takes precedence over one’s actions or testimony. At BYU, for example, while you cannot check out a book from the library if you have not shaved that day, you get little more than a slap on the wrist for cheating or other instances of academic dishonesty….actions that would preclude you from qualifying for a temple recommend (I have seen this repeatedly as a member of the faculty).
This policy is a relic of the counter-counterculture promoted by the Church in the 1960s and early 1970s. Interestingly, it was not initiated by Ernest Wilkinson (despite his best efforts to do so; he could never get Salt Lake to sign off on it). Instead, it was Dallin Oaks who announced the policy….although when he did so, he made it clear that it was a reaction to contemporary cultural mores and could change at some point in the future. Yet I would be shocked (thrilled, but shocked) if this changes at BYU–where we must adhere to policies that go well beyond the temple recommend questions*–or with temple workers and “big” priesthood callings. Image is everything.
* Yes, yes, I know that students and faculty who attend or work at BYU do so willingly and know what they are getting in to….but that does not obviate the fact that many of these “uber-righteous” policies are wholly unnecessary.
It’s pretty absurd. My husband has a goatee and looks better with than without – I hope he never shaves it off! I’m with Katie – too much control over our fashion choices. Ughhhhh!
Sigh. These are the types of nit-picky requirements which drive people away.
Adults are made to feel unworthy from a harmless choice to wear facial hair. What is the result? Either shave and feel some shame/resentment at the insinuation or forego a leader’s counsel and damage the relationship.
That popular meme going around where Jesus is embracing a young man at the pearly gates seems applicable here: “Welcome home! I’m so glad you shaved your beard!” Image shown with Jesus wearing a beard, of course.)
Leaders should be ultra-cautious when issuing counsel which has no bearing on a Christ-like life, but instead speaks of significant control over choices best left to the individual (or couple).
Leaders, please! Pick your battles! If so many aspects of life are regulated, what role does agency play?
Wouldn’t leaders rather have you serve in the temple with an attractive beard than engage in a power-trip of such little importance?
Obedience often straddles a fine line of unrighteous control. I need Jesus’s influence, not Satan’s.
DJ, As to Wilkinson/Oaks responsibility for the “policy, ” are you talking about the temple worker no-facial hair policy or the BYU no-facial hair policy? The latter was very clearly in practice at BYU under Wilkinson even if not signed off on by the board of trustees, and even if not otherwise codified until Oaks addressed dress and grooming standards in his first speech to the student body in September 1971. My comments on practice under Wilkinson (I graduated in August 1971) are a matter of personal experience and observation of bloody-faced students with acne problems that should have excused shaving, but, under the Wilkinson dictatorship, did not. It was a reaction to the counter-culture as early as the mid-60s. We were even told that its motivation was in part the wishes of donors and prospective donors of large sums to BYU. Wilkinson himself could be counted among such donors, given his reputed one-dollar/year salary.
I have not found any explanation for the persistence of the no-facial-hair rule for temple workers but not for other church callings (except on a local basis at the whim of the stake president).
After all, the temple films depicted Jehovah and Elohim with facial hair. Are temple workers to be more righteous than they as well as the temple patrons? Some rules are just silly — an unlikely to be changed without more Kevin Barneys.
BTW, my clean shaven look has nothing to do with righteousness. My beard (when once attempted seriously) simply looked terrible. My sometimes scruffy, unshaven look is a matter of laziness or boredom.
It seems to me that recent changes about who can be an ordinance worker are partly driven by the need for more ordinance workers. I know I would return as an ordinance worker if I could do it without having to shave my beard. I also noticed that in the endowment presentation there are two characters portrayed wearing beards. Hmmm
JR: The BYU policy was sporadically (but with increasing frequency) enforced under the Wilkinson regime starting in the 1960s, but it was not made official until Oaks made the September 1971 announcement you referenced.
For an interesting overview of the evolution of BYU’s Honor Code in all of its iterations and focal points, see http://signaturebookslibrary.org/standards-the-honor-code/.
You mean, you’re not at home right now doing psychedelic drugs and plotting a communist revolution?
Is this a policy that part of “The unwritten order of things?” I was just skimming a CHI and couldn’t find it anywhere. If it is unwritten, how come it seems to be so easily enforced? This is then first time I’ve even heard of someone pushing back on it.
I had a neighbor who never had a calling because our bishop expected everyone to be shaved. For every calling! And our ward needed him, but he refused to yield, bless him. And bless you, Kevin for sticking to your promise to your wife. After all, family first!