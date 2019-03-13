Study hard, learn lots…and don’t slam the door!

by

When you grow up here, you need all the advice you can get.

I grew up in a rural area, so far away from the nearest bus stop that my dad would drop me and my brother off on his way to work. He would stop on the side of the highway, we would tumble out, and he would invariably holler after us, “Study hard, learn lots, be good, stay out of trouble, and don’t slam the door!” We would mumble, “Yeah, sure, Dad,” in reply, slam the door, and go find our friends. I guess his advice eventually rubbed off though, as I went on to at least study hard and stay out of trouble, even if I didn’t learn much or become very good.

All of that pales in light of the way I have come to treat doors, however—I’m so careful with doors and the things they are attached to that sometimes my dad would get a little frustrated with my gentle approach to, say, working on a Jeep. One summer we undertook to replace in the engine in my Cherokee. I was fussing with the bolts that held the transmission to the engine block. The two upper bolts were hidden from view; I could only feel the bolt heads with my fingers. I had put a 6-point socket on one bolt that felt like it fit and was trying to no avail to loosen it. “C’mon,” dad said, “put some elbow grease into it,” as he reached for a pipe to place over the handle of the wrench for more leverage. He had a lifetime of experience working on Navy aircraft and wasn’t going to let a stuck bolt on a Jeep hold things up. So he gave his extended wrench a hearty pull and promptly rounded off the head of the bolt, which, it turned out, wasn’t a hex after all but an external torx—thanks for nothing, finger tips!

Anyway, I was reminded of my dad’s advice while reading this article on the search for the USS Wasp, a WWII aircraft carrier that was sunk in 1942. The article features a letter one of the crewmen who perished in the conflagration had written to his 5-year-old son a few months before the torpedo attack:

Dear Jackie,

…

In the meantime, take good care of Mother. Be a good boy and grow up to be a good young man. Study hard when you go to school. Be a leader in everything good in life. Be a good Catholic, and you can’t help being a good American. Play fair always. Strive to win but if you must lose, lose like a gentleman and a good sportsman. Don’t ever be a quitter either in sports or in your business or profession when you grow up. Get all the education you can. Stay close to Mother and follow her advice. Obey her in everything, no matter how you may at times disagree. She knows what is best and will never let you down or lead you away from the right and honorable things in life. If I don’t get back, you will have to be Mother’s protector because you will be the only one she has. You must grow up to take my place as well as your own in her life and heart. Don’t let her brood over me nor waste herself on anyone not worthy of her or you.

Love your grandmother and granddad as long as they live. They, too, will never let you down. Love your aunts and see them as often as you can. Last of all, don’t ever forget your daddy. Pray for him to come back and if it is God’s will that he does not, be the kind of a boy and man your daddy wants you to be. https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/13/magazine/uss-wasp-lost-world-war-ii-aircraft-carrier.html

Like the author of the article, “It was hard for me to read the Dear Jackie letter, with all its vulnerability and old-fashioned man-to-boy wisdom, and not feel a flare of anguished kinship.” I mean, my dad didn’t ship out and die young in war, but he’s gone now. And I’m nearly the same age as the letter’s author with a similar family situation.

As the last generation standing, so to speak, I sometimes reflect on what advice I would pass along to my descendants. Even if I’m not certain what value they might attach to any such advice, I kind of want to dispense it. I’m also not certain whether that impulse has anything to do with being raised a Mormon, but the emphasis on family history and the looming influence of The Book of Mormon, which characterizes itself as a compilation of advice from earlier generations to later generations, has probably left a mark.

I suspect that the consistent expression of love is more important than any particular nugget of wisdom, but I hope that my daughter will have the courage to adapt to and prosper among new and changing circumstances, retain her curiosity about the world to sustain a love of lifelong learning, and follow Christ’s example by being willing to mourn with those that mourn and comfort those that stand in need of comfort. Oh, and learn how to play electric guitar. Actually, I’m a little conflicted about foisting my hobbies off on loved ones, but for music I’m willing to make an exception—you won’t regret it!

So what would you say—or do, for that matter—that you would like those who follow to remember? Is there much point in saying anything, or is it better to simply let actions speak louder than words? What role has the advice of your forebears played in your life?