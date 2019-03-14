11th Annual International Art Competition

by

One of my favorite art exhibitions is the International Art Competition run by the Church and exhibited at the Church History Museum. Run every three years, it’s a great opportunity to see some of the artistic talent of church members from around the world. This year, 151 works of art from over two dozen countries are on display, with the theme “Meditations on Belief”, taken from Psalm 77: “I will meditate also of all thy work, and talk of thy doings.”

The results are impressive, showing a tremendous breadth of perspectives. I spoke with Laura Allred Hurtado, the global acquisitions curator, who said that it was interesting to see both the variety of responses and chosen media, but also to see common threads emerging in the entrants: themes of temple and scripture, of facing the divine in nature, of the personal touch of Jesus Christ. Personally, I find these international competitions interesting in part because of the prospect of unity in a diverse kaleidoscope of views.

A total of 947 submissions were received, and 250 from that group went to the international jury. The church has purchased 15 pieces, and there is an interactive kiosk in the exhibit that lets people vote for their favorite, which will receive a visitor’s choice award. I thought the exhibition was organized thoughtfully, grouped into sub-themes of Adam and Eve, charity and love, temples, and others. I did not expect the number of mixed media pieces, sculptures and other works that show textures of mormonism that we don’t normally see. One work, a pioneer dress made from the Doctrine and Covenants, stood out particularly as a wonderful intersection of ideas, faith, and culture. The summary and tour by the Zion Art Society is also definitely worth listening to.

It’s a terrific display. Those who can’t make it to the museum can look at the exhibit online here. I believe it is worth celebrating and sustaining these artistic efforts throughout the church. In some ways, I find it to be as unifying and fulfilling in my faith as a General Conference; we learn about each other and ourselves through these competitions.

The display runs through October 7, 2019.