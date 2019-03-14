“I’m sort of rules oriented”: What one man’s involvement in the college cheating scandal can teach us about moral reasoning.

By now everybody has heard of the college fraud, bribery and cheating scandal. In case you haven’t: a bunch of rich folks paid a sketchy dude to find ways to cheat on college entrance exams and college applications, including lying and flat-out bribery to get their kids into high-ranked colleges that they would not have been able to get into on their academic or athletic merit.
We could say a lot about it, but one thing that really jumped out at me was a pair of statements made by Gordon Caplan, one of the parents caught cheating, and what they tell us about the nature of morality and rules.
Caplan is one of the parents charged in the criminal complaint filed this week. He’s co-chairman of Willkie Farr & Gallagher, a large, well-known law firm. He was caught in recorded phone conversations agreeing with William Singer, the aforementioned sketchy dude who ran the scam, to pay Singer to have him find ways to cheat on college entrance exams. At one point in the conversations with Singer, Caplan appears to have some hesitation about the consequences if they get caught and he says this: “…keep in mind, I am a lawyer. So I’m sort of rules oriented.” See Affidavit filed in Support of Criminal Complaint, at p. 29, United States v. Abbot, No. 19-mj-06087 (D. Mass. filed March 11, 2019), available here.
I’m also a lawyer, so I’m especially attentive to stories in the news about lawyers behaving badly. (Once, while waiting to argue a motion in a civil case, I watched a man get sentenced to a long time in prison for making false statements in an sworn declaration; and as somebody who signs declarations and affidavits pretty regularly, it was sobering.) My first reaction to Caplan’s statement was sardonic laughter at the irony of a lawyer claiming to be “rules oriented” at the very moment of committing serious violations of the rules that govern lawyers, as well as of bribery laws. It’s kind of funny to say “I’m sort of rules oriented,” when you’re breaking the rules.
But as I thought about it more, I think Caplan unintentionally hit on something important about the nature of morality and rules: if have a “rules oriented,” sense of morality, then morality isn’t a question of whether something is intrinsically wrong or right, it’s only a question of whether it’s against The Rules. And if you believe The Rules are the sum total of what’s right and wrong, then the only thing keeping you from doing bad things is fear of breaking The Rules. More sinisterly, if you just don’t care about what’s right or wrong, then the only thing keeping you from doing bad things is the fear of punishment for breaking The Rules.
And that brings me to Caplan’s other statement: in an earlier conversation he was caught on the phone saying this to Singer: “It’s just, to be honest, I’m not worried about the moral issue here. I’m worried about the, if she’s caught doing that, you know, she’s finished.” See Affidavit filed in Support of Criminal Complaint, at p. 28, available here.
So while at first glance, the claim to be “rules oriented” might sound laughably hollow, if you look a little closer, Caplan’s statement that he had no moral scruples about the lying and cheating, and his statement that he’s “rules-oriented” are tragically consistent.
And this is why it’s important to move beyond a “rules-oriented” sense of morality.
A “rules-oriented” sense of morality can’t really grasp the difference between actions that are malum in se–intrinsically wrong–and actions that are malum prohibitum–wrong in the sense that they are against The Rules. To a purely “rules oriented” conscience, overstaying a visa, or speeding is not clearly morally distinguishable from lying or stealing. Or in the context of the BYU honor code, to a purely “rules oriented” conscience, cheating on a test or plagiarizing an assignment is not clearly distinguishable from wearing a tank top, or growing a beard. All are equally against The Rules.
Now, I’m not saying “let’s throw out the rules.” Rules are important. Rules can be very good. For lawyers, keeping the ethical rules that govern our profession can provide “safety and peace” from disciplinary action or worse consequences. Keeping the law will usually keep you out of jail. And it’s important that people competing for finite things, like a spot at a university, or the share of a market for something, play by the same rules, because that’s just fair. Following The Rules can be like training wheels to help us to learn the difference between right and wrong. Most of the time, things that are against The Rules are bad things that we shouldn’t do.
But sometimes things that are against The Rules are good, as the stories of Daniel, and of Meshach, Shadrach and Abed-Nego teach us–and the stories of David eating the consecrated bread, or Jesus healing on the Sabbath. And sometimes, things that are permitted by The Rules are still evil, and not actively resisting them can itself be evil, as Martin Luther King, Jr. and the other heroes of the civil rights movement taught us. And sometimes, the rules conflict, and it is impossible to keep them all, as Eve in Eden, and Abraham on Mt. Moriah teach us. In such cases, a “rules oriented” conscience won’t get the job done. We need something more. We need to “worry about the moral issue here,” not just the consequences, and not just fear of breaking The Rules. Keeping The Rules will make you a rule-keeping person, but it won’t make you a moral person. Keeping The Rules can provide safety and peace, but not salvation.
It can be tempting to dismiss the stories of Daniel and others I listed above as mere exceptions to the rules that don’t apply most of the time and can therefore be safely disregarded, but the thing about such stories–especially Eve’s and Adam’s story–is that it is the story of all of us. We cannot escape the inevitability that each of us will find ourselves in a situation where The Rules demand one thing, but conscience demands something else. Developing strong moral reasoning and a healthy conscience can be hard work. It requires introspection, humility, moral clarity, resistance to self-justification, and above all, love for all people. And it requires practice. And, lest we become paralyzed out of fear to break The Rules, it requires faith in God’s power and willingness to redeem our inevitably rule-breaking actions. It’s hard work, but it’s work we must do, because rules alone can’t save us.
Comments
This is a good post for this week’s Sunday School lesson. Matthew 12 shows Jesus and his disciples breaking the rules on the Sabbath. Some of the more rule-oriented Jews objected to Jesus healing a man on the Sabbath, and Jesus essentially tells them that people are more important than rules.
Hard concepts to live by at all times. Thank you for the post.
Thanks for this. People are fascinated by this situation, so it is a good teachable moment.
A bit of a thread jack maybe, but I think this is what irks me the most about the BYU Police/Honor Code office situation. While supporting legislation to require BYU Police to be subject to Utah’s public records law, and simultaneously refusing to comply with a subpoena and investigation into past practices, they’re playing The Rules game. It’s so ironic that they violated ethical guidelines to enforce the Honor Code, then stonewall to cover up. BYU should be leading by example in the moral development of its students, and these actions don’t support the Honor Code in any way.
https://www.sltrib.com/news/2019/03/12/legislature-has-spoken/
I had a history teacher in high school who started every class by giving us a moral/ethical dilemma to think about. Many of the dilemmas were of the kind mentioned in the OP above. We were then asked how we would solve this dilemma. No pat “Sunday School” answers were allowed. Mr. B often would often become the devil’s advocate if he felt that our thinking was sloppy or shallow. At the time I remember thinking “Why are you doing this? We’re good Mormon kids who will never face situations like these in a million years.” Wrong! Over the years I’ve encountered dilemmas big and small that were exactly like the ones presented in my history class. Because of the serious thought my teacher required me to give these issues I was able to handle the dilemmas in a way that was morally congruent with my conscience and spiritual beliefs. I bless him for teaching our class this vital skill. BTW the one class member who complained about this thinking exercise every day and called it a colossal waste of time was busted for money laundering and fraud.
Whenever I hear of someone being “rules based”, it’s always someone who believe the rules should be strictly enforced for people they consider below them, but for those above them or for themselves, there are “extenuating circumstances” (a.k.a. They really needed to break the rules, so it’s ok this time)
My brother was interested in calligraphy growing up. He hung a poster in our bedroom that listed the 10 Rules of Calligraphy. I can’t recall the first nine but #10 was Know When to Break the Rules. I think it’s important to have that instruction last and not first. Rules are important and before you can understand when you need to break them you have to understand why you usually need to keep them.
Thank you JKC. I’m reminded that my rules-oriented “obedience is the first law” Church upbringing was not helpful in my development of sound moral reasoning; I had to figure that out on my own, sometimes the hard way. I still occasionally hear lessons in church about obedience in which the teacher essentially tries (unknowingly) to argue the validity of the Nuremburg defense. Its hard to counter that position without invoking Godwin’s Law, but this post helps.
I’m also reminded of the cognitive dissonance I experienced early in my career when, as an idealistic, honest do-gooder, I was routinely trampled on by colleagues who had no reservations about bending (sometimes breaking) rules to their own advantage. The culture of the time rewarded them as “innovative risk-takers” and considered the rest of us expendable. I was upset, not only by the fact that they were climbing the ladder at my expense, but also with a bit of jealousy that they were living a prosperous life playing by an alternate set of rules that I was never taught in the first place. It’s a complicated set of emotions, I know, but these are things you think about when you end up losing your supposed dream job during a recession. I recovered eventually, but with a much more jaded, cynical view about how the world works. Which is why this newly uncovered college admissions scandal, wrong as it is, is not the least bit shocking.
I appreciated Anon’s post and tend to support his observation about the past BYU Police/Honor Code.
“Developing strong moral reasoning and a healthy conscience can be hard work.”
Yes. And it is harder work than positing moral reasoning as the higher law and rules as the lesser. It is pretty clear to me that no such rank ordering is possible, that one is not the subset or the superset of the other. They are different. I don’t know (and don’t care to spend time on) the ins-and-outs of the college cheating situation, but I feel like I confront every day issues where there is a perfectly legitimate and maybe even correct moral position that is contrary to the rules. And a rule-based position that would be immoral. It’s hard work.
In my view, Caplan’s comments are completely consistent with the prevailing (and increasing) mode of “lawyer-morality” I’ve found in the legal profession. Attorneys deal in rules, but seem to forget that law is not identical with moral rules (and, as the OP points out, they may diverge completely). This confusion results, I think, from the instrumentalist sophism lawyers are trained in – from our duty to “make the weaker argument the stronger.” So when I hear Caplan talk about being “rules-oriented,” I hear him saying that he is just laws-oriented, and I don’t understand his statement as a comment on his moral views (though maybe his moral-legal distinction illuminates those views a bit).
All this brings the philosophy student in me to the surface, so I ask: when we think of “moral reasoning” as an antidote to myopic rule following, are we presupposing a certain variety of moral reasoning? Rule utilitarianism, for example, is a variety of moral reasoning that is composed *only* of rules. And the moral reasoning required by ethical egoism might produce exactly the kind of statement that Caplan makes: I generally like rules, but will break them here because I believe I can do so undetected and thus avoid sanction. This question – what is moral reasoning, really? – is important because without addressing it, we risk unreflectively adopting whatever framework of moral reasoning we happen to be swimming in. As a Christian, Mormon inheritor of the post-post-modern, positivist, secularist, worldview, I feel the need to be much more specific about what *sort* of moral reasoning is justified.
“The Rules” and the Law. I remember being in Woody Deem’s first-year Criminal Law class at the BYU Law School and hearing the mantra “We aren’t interested in Justice. We are interested in enforcement of the law.” Of course, that led to the side issue of getting the law changed when it was unjust, which he strongly supported. He loved telling stories, and told stories about times he championed changing the law when it was unjust.
I also remember a few years ago at the Ethics block of the Continuing Legal Education course during BYU’s Education Week, where the discussion focused entirely on compliance with The Rules. I was disappointed, and gave feedback accordingly, that not once during an Ethics discussion at BYU was it mentioned that one reason to do the Right Thing was that it was the Right Thing. Sure, compliance with The Rules is important in and of itself, but compliance because it is also the Right Thing to do is also important.