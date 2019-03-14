“I’m sort of rules oriented”: What one man’s involvement in the college cheating scandal can teach us about moral reasoning.

by

By now everybody has heard of the college fraud, bribery and cheating scandal. In case you haven’t: a bunch of rich folks paid a sketchy dude to find ways to cheat on college entrance exams and college applications, including lying and flat-out bribery to get their kids into high-ranked colleges that they would not have been able to get into on their academic or athletic merit.

We could say a lot about it, but one thing that really jumped out at me was a pair of statements made by Gordon Caplan, one of the parents caught cheating, and what they tell us about the nature of morality and rules.

Caplan is one of the parents charged in the criminal complaint filed this week. He’s co-chairman of Willkie Farr & Gallagher, a large, well-known law firm. He was caught in recorded phone conversations agreeing with William Singer, the aforementioned sketchy dude who ran the scam, to pay Singer to have him find ways to cheat on college entrance exams. At one point in the conversations with Singer, Caplan appears to have some hesitation about the consequences if they get caught and he says this: “…keep in mind, I am a lawyer. So I’m sort of rules oriented.” See Affidavit filed in Support of Criminal Complaint, at p. 29, United States v. Abbot, No. 19-mj-06087 (D. Mass. filed March 11, 2019), available here.

I’m also a lawyer, so I’m especially attentive to stories in the news about lawyers behaving badly. (Once, while waiting to argue a motion in a civil case, I watched a man get sentenced to a long time in prison for making false statements in an sworn declaration; and as somebody who signs declarations and affidavits pretty regularly, it was sobering.) My first reaction to Caplan’s statement was sardonic laughter at the irony of a lawyer claiming to be “rules oriented” at the very moment of committing serious violations of the rules that govern lawyers, as well as of bribery laws. It’s kind of funny to say “I’m sort of rules oriented,” when you’re breaking the rules.

But as I thought about it more, I think Caplan unintentionally hit on something important about the nature of morality and rules: if have a “rules oriented,” sense of morality, then morality isn’t a question of whether something is intrinsically wrong or right, it’s only a question of whether it’s against The Rules. And if you believe The Rules are the sum total of what’s right and wrong, then the only thing keeping you from doing bad things is fear of breaking The Rules. More sinisterly, if you just don’t care about what’s right or wrong, then the only thing keeping you from doing bad things is the fear of punishment for breaking The Rules.

And that brings me to Caplan’s other statement: in an earlier conversation he was caught on the phone saying this to Singer: “It’s just, to be honest, I’m not worried about the moral issue here. I’m worried about the, if she’s caught doing that, you know, she’s finished.” See Affidavit filed in Support of Criminal Complaint, at p. 28, available here.

So while at first glance, the claim to be “rules oriented” might sound laughably hollow, if you look a little closer, Caplan’s statement that he had no moral scruples about the lying and cheating, and his statement that he’s “rules-oriented” are tragically consistent.

And this is why it’s important to move beyond a “rules-oriented” sense of morality.

A “rules-oriented” sense of morality can’t really grasp the difference between actions that are malum in se–intrinsically wrong–and actions that are malum prohibitum–wrong in the sense that they are against The Rules. To a purely “rules oriented” conscience, overstaying a visa, or speeding is not clearly morally distinguishable from lying or stealing. Or in the context of the BYU honor code, to a purely “rules oriented” conscience, cheating on a test or plagiarizing an assignment is not clearly distinguishable from wearing a tank top, or growing a beard. All are equally against The Rules.

Now, I’m not saying “let’s throw out the rules.” Rules are important. Rules can be very good. For lawyers, keeping the ethical rules that govern our profession can provide “safety and peace” from disciplinary action or worse consequences. Keeping the law will usually keep you out of jail. And it’s important that people competing for finite things, like a spot at a university, or the share of a market for something, play by the same rules, because that’s just fair. Following The Rules can be like training wheels to help us to learn the difference between right and wrong. Most of the time, things that are against The Rules are bad things that we shouldn’t do.

But sometimes things that are against The Rules are good, as the stories of Daniel, and of Meshach, Shadrach and Abed-Nego teach us–and the stories of David eating the consecrated bread, or Jesus healing on the Sabbath. And sometimes, things that are permitted by The Rules are still evil, and not actively resisting them can itself be evil, as Martin Luther King, Jr. and the other heroes of the civil rights movement taught us. And sometimes, the rules conflict, and it is impossible to keep them all, as Eve in Eden, and Abraham on Mt. Moriah teach us. In such cases, a “rules oriented” conscience won’t get the job done. We need something more. We need to “worry about the moral issue here,” not just the consequences, and not just fear of breaking The Rules. Keeping The Rules will make you a rule-keeping person, but it won’t make you a moral person. Keeping The Rules can provide safety and peace, but not salvation.

It can be tempting to dismiss the stories of Daniel and others I listed above as mere exceptions to the rules that don’t apply most of the time and can therefore be safely disregarded, but the thing about such stories–especially Eve’s and Adam’s story–is that it is the story of all of us. We cannot escape the inevitability that each of us will find ourselves in a situation where The Rules demand one thing, but conscience demands something else. Developing strong moral reasoning and a healthy conscience can be hard work. It requires introspection, humility, moral clarity, resistance to self-justification, and above all, love for all people. And it requires practice. And, lest we become paralyzed out of fear to break The Rules, it requires faith in God’s power and willingness to redeem our inevitably rule-breaking actions. It’s hard work, but it’s work we must do, because rules alone can’t save us.