On Modesty

I hear it’s almost Spring, in parts of the world that are not New England. For young women in Mormondom, warm weather means (more) modesty lessons. When I criticize the ways that girls are instructed about modesty among Latter-day Saints, someone inevitably asks (accuses), “Well, how would you teach it, then?” My answer is simple:
I wouldn’t.
Really. Not ever.
I would never talk to girls about how they should cover their bodies. I would never use the word “appropriate.” I would never mention their clothes. I would use the word “modest” only when speaking of service and self-forgetfulness.
I would say, “we’re playing volleyball for our activity next week. You’ll want to be able to jump and stretch comfortably.”
I would say, “we’re having a dance. Don’t you love how it feels when you just forget about everything and let your body move?”
I would say, “I love high heels, but they’re not very fun for dancing.”
I would say, “let’s read what Jesus taught about judging based on appearances.”
I would say, “let’s look for images of women from the scriptures in great art.” I would ask, “what images do you have of Heavenly Mother in your mind?”
I would say, “we’re having career night soon. Let’s watch some interviews with women CEOs and university presidents. What do you notice about the way they speak and carry themselves? What makes you feel confident like that?”
I would say, “let’s read about Jane Manning James, and Emmeline Wells, and Sarah Kimball, and Tsune Ishida Nachie, and Martha Hughes Cannon, and Louie Felt, and Patty Sessions, and …” (Every week I would say something like this!)
I would say, “we’re going to girl’s camp. You’ll want to protect yourself from sunburn and bugs and splinters and sprained ankles.”
I would say, “we were in the temple doing baptisms. How did you feel? What sensations did you experience in your body? In your spirit? How did they feel connected?”
Everything in a girl’s world teaches her that her body is an object, to be dressed (or not), starved, admired (or not), flattened into images to be posted/texted/insta-ed, exercised, displayed, hidden, surgically “improved,” flaunted, given, withheld, chosen (or not), loved (or not)… by other people, especially male people. Church should be a refuge from that relentless pressure to construct the body as an object of someone else’s gaze–the place where we treat girls as whole human beings, growing to be good and wise agents of their own destiny. There are too many things they need to know that they won’t hear anywhere else; we don’t have time to talk to them about how to be a slightly different kind of object of the male gaze than Teen Vogue suggests!*
If we tell them their lives matter, and are their own, which they can choose to share with a spouse and children when they are ready, they will spend less time thinking about how to get boys to like them (not a lot less, probably, biology being what it is, but at least we will not be sacralizing makeup tutorials!). We might start by letting them see women treated as whole human beings, even if they are not attached to a man… We could even let them see women at church leading and making decisions that don’t depend on getting a man’s approval. If we give them real power, they won’t need to use their sexual power to get men to give them a little.
If we teach them who they are, they’ll figure out what goddesses wear.
———————————————————–
*(and we ought to be really embarrassed that Teen Vogue sometimes does a better job of respecting girls’ minds than the YW curriculum)
Comments
I’m wondering why certain women are so bent out of shape about modesty? Modesty can help protect young women and not attract the wrong crowd.
So can teaching men not to be “the wrong crowd.” I’d argue that would be assigning responsibility to the appropriate party.
(And I’ll be deleting further comments along these lines. It’s a stupid, tired argument that it’s women’s responsibility to take care of men’s thoughts and behavior.)
Harold, what a stupid comment that doesn’t warrant the pixels I’m typing.
Kristine, as the father of a relatively newly-minted teenage girl, thank you, and I completely agree. We try to teach our kids to love themselves and to dress appropriately for the situation (and why, oh why are kids so averse to wearing gloves and hats when it’s cold outside?!?). I want my kids to love church, and don’t want to have to contradict messages they get there. And we’re lucky here that the modesty-(meaning-wear-a-lot-of-clothes)-at-all-costs message seems muted at most where we are. The be healthy, happy, and appropriate for the activity message strikes me as being of central value to our boys and girls.
Couldn’t agree more Kristine! Thank you for writing. The “wrong crowd” is responsible for their own thoughts and actions. Every person has agency to choose how he/she thinks and acts and we can’t shift that responsibility to another person. How can one person be responsible for another persons’ thoughts or actions? They can’t!
Marvelous. The last line is killer.
AMEN! I used a similar trumpet when I served in Young Women’s presidency. I could go on….
Women, of any age are not responsible for the proper or improper thoughts of men and boys.
Women of any age are not dependent on men to define their worth, nor their wardrobes.
Among other things, I like this: “I would say, ‘let’s look for images of women from the scriptures in great art.’ ” It seems most of the women in scriptures are either “modest” icons or wicked women. Of course, there are some cross-overs and some who get miscategorized, but such art, discussion of it, and the follow up question Kristine suggests, may teach what is needed without the typical narrow use of the word “modesty.”
At the risk of deletion, I agree that it’s a stupid, tired argument that it’s women’s responsibility to take care of men’s thoughts and behavior. That, however, is a different thing than what I thought HH was suggesting; I thought he was talking about self-protection from men and boys who are not taking care of their own thoughts and behaviors even if they are taught to do so. There will always be some of those. Maybe I read HH wrong. But if I read correctly, it might also be a stupid, tired argument that any effort toward teaching self-protection is a stupid, tired argument.
HH’s comment reminded me also of a lunch meeting with co-counsel, and a male client. Co-counsel came BYOB (i.e. bring your own blonde (not his wife)). She wore a top that exposed approximately the top half of her bust and more cleavage than that. Co-counsel expressed some anger at the client’s obviously noticing (ogling?) his blonde’s cleavage. Client’s response: “Well, if you don’t want it looked at, don’t put it on display.”
While that blonde may have been calculating, some adolescent girls are unaware. Some of them don’t have parents who will teach them awareness. Should our YW leaders take any responsibility to do so? I suspect it can be done without the traditional mis- or limited use of the word “modesty.” There are some great suggestions in the OP for doing so.
I think girls (and boys) are generally smarter than we give them credit for. If they’re on display, they probably know what they are doing and why. If that’s the case, we clearly need to spend time teaching them better ways to get their needs met, not lecturing them about their symptomatic behavior/clothing If they’re really unintentionally wearing “immodest” clothes, the last thing we should do is make them more self-conscious. With toddlers, we know that ignoring bad behavior and modeling better is the best tactic–it’s weird that we forget that with adolescents.
The number of things wrong with the BYOB anecdote is too great for me to begin to address. But no part of it is the woman’s fault–she is making the most of the tiny bit of power she has in a grotesquely unfair and exploitative structure built by and for men.
Thank you! I truly appreciate what has been taught here. I grew up in the church learning about modesty. And I grew up with a mother who taught me to use my body to manipulate and be noticed by the boys I knew. I remember her always telling me to accentuate my booty and breasts. She didn’t like when I wore baggy clothes. I was so uncomfortable with my body till was around 16 that I couldn’t even where shorts or dresses that didn’t completely cover my legs. I remember my mother forcing me into shorts even though they made me uncomfortable, and sometimes quite short shorts. My mother taught me quite blatantly that my responsibility was to learn all about what men wanted and liked and then to replicate that to get their attention and please them. And then I went to church and learned the same things, but in a different way, that in order to find a righteous man I would be required to be and dress only one certain way. Now, as an adult, I struggle with self-image and even as WOMEN we are bombarded with modesty lessons and reminders that we are just objects to be manipulate into a man’s world. I have been striving to take my body back, understand and become more connected to it in order to build my self-image and confidence.
I love this, Kristine. I love the idea of church being a refuge. As you say so well, girls get so many messages that other people are scrutinizing and valuing them based on what they wear; it would be great if we could avoid sending them the message that God is doing it too.
Teen Vogue has become very feminist and “woke” as it were since the last presidential election. That magazine is so progressive and feminist I got my daughter a subscription. They of course do a better job of teaching teenage girls to respect themselves and their bodies than any conservative religion would do.
Well done, Kristine. This father of two daughters appreciates this message very much.
But simply not teaching modesty may not be enough in some circles. We have generations of bad modesty rhetoric to undo. The Oaks “walking pornography” statement is on the record and still comes up in lessons. But countering those old messages is its own challenge in a culture that doesn’t believe in institutional apology (also Oaks) and holds in reverence the words of elderly white men, even when they turn out to be wrong.
I’ve been attending a non-denominational Christian church for almost 4 years now. I’ve never once heard the pastor address modesty as a female problem. In fact he quoted Jesus who admonished men who looked upon women with lust to pluck out their eyes.
Harold, start plucking.
The one thing I love about this church is my teenager daughter is never shamed for what she wears to church or activities. She feels much more included and loved there than she ever did in Young Womens.
The LDS church could learn from this example. Teenagers could be spending their time in a million different places so when they choose to come to church, it shouldn’t matter how they show up and what they’re wearing. More than anything during these years they need validation and unconditional love.
Much as I’d like to agree and applaud, I think you’re fooling yourself. They ARE smarter than we often give credit and they will know exactly what you’re doing if you give this kind of lesson. True, if we’d do this from a young age, and persist for a decade or two until the YW leaders of the future are the young women (and men) of today, then the world might change. But for today, this would be lawbeled the “modesty” lesson and every line would be heard as a coded message, same as last year.
It’s my cynical side on display this morning, but I would stop with “I wouldn’t.” I just think the whole topic in a church setting is hopelessly conflicted and spoiled by embedded generations of shame-based women’s-bodies-as-objects teaching.
But maybe you’re saying never have the lesson. Never spend an hour. Just add this kind of comment in the flow of life. Make it a pervasive attitude that infuses everything we do, every activity, every lesson. I can buy that.
Most comments are focused on sexual attractiveness in one way or another. Kristine’s post also notes that modesty lessons have the effect of highlighting sexual UNattractiveness as well … the consequences of which can be the destruction of personal value, social isolation, and, in LDS culture, the lifelong sense of mortal failure and eternal condemnation when that unattractiveness is seen as the chief cause of singleness in adulthood. You’ll never learn what goddesses wear when you’re never going to be a goddess … at least, according to the implications of modesty lessons.
Tsune Ischida Nachie sighting for the win! Thank you for that, Kristine.
I’m in the South (TM), so The Modesty Lesson has become pretty simple.
Are yer’ underbritches covered up? Can you do what you want to do without feeling out of place? Great. Let’s discuss dirty jokes and being a bully online, because that stuff will harm your soul.
Problem is, I often have to remind the old ladies and the leadership that standing there with a disapproving stare whilst clutching ones pearls is a big part of why all but one of our youth are completely inactive. The young women are offered oversize T-shirts anytime their knees made and appearance and the young men are given a tongue-lashing if they wear a non-white dress shirt to church.
I love this. Thank you Kristine!
A lesson on modesty could also say this: another way to describe “Modesty” is Meekness, a state in which people have the confidence not to do things that are meant to draw explicit attention to themselves to stoke their own vanity. And also, such a lesson could focus on the grown-ups rather than burdening the children or teenagers with guilt about whether they are dressing “modestly”. For example, one could ask during such a lesson whether the Stake President who drives a $100,000 Range Rover to church is being modest. Is he being more or less immodest than a 10 year old girl whose shoulders are showing in her Sunday dress? Objectively, the answer is clear. Sadly, I fear it’s not the answer most Latter-day Saints would give.
Ardis, yes. There’s a post about being an unattractive girl sitting through modesty/chastity lessons that is still too painful and personal for me to write, even 35 years later.
what a thing to read a post about the lack of value in emphasizing modesty in ways that reduce women to how they look and think, “you know what this post needs? an anecdote in which I use an acronym reserved for food and beverages to discuss a woman, share details on how much of her body was visible, note that she was spoken about by two men as essentially property, and then comment on how SHE was the one behaving in a ‘calculating’ fashion.”
Chris–I’m *definitely* saying never teach an entire lesson on modesty. This would be a terrible lesson plan! I should have been clearer.
Kristine, this was great. Thanks.
KLN–thanks. That was needed.
Years ago Sister Beck gave a wonderfully Q&A podcast where she addressed modesty. Her answers were perfect and on point. She said she would never correct a woman for her clothing because modesty is a natural result of conversion. So focus on conversion and everything else will follow. I wanted to fist pump! Yes! And straight from our female leadership. I’ve passed that episode along to every YW leader of my acquaintance in the years since.
that was repugnant I would saran wrap the man’s car were it in my capacity
It is unfair to put the burden on women for controlling men’s thoughts and I certainly would not do it if I had a daughter. But young teenage boys are not going to learn how to do that if they are constantly being blasted with sexual imagery which abounds in our culture and which the church should be a refuge from. Can’t wait for this comment to be misunderstood
Delete the word “But” from the beginning of the second sentence of your comment and you’re good to go! Where you get in trouble is in trying to connect the two somehow. Here’s the point: Boys, teenage boys, and young men have a responsibility to police their own thoughts, words, and actions. This is what Jesus taught, as recorded in the Gospels.
Jon f how is a young man going to learn to do so when they are constantly being blasted with sexual imagery never having the time and space to develop those skills. If the church is going to be a refuge for young girls from the relentless sexualization of our culture. It should also be a refuge from the relentless titilation that young boys are exposed to It goes both ways.I was not raised Mormon so I admit my perspective is limited here I don’t have all the answers I hesitated to post on here for that reason but I felt I should try to break the liberal groupthink going on here
Yes.
Anyone else remember when modesty was used differently? “Buy a modest house” or “drive a modest car”?
I find it hard to take seriously the pleas for modesty from people living in McMansions, wearing massive diamonds/pearls/Rolex, driving $100K cars, etc. They might want bodies covered up, but every other aspect of their lives says that modesty isn’t valued and that the goal of their lives (and therefore the best goal for yours) is to disregard it as much as possible. These people also tend to most often be in leadership roles.
Anecdote #1
One of the cringiest moments of my mission is when my companion insisted on teaching a teenage girl we were teaching about ‘modesty’. She was 15 and she and her mother were our investigators with baptismal dates an all that. My companion was concerned that the teenage girl, who was quite attractive, did not dress modestly enough. I told him that I thought it was a terrible idea for two white guys 19-21 year old white guys to tell a brown teenage girl how to not dress. I said we should let the YW’s leaders handle that. But he insisted and the next time we visited them he brought the spanish version of the strength of youth and proceeded to ‘lay down the law’ on modesty. It was one of the most embarrassing situations I’ve ever been in, and I’m sure it was infinitely worse for the teenager and her mother. I didn’t say a word the whole time. As I recall she was a bit put off by the experience but still ended up getting baptized along with her mother.
Anecdote #2 (somewhat on topic)
My mother had some sort of calling for several years that put her in charge of girls camp (this was in Utah). Despite being in charge of it, she had virtually no control over the ‘where’ and ‘what’ of girls camp. It was the same every summer, they’d go to that Mia Shalom camp, that has a and were not allowed to wear shorts, go swimming, maybe even no sandals, I’m not sure. Meanwhile the young men would always go to Lake Powell or Bear Lake to go boating, water-skiing, and that sort of stuff. It always seemed strange to me that they always seemed to give YM leader callings to the wealthy guys with boats. My mom tried for years to take the young women somewhere else to do anything else, but the stake president was adamant about going to Mia Shalom and no shorts allowed and always vetoed anything my mother tried to do. She was thought it was supremely unfair that the young men basically did whatever they wanted, while the young women had to the go the same place every year and not be allowed to wear swim-suits or shorts despite having some kind of pond and kayak activities.
Even with no men around to inadvertently “tempt” by wearing shorts they still had to abide by BYU-Idaho esque dress standards. The whole modesty institution in the church is really stupid.
john f., do you really think that people would generally struggle that much to weight which is more immodest? it would be a great discussion that I think all wards should have.
How do you handle the teenage arms race for male attention? The tendency to simply follow cultural trends modeled as “normal” on TV and film?
Historical perspective: We’ve always been a little tone-deaf when it comes to modesty, whether immodesty means extravagant show of wealth or extravagant show of skin. Back in the 1870s when the Retrenchment Society (with its Young Ladies’ auxiliary) was in full swing, Brigham Young wanted the women to “retrench” — to become more frugal, more modest in dress, more thrifty in their housekeeping, to eliminate supposedly wasteful bustles and trains and trims of all kinds.
There’s the (probably apocryphal) story of the Retrenchment ladies from Salt Lake showing up in some poverty-stricken southern Utah desert town dressed in their big city fashions with their hair in big city switches and curls, preaching retrenchment to the local sisters dressed in their shapeless, colorless sacks and their windblown unlovely hair and calloused work-worn hands. After an hour of listening to these calls to use less, spend less, be more modest in all things, one of the local ladies nudged her neighbor and asked “What do they want us to retrench on? The bread? or the water?”
Several years ago I was driving my 7th grade youngest son home after school when he said “I like it when it is colder than when it is warm.” “Why?” I asked. “Because girls have to wear different clothes.”
I agree we should not be focusing on clothes. If we want to talk about modesty at all it should be to the moms. They are largely the ones providing money for clothes or purchasing the clothes.
I was horrified a couple of years ago when the Stake Primary Presidency decided to talk about dressing modestly during Sharing Time (ages 3-12). The leader posed this question to the kids, “ what parts of our body should be covered up with clothes?”
Needless to say, nobody answered though I really wanted to raise my hand and say “boobs.”
Kristine:
Thank you for this. It was well put and well thought out. How I wish that our focus could be on those things that you emphasize.
Kristine: Do you draw a distinction between teaching modesty in the institutional church (i.e., don’t do it) and teaching modesty at home? I agree that church is not even close to the appropriate place for these discussions, but I am not comfortable ceding the conversation to all the other, mostly terrible, pop influences that can shape women’s views of themselves and their bodies (though I note there are, increasing, positive mainstream influences). Social mores around dress are fluid, but they do exist, and I want my kids to choose the correct (i.e., morally defensible) ones. It’s not clear to me how they’ll do that without a good deal of guidance.
I ask as a father of very young daughters, who doesn’t know whether to speak up, shut up, or something in between.
Good grief! KLN can’t read. The anecdote did not say the woman was calculating. It said she may have been. It was made quite clear that two of the men in that anecdote were acting improperly. The point was that we cannot stop them from doing so and that it may be useful for someone to help prepare young women to deal with that.
Billy: I think we can teach “modesty” not as about sleeve lengths but about appropriate attire that makes you comfortable and utilitarian for the task at hand. A “how to dress for camping in woods where there are ticks” or “how to dress for professional events” seminar is going to cover many of the same points as Mormons often like, for example, but while actually being practical and without ever injecting sex.
The underground man, question?
Do you think that young women, and women in general, are not “titillated” by sexual imagery?
Ardis – I hear you. I know that girl too well. I grew up in the 80’s in a ward full of models and pageant participants (and a few winners). I could drive in my own home town and see mega images of some of those girls on billboards. This wasn’t Utah etiher. My Laurel adviser was a runway model. The YW President was a former BYU homecoming queen.
I was not.
oh dear forgive me:
what a thing to read a post about the lack of value in emphasizing modesty in ways that reduce women to how they look and think, “you know what this post needs? an anecdote in which I use an acronym reserved for food and beverages to discuss a woman, share details on how much of her body was visible, note that she was spoken about by two men as essentially property, and then comment on how SHE *MAY HAVE BEEN* the one behaving in a ‘calculating’ fashion.”
Referring to a man bringing a woman with him as “bring your own blonde” is inappropriate as well, since it’s unclear whether that’s something you’re aware of, dear sir. Would still love to saran wrap your vehicle sometime.
Also, underground man, since you’re here to break up the “liberal group think” and want to bring up how sexualized our culture is, and these poor young men bombarded with sexual imagery and messages, and how church should be a reprieve from that then…
Come for your president. Come for the man who said he could grab women by their genitals and get away with it. Come for the man who cheated on all of his wives, some of them with sex workers in the adult film industry. Come for the man who regularly debases women, sexualizes them, objectifies them, and demeans them. You know, the same man who is basically idolized and protected at church?
KLN, You’re right. That one BYOB thing was not clear. To make it clear, that was exactly my co-counsel’s pre-lunch description of what he was doing and who she was. Again, it is not possible for us to control the behavior of those men who choose to behave that way.