On Modesty

I hear it’s almost Spring, in parts of the world that are not New England. For young women in Mormondom, warm weather means (more) modesty lessons. When I criticize the ways that girls are instructed about modesty among Latter-day Saints, someone inevitably asks (accuses), “Well, how would you teach it, then?” My answer is simple:

I wouldn’t.

Really. Not ever.

I would never talk to girls about how they should cover their bodies. I would never use the word “appropriate.” I would never mention their clothes. I would use the word “modest” only when speaking of service and self-forgetfulness.

I would say, “we’re playing volleyball for our activity next week. You’ll want to be able to jump and stretch comfortably.”

I would say, “we’re having a dance. Don’t you love how it feels when you just forget about everything and let your body move?”

I would say, “I love high heels, but they’re not very fun for dancing.”

I would say, “let’s read what Jesus taught about judging based on appearances.”

I would say, “let’s look for images of women from the scriptures in great art.” I would ask, “what images do you have of Heavenly Mother in your mind?”

I would say, “we’re having career night soon. Let’s watch some interviews with women CEOs and university presidents. What do you notice about the way they speak and carry themselves? What makes you feel confident like that?”

I would say, “let’s read about Jane Manning James, and Emmeline Wells, and Sarah Kimball, and Tsune Ishida Nachie, and Martha Hughes Cannon, and Louie Felt, and Patty Sessions, and …” (Every week I would say something like this!)

I would say, “we’re going to girl’s camp. You’ll want to protect yourself from sunburn and bugs and splinters and sprained ankles.”

I would say, “we were in the temple doing baptisms. How did you feel? What sensations did you experience in your body? In your spirit? How did they feel connected?”

Everything in a girl’s world teaches her that her body is an object, to be dressed (or not), starved, admired (or not), flattened into images to be posted/texted/insta-ed, exercised, displayed, hidden, surgically “improved,” flaunted, given, withheld, chosen (or not), loved (or not)… by other people, especially male people. Church should be a refuge from that relentless pressure to construct the body as an object of someone else’s gaze–the place where we treat girls as whole human beings, growing to be good and wise agents of their own destiny. There are too many things they need to know that they won’t hear anywhere else; we don’t have time to talk to them about how to be a slightly different kind of object of the male gaze than Teen Vogue suggests!*

If we tell them their lives matter, and are their own, which they can choose to share with a spouse and children when they are ready, they will spend less time thinking about how to get boys to like them (not a lot less, probably, biology being what it is, but at least we will not be sacralizing makeup tutorials!). We might start by letting them see women treated as whole human beings, even if they are not attached to a man… We could even let them see women at church leading and making decisions that don’t depend on getting a man’s approval. If we give them real power, they won’t need to use their sexual power to get men to give them a little.

If we teach them who they are, they’ll figure out what goddesses wear.

*(and we ought to be really embarrassed that Teen Vogue sometimes does a better job of respecting girls’ minds than the YW curriculum)