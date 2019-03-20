Joseph Smith and Translation

by

On January 11th of this year (2019) Brian Hauglid and Robin Jensen gave a guest presentation at the Maxwell Institute titled “A Window into Joseph Smith’s Translation.” I watched the presentation at some point later after the video had been posted online (and enjoyed it). Jeff Lindsay at Mormanity [1] has recently taken exception to that presentation, both here and here, to the effect that the speakers were irresponsible not to balance their more naturalistic take on the production of the Book of Abraham (including a probable belief he was translating the Sensen Papyrus) with some of the more apologetic scholarship on the topic. But for my part, I actually appreciated their naturalistic take on the process. Let me try to explain why.

I have a background in apologetically oriented scholarship. I discovered Hugh Nibley on my mission and followed the well trod path to becoming a Nibleyophile. At BYU I ended up studying ancient languages and majored in classics. After I graduated from law school I began publishing articles, mostly having to do with LDS scripture. Many of these were apologetically oriented, but others were not and had a more naturalistic framing. For some reason I always felt comfortable with either perspective. I published both in FARMS publications but also in Dialogue, for example.

I doubt I could have really articulated why early on, but these days I take what I call an “open” view to LDS scripture. What I mean by that is I maintain an almost completely open mind about the origins of such scripture. For everyday purposes I assume such scripture is pretty much what it claims to be (at least as understood through a more scholarly lens, such as a Sorenson/Gardner type of framing for the BoM). But I’m also open to LDS scripture being pseudepigraphal. I realize I’m so open minded many people think my brains fell out long ago. But it works for me. Since I’m completely open to either supernaturalist or naturalist origins of Mormon scripture, for me it takes the pressure off and I don’t feel I have to stress over it. For everyday purposes I can and do assume LDS scripture is more or less what it claims to be, but if it turns out that is not correct, no problem, I’m already comfortable with that possibility as well. That might generate too much cognitive dissonance for a lot of people, but for whatever reason it doesn’t for me.

To Illustrate, consider my article “The Facsimiles and Semitic Adaptation of Existing Sources.” There I posited that instead of seeing the Facsimiles as produced by Abraham’s own hand, we could see them as adaptations of existing Egyptian iconography by a Ptolemaic-era Jewish redactor (whom I fancifully labeled “J-Red”). I supported this point with several examples where Jews had adapted Egyptian iconography to their own purposes. I didn’t expressly state this in the article, but in the back of my mind I was also thinking that if it would be acceptable to understand the Facsimiles as reflecting a Jewish adaptation of Egyptian sources, why couldn’t we also place Joseph Smith himself in the redactor position, adapting existing Egyptian vignettes to a more biblical frame as relating to the patriarch Abraham?

Many years ago as I was attending a FAIR conference, at a pre-conference gathering Brent Metcalfe was there and he happened to have with him his set of beautiful color photographs of the KEP. At my request he showed me the pictures, and I immediately realized I wasn’t going to be able to make any headway with those documents until they were formally published in an editio princeps (which the JSPP has now done).(I had the old Marquardt microfilm edition but I immediately realized that was no longer going to cut it.) And so I gave up trying to figure out the KEP; that puzzle was simply beyond me.

I also look at this from the perspective of a high church leader who is responsible for the well being of the institution. Yes, there is apologetically oriented material that tries to support the traditional understanding of the Book of Abraham. But being realistic about it, there is a substantial risk that the Book of Abraham does indeed represent Joseph’s attempt to translate the Sensen Papyrus. As an amateur scholar I can affored to play around with this issue from various perspectives. But are you going to be willing to risk the organization itself by putting all of your eggs in the apologetic basket? If I’m an Apostle, I would much prefer to have a diversified portfolio of scholarly options that are considered church-acceptable on the table. We shouldn’t be signalling to people that they really ought to leave the fold if they cannot accept that the BoA is exactly what it seems to claim to be. As an Apostle I simply would not be willing to bet the church as an institution on that, and diversifying the acceptable positions members could hold would simply be a wise thing to encourage for the good of the Church. Or at least that’s how it looks to me.

[1] I don’t believe I have ever met Jeff in person, but I have long enjoyed his Mormanity blog.