Representation Matters: Naming Women in the Book of Mormon

by

This guest post is by Mette Harrison, whose many books include The Book of Abish, which was published this week by BCC Press.

A male friend of mine asked me a few years ago, when I complained about how few women spoke at General Conference, why it mattered to me. “If you believe the message is from God, then surely it’s the same message no matter who gives it.” This is, in a nutshell, what I think many men believe about male leadership within the Mormon church, and to be honest, about male leadership at work, in government, and in the media.

I tried to gently explain to my friend that representation matters, that seeing women speak matters to women because the message, from God, does change slightly depending on who speaks it. We all experience the divine through slightly different lenses. We translate things differently. We emphasize different things. Sometimes that may even go to the point of not noticing some things that maybe God meant to be spoken, and talking about things that God only barely touched upon. If you are willing to admit, and I think even very traditional Mormons have to admit this, that prophets are also mortal humans who sometimes get things wrong or just slightly tilted to one side. That’s why the restoration is an ongoing process. And for me, it’s why we need many voices to help us to understand God.

Sadly, I admit that I’ve been as guilty as anyone of thinking that the male apostles’ talks, even in Women’s Conference placed last as they are, often feel as if they have more “gravitas,” as if they’re tackling the “deep, doctrinal” subjects and the women with their Primary voices sometimes seem like they don’t matter. And that it’s fine if they speak, but we’re not going to have lessons on their talks in regular church because they’re “minor.” (This reminds me of grad school when the Dean taught a German Romanticism class, and I looked at the syllabus to complain there were no women in a time period in which there were so many women writers and the Dean said, “We only have time for the major writers.)

If you’ve ever wondered why there are only three named women in The Book of Mormon, I think it would not be blasphemy to say that someone might have just thought somewhere along the way that the women’s voices were minor. Was it Moroni? Joseph Smith? I don’t know. But they aren’t there, and as a woman who sometimes has to consciously seek out other women writers so that I can see how others write about women as important subjects and not just as the support figures in men’s stories. I started with The Book of Laman and added women to it, but this time around, I wanted the woman to be front and center, so I’m trying hard not to mention a certain Nephite missionary who might seem to be more important than the minor woman Abish who appears in the same story.

In The Book of Abish, it is Ammon who is the after-thought, the minor character who appears in only a couple of scenes at the end of the book. Abish is the heart and soul of this book. Her birth begins the story, and though she is born in a world in which women are not valued, in which her father nearly kills her for the sin of being born a seventh daughter, in which her mother is accused of being a witch, in which many people take Abish aside to tell her that her father is lying when he says he loves her more than he could ever love a son, Abish is the star of this story.

God comes down to tell her father that she is beloved, that she will save her people. She gets married, but that’s not the point of this story. She has children, but that is also not the point of this story. She is a sister who is both hurt by and loved by her sisters, but that is also not the point of this story. This is a story about a woman who saves a whole kingdom because she has faith that God has a plan for her, specifically for her, and that she is so loved that God tells her father and then her in vision what she needs to do. Abish doubts her importance for many years, but the love of God keeps reminding her that she doesn’t have to do anything other than be herself. That is enough. God will use her. God has sent her for a specific reason, and she will be there to do what is needed.

I love Abish because I believe with all my heart that God loves all of us this way, men and women, that we all have a specific purpose, and that we are all here to save each other. We don’t have to do anything special, just wait for the moment when we see the chance, and remember God in that moment.