Representation Matters: Naming Women in the Book of Mormon

This guest post is by Mette Harrison, whose many books include The Book of Abish, which was published this week by BCC Press.
A male friend of mine asked me a few years ago, when I complained about how few women spoke at General Conference, why it mattered to me. “If you believe the message is from God, then surely it’s the same message no matter who gives it.” This is, in a nutshell, what I think many men believe about male leadership within the Mormon church, and to be honest, about male leadership at work, in government, and in the media.
I tried to gently explain to my friend that representation matters, that seeing women speak matters to women because the message, from God, does change slightly depending on who speaks it. We all experience the divine through slightly different lenses. We translate things differently. We emphasize different things. Sometimes that may even go to the point of not noticing some things that maybe God meant to be spoken, and talking about things that God only barely touched upon. If you are willing to admit, and I think even very traditional Mormons have to admit this, that prophets are also mortal humans who sometimes get things wrong or just slightly tilted to one side. That’s why the restoration is an ongoing process. And for me, it’s why we need many voices to help us to understand God.
Sadly, I admit that I’ve been as guilty as anyone of thinking that the male apostles’ talks, even in Women’s Conference placed last as they are, often feel as if they have more “gravitas,” as if they’re tackling the “deep, doctrinal” subjects and the women with their Primary voices sometimes seem like they don’t matter. And that it’s fine if they speak, but we’re not going to have lessons on their talks in regular church because they’re “minor.” (This reminds me of grad school when the Dean taught a German Romanticism class, and I looked at the syllabus to complain there were no women in a time period in which there were so many women writers and the Dean said, “We only have time for the major writers.)
If you’ve ever wondered why there are only three named women in The Book of Mormon, I think it would not be blasphemy to say that someone might have just thought somewhere along the way that the women’s voices were minor. Was it Moroni? Joseph Smith? I don’t know. But they aren’t there, and as a woman who sometimes has to consciously seek out other women writers so that I can see how others write about women as important subjects and not just as the support figures in men’s stories. I started with The Book of Laman and added women to it, but this time around, I wanted the woman to be front and center, so I’m trying hard not to mention a certain Nephite missionary who might seem to be more important than the minor woman Abish who appears in the same story.
In The Book of Abish, it is Ammon who is the after-thought, the minor character who appears in only a couple of scenes at the end of the book. Abish is the heart and soul of this book. Her birth begins the story, and though she is born in a world in which women are not valued, in which her father nearly kills her for the sin of being born a seventh daughter, in which her mother is accused of being a witch, in which many people take Abish aside to tell her that her father is lying when he says he loves her more than he could ever love a son, Abish is the star of this story.
God comes down to tell her father that she is beloved, that she will save her people. She gets married, but that’s not the point of this story. She has children, but that is also not the point of this story. She is a sister who is both hurt by and loved by her sisters, but that is also not the point of this story. This is a story about a woman who saves a whole kingdom because she has faith that God has a plan for her, specifically for her, and that she is so loved that God tells her father and then her in vision what she needs to do. Abish doubts her importance for many years, but the love of God keeps reminding her that she doesn’t have to do anything other than be herself. That is enough. God will use her. God has sent her for a specific reason, and she will be there to do what is needed.
I love Abish because I believe with all my heart that God loves all of us this way, men and women, that we all have a specific purpose, and that we are all here to save each other. We don’t have to do anything special, just wait for the moment when we see the chance, and remember God in that moment.
Comments
Thank you. Well done.
This is so well said, Mette. And it’s such a hard thing to articulate–I don’t know exactly why it feels different to hear a similar message from someone who shares my experience and someone who doesn’t. But it does. And I always think that if LDS men could have just a few weeks of hearing lessons and talks and scriptures and hymns that consistently force them to read themselves in, instead of having maleness/masculinity treated as the default for “human,” things would change pretty quickly. My only experimental test of this theory has been programming “As Sisters in Zion” for a congregational hymn when we talk about the Relief Society in Sacrament Meeting. My purely anecdotal evidence suggests that a great many men dislike having to regard themselves as included in pronouns that refer to the opposite sex…
Ted Z.
I have tried to explain to other women why it matters that I am represented at the table in leadership and at the pulpit and sadly many women don’t even care. I think as lds women we are taught to defer to men so often that we minimize our own necessity outside the home and like you said, if someone has the Spirit, what difference does it make who leads or speaks? Breaks my heart.
I like to interpret the phrase “vision of her father” was a vision she had of Heavenly Father, rather than a vision her earthly father had.
Well done.
I’m just enough older to not remember _anybody_ asking the “where are the women” question. I’d like to think I learned better a few years ago, but I continue to be surprised by blind spots. For example, from an article I just read about the Library of Congress subject headings system:
“There are 4,065 subject terms containing “women” and only 444 containing “men.” One example of bias is subjects containing the word “astronauts.” Women are designated with “Women astronauts” and “African American women astronauts,” but there is no subject heading for male astronauts. A book about astronauts who are men would have the general subject “Astronauts,”
I am curious about what “even very traditional Mormons” believe? I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a ranking system, where the prophet/president is thought to be essentially channeling, the rest of the Q15 (or whatever group it is who pick their own topics) are thought to be second but close-to “word of God” speakers and certainly in the “never lead astray” category, and everybody else–that would include all women, of course–is working in the mortal realm that may get things wrong or tilted.
@Cynthia the LDS women that I have talked to (in general) seem to feel that wearing pants to church, or taking a leadership role, or priesthood is all tied up in usurping the role of their husbands, fathers, and sons.
Where I have had some small measure of success is in asking if it is fair and right that no woman in our church, no matter her talents or gifts or God given purpose can have any leadership role over men in our church.
Most modern LDS women that I have spoken to are (in general) fairly content with their lot in life. They do not have any desire to go to meetings, make decisions, and lead people. They feel a little less certain about restricting the ambitions, hopes, and dreams of all women everywhere simply because they were born as women. I guess it is somewhat akin to a woman choosing to be a stay at home mom and loving her choice. It is another thing entirely to say that all women everywhere should be stay at home moms.
christiankimball,
“Women are designated with “Women astronauts” and “African American women astronauts,” but there is no subject heading for male astronauts.”
You’ve nailed it.
We do this all the time at church and it makes me crazy. All women in the church, regardless of calling, are referred to as Sister even if said woman is the president of an organization. And adding women (or woman, probably just one) to a top leadership council in the church required a name change to add “and Family” because we couldn’t possibly let anyone assume that a woman belongs on a Priesthood/men’s council, even after Oaks talk about women having priesthood authority and power.
I remember an article about the impending breakup with BSA, and the statement said something about Scouting being unavailable to fully half the church’s youth. What they meant was half the boys. Girls are roughly half the church’s youth, but weren’t accounted for at all.
https://www.deseretnews.com/article/765678271/LDS-Church-statement-responding-to-Boy-Scouts-of-America-policy-change.html
A couple of thoughts on women and men and the priesthood that Another Roy’s comment (10:48 AM) brought back to mind:
Another Roy says that women do not desire to go to meetings, make decisions, and lead people. I observe that I, as a man, also do not desire these things. In another conversation elsewhere, someone noted that according to PEW statistics, something like 90% of LDS women do not desire the priesthood. How much of women’s alleged desire to not hold priesthood is because they do not want to do these kind of “Church government” sorts of things? If a desire to not be in Church government is enough to justify not ordaining someone to the priesthood, why am I ordained to the priesthood? How might women’s responses to “do you want the priesthood” change if the question was asked in a way to emphasize the ability to give your family and others in your circle blessings? For example, at 2AM with a sick child when you desperately do not want to call your ministering brother to come anoint/seal, how nice would it be to wake your spouse (if he/she was not already awake) and simply ask who is anointing and sealing this time? Priesthood is more than Church government, though Church government can be a big part of priesthood. How would the results of the “do you want the priesthood” change if the survey could separate out those two sides of priesthood?
On a different note, I have heard it said (usually in jest) that the desire to be bishop should disqualify someone from being bishop. What does that suggest about the potential for that 90% of women to serve in Church government?