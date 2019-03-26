Judging Righteous Judgment, Part 2: a long-overdue post

by

Six years ago, I started what I thought would be a series of posts about how to judge righteously. One post in and I realized that I didn’t really have much else to say at the time. But I was recently inspired to start thinking about it again when I was informed that “Judge not!” was “the war cry of the great and spacious culture warrior.” You see this sort of thing a lot out in the wilds of the internet, but it got me thinking.

As I mentioned before, our judgment is so bound by our mortality that any attempt at righteous judgment is wanting. Our limited data set and constant self-interest incline us toward bad decisions, both for ourselves and others. Our motes are many, frequently to the point of blinding us. Legal systems exist because societies acknowledge this fact, but, being built by people as short-sighted as we are, they have their limits. God’s perfect judgment eludes us in mortality.

But this doesn’t mean we can avoid judgment. We must make choices every day, including choices regarding how best to interact with others. I said in the last part, “I tend to assume that judgment must necessarily be ad hoc, reliant on a combination of authorized resources, spiritual inspiration, contextual understanding, and more than a little luck.” Let’s go through this and see if it gets us to something approximating righteous judgment.

My first point is that judgment is necessarily ad hoc. We like the idea of the law applying equally to all and it is a foundation of our legal system (even if it doesn’t actually apply in many cases). So, why do I say that righteous judgment is ad hoc, meaning without using a generalized rule or standard for judgment? For two reasons: all are equal before the court of law (and should be), but your judgments are more personal and, therefore, contextual; and, the application of a generalized law or standard can be used to unjustly persecute someone. There are exceptions to every social rule; we shouldn’t be afraid to find them.

My second point is that judgment should be reliant on a combination of things, the first of which is authorized resources. These resources are the standards that a given group acknowledges as authoritative. So the legal code for the legal system; the standard works for making Mormon judgement. Nobody who is a part of those groups can deny the authority of those sources, but they can argue about the relevancy of a given application of law or commandment to their situation. Of course, there are some works that are always going to be bad, even if a group finds it authoritative (the code of the mafia, for instance). But setting that aside, judgment will seem arbitrary if it isn’t grounded in some axia that all involved agree are fundamental to understanding the situation.

The third point is that spiritual inspiration is a necessary part of judgment. People make a big deal about the difference between what is legal and what is moral. Rightly so, because we don’t all subscribe to the same moral system and binding a legal system thereto is unjustly discriminatory. But in your personal judgment, making the moral choice is important. For this, as a Mormon, I suggest that God plays an important role. This isn’t to say that non-Mormons (or even Atheists) are incapable of making moral judgments, but that, for Mormons, God is the ultimate example of the Good. While we are incapable of judging how he judges, asking ourselves if we are treating his children as he would have them treated is a good rule of thumb. It is also a pure expression of the love of God, the first great commandment.

The fourth point is that judgment requires an understanding of context. In the abstract, we might come to the conclusion that “Killing is wrong.” But in the context of self-defense, a soldier on the battlefield, a Nephi standing over a drunken Laban, we might (emphasis on might) come to different conclusion. The history of an interaction, the present status of a relationship, the desire for future interactions all combine to give our judgment meaning, to determine if it is truly just. While abstraction does have a place in the process, the reality of the effects of our choices should be a constant curb on our judgmental excesses.

Finally, we come to luck. That we ever get a judgment correct or even really connect with our fellow humans via the imperfection of language and sensory perception is a little miracle, a bit of grace. We need to acknowledge the role of what we can’t perceive and can’t control in our judgments, whether for good or ill. We must be prepared to revise and repent as new information becomes accessible; to humbly note our inadequacies as we apologize for the injustices we will inevitably condone or perpetrate. There is no actual moral high ground in our interactions; we’re all in the stew. But, should we have the experience of getting it right, consider that a little grace given by the Father. Who are we to deny Him His glory?

So, that is, I think, what one must consider in order to engage in righteous judgment. As the JST goes, “Judge not unrighteously, that ye be not judged; but judge righteous judgment.” So doing it right seems to be important, but also something that we need to acknowledge we are going to fail at again and again and then have to repent about it. What it certainly isn’t is making snap-judgments about someone based on a twitter (or other quick) interaction. True judgment requires that we see as He sees, as impossible a commandment as “Be ye therefore perfect,” but a nonetheless binding one. The one thing being truly judges, when we judge, is, after all, ourselves.