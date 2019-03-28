Taking the Plunge for All It Is Worth (Which Is a Lot)

by

BCC welcomes this guest review by Roger Terry, editorial director at BYU Studies and the author of Bruder: The Perplexingly Spiritual Life and Not Entirely Unexpected Death of a Mormon Missionary, published in 2019 by BCC Press.

BCC Press has recently released two missionary memoirs, and Michael and Steve thought it would be fun to have the two authors review each other’s book. In my own memoir, I made the following observation up front: “One thing you need to know is that in spite of the stultifying sameness of dress imposed upon male Mormon missionaries (females get cut a little slack in this department), no two missionaries are alike. Beyond this, there is another level of diversity: between missions. . . . My youngest son recently returned from serving in Ukraine. At the same time, his cousin was serving in Florida.

Reading their weekly emails was an exercise in head scratching. You never would have known they were doing anything remotely similar. Their experiences were as different as a root canal and a birthday party. And when the cousin’s brother was sent to Uruguay, the sense of disconnect seemed to triple. So any mission memoir is going to be a very, very, very idiosyncratic narrative.” Reading Angela Liscom Clayton’s memoir did nothing to convince me my observation was wrong.

To say the least, The Legend of Hermana Plunge repeatedly astonished me. Her experience was so vastly different from mine, in every way imaginable, that reading it was like visiting another planet, or perhaps another dimension. Even my niece’s adventure in Florida was only vaguely similar to Sister Liscom’s sixteen months in the Canary Islands. And my wife’s mission to southern Chile, though it too was Spanish-speaking, didn’t much resemble Angela’s romp in “Europe’s Hawaii.”

I suppose the biggest shock for me was the behavior of the missionaries, as described by Angela. In northern Germany in the 1970s, the missionaries I knew were, by and large, hardworking, obedient, mature beyond their years, circumspect, and yet fun-loving and even goofy at times. So I was surprised at the number of ingenious ways the missionaries in the Canary Islands a decade later found to break the rules. I was disappointed at the “leadership” mentality and tactics, the raw aspiring to power and position, the encouraged competition, the vulgarity and occasional profanity, and the open flirting that Angela describes.

I suppose the culture of a mission is the consequence of several factors, but two of the primary determinants seem to be the leadership capacity and style of the mission president followed closely by the culture of the native population. I was especially surprised that any mission in the 1980s would be using Alvin R. Dyer’s controversial “challenge investigators for baptism on the first visit” program. I had a zone leader who got hold of Dyer’s book and tried this approach on his own, and my companion and I followed suite for about a week. But it was a disaster, so we gave it up. When I later saw membership records for one ward in Berlin, I noted that almost all of the inactives (and they were numerous) were baptized during the years Dyer presided over the European Mission. So, I can only guess that Angela’s mission president may have used this program when he was a missionary.

Another eye-opener for me in Hermana Plunge was simply being privy to the daily life of sister missionaries. As mentioned above, my wife served a mission, so I’ve heard a bit second-hand, but my own experience with sister missionaries is practically nil. My mission had very few sisters, and for whatever reason, I never served in a district with sisters, except for a brief time when my companion and I were in the zone leaders’ district along with two sisters. But the three companionships were all in different cities, and we never had a district meeting. Most of my mission was spent in “small” towns where my companion and I were the only missionaries. So, reading about the drama and crises Angela and her companions encountered (or created) was enlightening.

If this memoir has a theme, it would have to be the intricate and often disconcerting relationships between the missionaries, both within companionships and with other elders and sisters. Angela does not pull many punches when describing the weaknesses (and occasional strengths) of her fellow missionaries. Often the picture is not pretty, and I was left to wonder how these kids managed to bring anyone into the Church. But the Lord works with dull tools most of the time, and the harvest in Germany certainly wasn’t anything to brag about.

If I have one criticism of The Legend of Hermana Plunge, it would be the lack of any substantial payoff at the end. Throughout the book, I hoped for more evaluation of deeper questions and issues—regarding both missionary work and the Church—but for the most part this account skips over the top of most such concerns. So, as I neared the conclusion of the story, I anticipated that I would perhaps find some reflection on the overall experience. But when the mission ended, the only summation was a bit of statistical analysis. Perhaps this is appropriate, though, because numbers seemed to be a significant focus of Angela’s mission.

All in all, The Legend of Hermana Plunge is an enlightening read, showing in minute detail what it is like to serve in a place markedly different from other fields of labor. It is indeed a very idiosyncratic narrative.



