By now you have no doubt seen clips of a smirking Senator Lee of Utah pull America’s leg with his take-down of the Green New Deal from the floor of the “world’s greatest deliberative body.” This was, after all, two news cycles ago. But because I’m a day late and a dollar short by nature, I’m just now getting around to soliciting your views on his solution to climate change:
This is the real solution to climate change: babies. Climate change is an engineering problem—not social engineering but the real kind. It’s a challenge of creativity, ingenuity and, most of all, technological innovation. And problems of human imagination are not solved by more laws. They’re solved by more humans. More people mean bigger markets for more innovation. More babies will mean forward-looking adults, the sort we need to tackle long term, large-scale problems.
American babies in particular are likely going to be wealthier, better educated and more conservation-minded than children raised in still industrializing countries.(The transcription is my own; if you find any mistakes, feel free to keep them.)
While not explicitly religious, this moment of American exceptionalism in Lee’s presentation strikes me as at least in tune with the notion of America as a promised land that I am sure most members of the church will be familiar with. It’s no accident that the Restoration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ occurred in and proceeded from North America; as we teach our missionaries to teach others, “Joseph Smith lived in the United States, which was perhaps the only country to enjoy religious freedom at the time.” In light of the global civilizing mission American Mormons have been engaged in ever since, it is no surprise that an American Mormon would believe—and have the audacity to express out loud—that the solution to an intractable global problem will be raised in an American home. (On this note, see also this excerpt from a missionary memoir reviewed today on this very website: “We meet together in our little bubble and convince ourselves that we alone can save lost humanity.”)
In making his case, the only authority cited by the honorable senator from the great state of Utah was an economist rather than, say, a prophet—”By having more children, you’re making your nation more populous, thus boosting its capacity to solve climate change”—but I can’t help but feel that his religious upbringing was showing as Mike wrapped up his 14-minute presentation in a rare display of sincerity:
The courage needed to solve climate change is nothing compared with the courage needed to start a family…. The true heroes of this story…are moms and dads…little boys and girls…. The planet doesn’t need for us to think globally and act locally as much as it needs us to think family and act personally.
The solution to climate change is … the serious business of human flourishing. The solution to so many of our problems, at all times and in all places, is to fall in love, get married and have some kids.
Now, I come from a family slightly larger than the one Brother Lee grew up in. I’m not going to claim that this experience gives me any special insights, but at the same time, I’ve gotta say—I have no idea what he’s talking about. I mean, kids aren’t a Blue Oyster Cult record—scaling up the advantages of more babies is anything but straightforward. Big families are undoubtedly good for some things—family reunions, for example, are a lot of fun—and not so good for others—like, say, making difficult decisions about how to care for dying parents. And along with a big family comes a big footprint and scarcity for all involved. (Go on, ask me how often I got a new pair of shoes growing up.) Since when was more automatically better? My peers from smaller families whose parents worked in the same fields as my parents had opportunities I didn’t, and small countries like Austria manage to flourish while larger countries like Afghanistan flounder.
So what’s your take on Lee’s eminently Mormon solution to climate change? Is there anything to his presentation besides a few cheap shots across the aisle and virtue signalling to a home crowd? Could more babies really be the solution to climate change?
Comments
If Mike Lee had kids in part because he thought a new generation would come up with creative ideas to make this world a better place, why isn’t he listening to AOC, who is part of that generation, pitch creative ideas toward solving the climate crisis? Like at least engage her directly. This is a strange, deflective non sequitur.
It’s the ultimate “kicking the problem down the road”; we’re not going to fix this, lets make babies who will be better than us. Then proceed to make jokes about “kids these days” eating tide pods.
I do wish the solution to the thinking of “government is the problem” didn’t seem to be “let’s put people who are really bad at it to prove out point”. If it’s not working, why not put your energies into making it better?
I think he was trying to bait Green New Deal proponents into saying something along the lines of wanting population control. It clearly didn’t work out that way.
Did he come up with this solution after watching Saturday’s Warrior too many times?
In his book “Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming”, Paul Hawken puts Educating Girls and Family Planning at 51.48 gigatons each of CO2 reduction–items 6 and 7 respectively on his list of “solutions” and together greater than any other.
Ever since reading this, I have been expecting reactionary push-back from the far right and the Mormon far right in particular. I think we have heard the opening salvo.
This “solution” just shows he’s non-serious about the problem itself. I don’t have any real way to engage his ideas, but he’s not really engaging with the issue of climate control at all here.
It’s not remotely a serious solution and Mike Lee knows that. It’s purely a culture war thing. “The people on the other side of the culture war talk about climate change, which is a thing they care about and we don’t, so we should talk about family, which is a thing we care about, but tell ourselves our culture war opponents don’t.” It has nothing at all to do with actual solutions or even content of arguments; it’s purely a stand-in for “I’m one of you.”
Having babies sucks your brain cells dry, eats up all your time, and leaves you with only enough energy to watch reality TV (is that cynical enough?). Not having babies allows one to focus on the problems of this world (climate change being only one). My friends who are engineers like playing legos with their kids, and enjoy managing the logistics of getting to multiple soccer practices while keeping their little ones fed, clothed, and cleaned. But just imagine what they could put their genius toward if they spent that time tackling “long term, large-scale problems.” Those problems could be solved in this generation, not the next.
Senator Lee should realize that he is now in the “older” generation and that the generation he is looking forward to is here and with ideas to begin to tackle global climate change and it is precisely those ideas our good Senator is rejecting. He sounds like the man on the roof of his house in the middle of a flood praying for God’s help and rejecting help from the boats there to rescue him.
Babies make Fat Bottom Girls… and Fat Bottomed Girls make the world go round… So I’m all in with Sen Lee!!
It may or may not surprise you that a very different type of public figure, Jeff Bezos, has said similar things in the past about climate change and the environment. I can’t find his exact quotes right now, the basic thrust of his point though is that environmentalists have it wrong by wanting to constrain and restrict. That all great advances have come from breaking out and masses of people trying and doing new things. That a positive and expanding view of humanity is the path to take.
He and his soon to be ex-wife MacKenzie have 4 kids.
Ben Shapiro called Mike Lee “low-key hilarious”. While I don’t find him that funny, you’ve got to look at the entire presentation, including the baby part, for what it is: ridicule of the Green New Deal and the people who proposed it. There are a lot of specific digs at specific people throughout, and the baby part is no different. Lee is making fun of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who earlier this month wondered aloud whether the world is so bleak that people should just quit having babies.
Lee is probably sincere and serious about the notion that human ingenuity is the solution to climate change, and probably really does believe that having more children will benefit the United States, but this is really a dig at the right’s current favorite punching bag (whose many mistakes and head-scratching moments make her an easy target).
As for my own view, no, climate change is not a problem that will be solved just by increasing the odds of birthing somebody able to solve it. But the Green New Deal was never a serious proposal either. For some reason, the most effective remedies (e.g. cap and trade) can’t ever get off the ground.
Part of the solution is to prevent people like Lee from having babies.
If what Dsc is true, then Senator Lee failed completely because he came out looking much worse than Alexandria Ocasio-Crotez.