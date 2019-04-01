by

Mette Harrison, the author of this guest post, is a frequent contributor to BCC and the author of three books for BCC Press, most recently, The Book of Abish. She will be joining fellow BCC authors Ashley May Hoiland, Rachel Hunt Steenblik, and Keira Shae this weekend for readings at Anthony’s Antiques & Fine Art in Salt Lake City (7:00 PM on Friday, April 5) and Writ & Vision in Provo (7:00 PM on Saturday, April 6).

Since I heard from my own mother (who is ninety years old) about General Conference rumors that the Word of Wisdom would allow coffee and tea consumption, I was inspired to write this essay.

When I was a kid, my parents taught us that ingesting any caffeine was breaking the Word of Wisdom. We knew other Mormons who drank diet Coke, but we knew we were following a “higher law.” Even when a talk at General Conference said that caffeine was not the reason that coffee and tea were not allowed, my parents still followed the higher law. As I’ve watched other Mormons, I’ve found that there are a lot of “higher law” Mormons who congratulate themselves on living some other version of their religion than is required, and expecting to get more blessings than other people, because they believe they’ll be favored by God.

When I was a teenager, one of my teachers told us that she and her husband paid “double tithing” because if you paid ten percent of your income and got blessings from God, then you got twice as many blessings if you paid double tithing. She insisted she wasn’t trying to preach that everyone should do what she did, but she said that she and her family needed those extra blessings. She didn’t believe those blessings were material, either. Spiritual blessings was what she sought from God.

In more recent years, I remember a Relief Society President who challenged all of the women in the ward to go to the temple every week instead of the once a month challenge that the apostles were asking us to commit to. I never knew if she’d been personally challenged to do this by leadership above her or if it was her own commitment to temple work, but it sounded a lot like my teacher as a teenager. If you got blessings from going to the temple once a week, why not once a month? (At one point, she did admit to me that she felt like God had commanded her not to go more than once a week. She wanted to because she loved the temple so much, but she felt God was telling her that she also had a family on earth to look after, not just her ancestors in heaven.)

It’s always interesting to me to see what rules become family rules for Mormons. When I was a kid, our family rule was to wear Sunday clothes all day on Sunday, with the idea that we would only do things on Sunday that would keep our clothes clean. As a mother myself, when I reflexively tried to follow this rule, I learned its folly. My kids didn’t keep their clothes extra clean on Sunday. I just had to buy Sunday clothes more frequently until I followed my husband’s family rule: to take off your church clothes after church to treat them nicely.

When I got married, I discovered that my husband’s family followed a different set of “higher laws” than my own had. They watched all the sessions of General Conference. This might have partly been because he grew up in Utah and I grew up in New Jersey, but even when we moved to Utah, my father only required us to listen to one session the whole weekend. If we listened on Saturday morning, we were free for the rest of the weekend.

While most Mormons reject curse words, I find it amusing to see “extra” curse words that are banned from some households. When my children were younger, they went to friends’ houses where the word “hate” wasn’t allowed because it was rude, for instance.

Other higher laws I’ve seen:

Going to BYU

Exercising with garments on

Paying tithing on gross vs. net

Going to church on vacation or on business trips

Not going out to eat even on vacations or business trips

Not cooking on Sunday

Not playing with friends on Sunday—only family

I think this is very human. We want to get God’s approval, so we try to figure out how to do that. Sometimes we do things that make us feel close to God. For me, this is running and doing extreme endurance sports. I feel God deeply when I’m close to the edge of my endurance, when I feel like I most need divine help to keep going, when my body is at its lowest point. But I’m also very much aware that for many other people, that’s just crazy. They don’t feel any spiritual uplift by doing that to themselves. They just feel pain. And that’s fine.

My point here is less to make fun of “higher law” Mormons than to remind us all that it’s good for us to find what brings us to God as individuals and to let other people find their own way, as well—all without judgment.