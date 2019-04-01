Sanka and change

Look. I have no insight into what will be discussed in General Conference next week. Licking my finger and testing the wind, I’d say gender topics are likely on the docket. We’ll find out soon enough, regardless. But people are talking about the Word of Wisdom, which I do find interesting. I’ve met more than one church member who feels like the world of their strict upbringing, which proscribed all caffeinated beverages, is now in some way being betrayed by our casual libations. The thing is, though, these childhoods were just as much moments of transition as anything we see today.
The Word of Wisdom in practice has been well studied to the 1970s. In fact, if you are really interested, start with Jed’s Revelation in Context essay and then hit the scholarly bibliography at the end (and honestly Bush’s book is far too under-appreciated). I think most members have been brought up to speed on the most basic shape of the trajectory, and may be even aware of few bits of data like: Emma was ticked. JS had a drink in Carthage. The pioneers rationed coffee. It took a while for BY to get over his habits. Lorenzo Snow wasn’t fond of meat. Getting drunk was always bad. HJG was a prohibition zealot, and dropped the ecclesiastical hammer. The Widtsoes hated caffeine.
It is that last one that is so fascinating. I love the Widtsoes, even if I do like white bread. Plus he was a chemist. But boy did they not like caffeine, and their targeting of that one particular alkaloid changed the course of Word of Wisdom practice for a solid 40 years. They won converts among the high church leaders and the practical result was that caffeinated sodas were tacitly verboten (though it is complicated), and decaf coffee was temple-recommend approved for the bulk of the twentieth century.
The prohibition on caffeine played out most visibly in places like BYU which had a giant “Caffeine Free Coca-Cola” sponsored jumbotron in the Marriott Center (where the basketball team played). There was always a few people that thought it was sort of silly—the mission field had anecdotally always been a place of accommodation where many mission presidents apparently thought a coke was safer than the local water.
The alternative of Sanka was revolution, though. Starting in the 1940s and into the 1970s, there are very many letters from church leaders stating that decaf coffee consumption, and sometime specifically Sanka, which had 97% of the caffeine removed, was consistent with temple recommend worthiness. I’ve probably read over a dozen such letters from John A. Widtsoe, Joseph Fielding Smith, and various First Presidencies. Though in the latter years of that period there was some concomitant emphasis on avoiding the appearance of evil. In his copy of the 1968 general handbook, Spencer W. Kimball even adhered a copy of September 13, 1967 FP letter stating that decaf was okay. The thing is that these rules weren’t widely disseminated. So if you knew, good for you.
Sometime in my lifetime (I was born in the 1970s) church leaders gave up on the idea of caffeine being the bad guy. Maybe there is a correlation with tenured church leaders who knew the Widtsoes? Who knows? The shift is, however, clear. We started selling caffeinated soda at the Nauvoo Café at Temple Square, and then a couple of years later at BYU. That was a forty year period–the 1970s to the present. Forty years before the 1970s, and HJG was laying down the law and required bishops to follow the word of wisdom. Forty years before that and they still used wine in the sacrament in a few locations, and Dannish beer was apparently fair game. Forty years before that and you had a coffee ration to cross the plains, and if you were locked up in jail waiting to die, perhaps a glass of brandy wasn’t out of the question.
Comments
What a summary! And I <3 the Sanka ad.
When you say “gender topics,” what do you mean? Because my poor millennial bleeding heart can’t bear more targeting of queer folks.
I worked in the summer for an LDS family owned business in the mid 70s. One of the part-time workers was an older woman who had one of those letters about decaffeinated coffee being OK. She kept it handy to show to every bishop and stake president when she was getting her recommend renewed. She showed it to me too.
Without passing judgement about it being right or wrong, it seems that allowing tea and coffee would actually assist missionary work. In this day and age it must feel like, “French fries” are keeping you from baptized, to investigators.
I have a slightly different take on the Widtsoes and this WOW history. I don’t think JAW harped on caffeine because he hated caffeine per se, but because finding scientific evidence supporting various aspects of the Word of Wisdom “proved the Church was true” — since God revealed to Joseph Smith that such-and-such a substance was harmful before the world understood that or why it was harmful, then that proved the revelation was true. Widtsoe zeroed in on caffeine as the reason why coffee was banned and seemed to have forgotten that neither the Word of Wisdom nor any prophetic statement (along the lines of Hyrum Smith’s identification of coffee and tea as the “hot drinks” spoken of) actually mentioned caffeine. Whether your interpretation or mine is closer to the truth, the result was the same — caffeine rather than coffee became the bugbear.
(And for the record, I hope there is no change in our practice. There is nothing much to be gained and quite a bit to be lost, IMO, and no crying call for any adjustment.)
Ardis, I think you are exactly right. I was just being glib.
Leona, we’ll just have to see!
KLC, that is cool. I love when church history intersects personally.
cj, Jewish folks can’t eat cheeseburgers, or bacon. Talk about a hard sell!
Based on what I have read, I tend to agree with Ardis’ assessment of John A. Widtsoe’s motivations vis-à-vis caffeine.
I have serious doubts that there will be any change in the parameters of the Word of Wisdom as it relates to temple worthiness….especially from President (Dr.) Nelson, who is such an advocate and example of healthy living. Yet, in theory, you could conceive of a scenario where D&C 89 reverted to a recommendation rather than a commandment in keeping with the trend towards more autonomy with regard to personal faith. It could be framed as “teach correct principles and let them govern themselves” and get the Church out of the business of parsing and defining every substance on earth. Again, I would be stunned if it happened, but it is not inconceivable.
And kudos to the bibliography above–all are excellent reads.
I do hope they do not change the way we interpret the Word of Wisdom. I think it is a wonderful gift from God and wish we were encouraged to keep more of it, such as limiting our meat consumption and encouraging eating fruits and vegetables in season. I have spent a lifetime avoiding caffeinated soft drinks and am very grateful as I watch friends trying to conquer their caffeine addictions.
“and wish we were encouraged to keep more of it” such as allowing barley drinks (i.e., beer) and homemade wine?
My former home teacher struggled for decades with his problems with the WOW. After he finally quit smoking he thought giving up coffee would be easy. He said it was an entirely different and more difficult struggle. Fortunately, he beat both of them. Unfortunately, not in time to stop the lung cancer that took his life last year in his mid 50s.
Why would anyone want to lessen the powerful prohibitions contained in the WOW? They have saved so many from so much suffering. Including the problems caffeine causes in the body.
I keep reading Pharisee story after Pharisee story in the NT this year. We behave more like Pharisees when we condemn people who drink tea or coffee, we’re definitely patting ourselves on the back for being righteous to an arbitrary interpretation. Caffeine in moderation is fine. Science has never said caffeine in moderation is harmful, and many say it’s beneficial for cognitive function especially in advancing years.
My niece turns down tea invitations all the time on her mission and writes home about it. It makes me cringe every time, to hear how a family they’re teaching made a special cup for her, with special ingredients as a loving gesture- and she emphatically has to tell them, “We don’t drink that!!”
Surely, we can let go of feeling smug because we don’t drink coffee and tea! It would be wonderful to look past a person’s innocuous drink preference and see them as an equal in God’s eyes rather piously pittying their poor lifestyle choice of coffee and tea, as if that even equates to anything of importance in the scheme of things.
I hope it is modified. I really want to work on seeing as God sees people, and it’s hard to do when we’re focused on their unworthiness for “eating French fries” as mentioned above.
How do we square the whole “it’s not what goes in the mouth that defiles man, but what comes out” words of Jesus with the Pharisaical attitude towards the WoW?
Props to you as always, J. The Widtsoes (and let’s remember Leah was a driving force in all this, and she inherited a lot of ideas from her mom, but I digress) need to be better understood all around.
I would humbly submit that it’s possible to adhere strictly to the WW, even along the current guidelines, without necessarily being Pharisaical.
What if the “change” to the WW was an emphasis on principle rather than prohibition? And what if that principle was to avoid becoming dependent on any substance? (Recognizing that that’s not in the text of the revelation.) What would that mean for caffeine? I suspect some would eagerly take it as license to consume thing they don’t now, while others might take it reflectively as a challenge to imbibe less of things they already drink. In which case we could have equal opportunity Pharisaicalism in both directions.