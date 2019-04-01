Sanka and change

by

Look. I have no insight into what will be discussed in General Conference next week. Licking my finger and testing the wind, I’d say gender topics are likely on the docket. We’ll find out soon enough, regardless. But people are talking about the Word of Wisdom, which I do find interesting. I’ve met more than one church member who feels like the world of their strict upbringing, which proscribed all caffeinated beverages, is now in some way being betrayed by our casual libations. The thing is, though, these childhoods were just as much moments of transition as anything we see today.

The Word of Wisdom in practice has been well studied to the 1970s. In fact, if you are really interested, start with Jed’s Revelation in Context essay and then hit the scholarly bibliography at the end (and honestly Bush’s book is far too under-appreciated). I think most members have been brought up to speed on the most basic shape of the trajectory, and may be even aware of few bits of data like: Emma was ticked. JS had a drink in Carthage. The pioneers rationed coffee. It took a while for BY to get over his habits. Lorenzo Snow wasn’t fond of meat. Getting drunk was always bad. HJG was a prohibition zealot, and dropped the ecclesiastical hammer. The Widtsoes hated caffeine.

It is that last one that is so fascinating. I love the Widtsoes, even if I do like white bread. Plus he was a chemist. But boy did they not like caffeine, and their targeting of that one particular alkaloid changed the course of Word of Wisdom practice for a solid 40 years. They won converts among the high church leaders and the practical result was that caffeinated sodas were tacitly verboten (though it is complicated), and decaf coffee was temple-recommend approved for the bulk of the twentieth century.

The prohibition on caffeine played out most visibly in places like BYU which had a giant “Caffeine Free Coca-Cola” sponsored jumbotron in the Marriott Center (where the basketball team played). There was always a few people that thought it was sort of silly—the mission field had anecdotally always been a place of accommodation where many mission presidents apparently thought a coke was safer than the local water.

The alternative of Sanka was revolution, though. Starting in the 1940s and into the 1970s, there are very many letters from church leaders stating that decaf coffee consumption, and sometime specifically Sanka, which had 97% of the caffeine removed, was consistent with temple recommend worthiness. I’ve probably read over a dozen such letters from John A. Widtsoe, Joseph Fielding Smith, and various First Presidencies. Though in the latter years of that period there was some concomitant emphasis on avoiding the appearance of evil. In his copy of the 1968 general handbook, Spencer W. Kimball even adhered a copy of September 13, 1967 FP letter stating that decaf was okay. The thing is that these rules weren’t widely disseminated. So if you knew, good for you.

Sometime in my lifetime (I was born in the 1970s) church leaders gave up on the idea of caffeine being the bad guy. Maybe there is a correlation with tenured church leaders who knew the Widtsoes? Who knows? The shift is, however, clear. We started selling caffeinated soda at the Nauvoo Café at Temple Square, and then a couple of years later at BYU. That was a forty year period–the 1970s to the present. Forty years before the 1970s, and HJG was laying down the law and required bishops to follow the word of wisdom. Forty years before that and they still used wine in the sacrament in a few locations, and Dannish beer was apparently fair game. Forty years before that and you had a coffee ration to cross the plains, and if you were locked up in jail waiting to die, perhaps a glass of brandy wasn’t out of the question.

________________________

Here are several of the most important treatments:

Thomas G. Alexander, Mormonism in Transition: A History of the Latter-day Saints, 1890–1930 (Urbana: University of Illinois Press, 1986), 258-272. [not available online]

Thomas G. Alexander, “The Word of Wisdom: From Principle to Requirement,” Dialogue: A Journal of Mormon Thought 14 (Autumn, 1981): 78-88.

Lester E. Bush Jr., Health and Medicine among the Latter-day Saints: Science, Sense, and Scripture (New York: Crossroad, 1993), esp. 48-59. [not available online]

Edward L. Kimball, “The History of LDS Temple Admission Standards,” Journal of Mormon History 24 (Spring, 1998): 135–176.

Paul H. Peterson and Ronald W. Walker, “Brigham Young’s Word of Wisdom Legacy,” BYU Studies 42, no. 3 & 4 (2003), 29-64.

Paul H. Peterson “An Historical Analysis of the Word of Wisdom” (MA thesis, Brigham Young University, 1972).