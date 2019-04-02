Joseph, Abraham, and the Gifts of Tongues

by

Sam Brown is a friend of the blog and author, most recently, of Through the Valley of Shadows: Living Wills, Intensive Care, and Making Medicine Human, and In Heaven as It Is on Earth: Joseph Smith and the Early Mormon Conquest of Death.

When I was young, tongues gave me the creeps. Not so much the muscle itself, which made sense to me. We have to eat and talk, and we need some flexibility in our upper aerodigestive tract to accomplish those tasks. The muscle I was fine with. It was the word: Tongues. Too weird. I preferred not to say it. When I learned that there was a gift of tongues, the story just got stranger. Who wants a box full of tongues as a gift? It took a while for me to realize that tongue was a kind of synecdoche for linguistic connection. As an adult, I’ve managed to overcome my aversion to the word and its gifts, mostly by living long enough to be actually curious about the practice and its history.

The gift of tongues is a complex phenomenon with a rich history across millennia. It comes in two broad flavors: glossolalia and xenoglossia. Although they both fall under the banner of “tongues,” they are radically different in how they conceive the gift, the worshiper, and even God. Xenoglossia is probably the variant we Latter-day Saints know best. It’s the story that many of us who have studied a foreign language for some greater good have heard or told. I experienced it myself in an encounter in Oklahoma after my freshman year of college. A Russian immigrant couple were curious about the Church and I felt my sparse year of undergraduate Russian flowing into easy communication that allowed us to make a spiritual connection. I spoke better Russian than I had rights to expect that I would. I saw that as the gift of tongues. There’s something immensely practical about xenoglossia, almost business-like. It’s predictable, task-oriented, and doesn’t ask too many questions. It’s the spirit heightening a natural ability in order to encourage human communication. Nothing terribly mysterious there, and nothing to fear.

Glossolalia is another phenomenon entirely—singing in wholly unknown language(s), often thought to be the language that angels speak and perhaps the one that our first parents spoke in the primordial garden. Initially a somewhat pejorative term—mimicking the sing-song la-la-la of the worshiper—glossolalia is used by professional observers to describe an act of ecstatic worship. Outsiders hear a kind of cosmic hymnody, songs sung in syllables beyond human language. For those of the right age and musical taste, such sounds may be familiar from the songs of Cocteau Twins or Sigur Ros, who perform this-worldly versions of the holy experience. If we can step back long enough from late-modern smugness, we can see glossolalia as a more voluble variant of meditation and mindfulness. These latter practices are also methods by which we seek to liberate our minds from the incessant chatter while we seek rest and inspiration in the world beyond human language.

For worshipers, glossolalia has two main components. There is the initial ecstatic encounter with the world beyond human language. And then there is the act by which that revelation is disseminated to others. The first is in no known human language; the second is in the most familiar language. For our purposes as Latter-day Saints, that destination language was predominantly English. Our spiritual ancestors, especially our foremothers but also our forefathers, worshiped through glossolalia for many decades. It’s a practice that we only stepped away from in a serious way in the early twentieth century, hoping to distinguish ourselves from what we saw as the wildness of the Pentecostals. Whether that transition away from the gift of tongues was good for us overall or bad, I’ll leave to more knowledgeable people.

What occupies my interest here is the possibility that the gift of tongues could help some of us make sense of what I’ve called the “Egyptian project” in the past but more recently have called Joseph Smith’s “Egyptian Bible.” I’m probably being too precious, but the risk seems worth the clarity of the point I’m making. By Egyptian Bible, I mean the published Book of Abraham and the associated hieroglyphic grammar documents, all of which are concerned with remaking the Bible in a revelatory key. The gift of tongues may play a crucial role in understanding ongoing controversies about the nature of that temple scripture.

First, a confession.

I’ve never personally believed that the Book of Abraham is a traditional linguistic translation of the funeral papyri that Joseph Smith bought from Michael Chandler in 1835. When I was an atheist, I believed the standard anti-Mormon account, that Smith was a charlatan who pretended to translate Egyptian in order to impress his followers. When I experienced my unfaith crisis (a year or so during which I gradually understood my late-modern atheism as an ornate delusion that I would have to abandon if I were ever going to see clearly), I saw the Book of Abraham as a revelation occasioned by Smith’s encounter with the papyri. Early in my career as a believing Latter-day Saint, I was happy with the “catalyst” theory, by which the mummies and the papyri “catalyzed” the revelation. I’ve since come to think that framing is too mechanistic, too indebted to the reigning metaphors of bland scientism. But there’s a basic insight behind the catalyst theory that matters—something vast, wild, and holy was happening when Smith encountered the mummies, papyri, and the glyphs. Something strange. Something glossolalic.

Other Latter-day Saints—people I love and affirm as fellow travelers on the path to God—have felt a greater need to understand that Smith was engaging in traditional translation as the modern Egyptologists would understand it. They have, in other words, needed the gift of tongues that midwifed the birth of the Book of Abraham to be xenoglossia. Just as I was allowed to speak Russian beyond my native abilities to teach that Russian family in Oklahoma City, so did Joseph Smith suddenly know ancient Egyptian.

If I’m totally honest and not trying to score rhetorical points, I’ll acknowledge that such a view, while unlikely, is in fact possible for at least portions of the Book of Abraham. While I personally find the view unpersuasive, I don’t think it’s worth anathematizing. The world is a surprising place; stranger things have happened than what is posited by the “missing papyrus” theory, by which a text wholly unrelated to the funerary texts we do have will prove to contain something that modern Egyptologists would acknowledge as an Abraham story. For some, this explanatory model provides reassurance that God’s workings can play by many of the rules of the late-modern mode of being in the world. Honestly, I get it. There’s nothing vicious or vile in that. I’m aware that this last comment may sound condescending, but it isn’t meant to be. I’m hoping to acknowledge that for different Saints, different models of the nature of scripture may matter. There is no zero-sum game here as we grapple with scripture and belief in general and Joseph Smith’s Egyptian Bible in particular. To believe otherwise strikes me as partisan fervor. There is room for many models of the non-ordinary process by which Smith brought the Book of Abraham into contact with our day.

I find myself in middle age—having seen much beauty and much sadness in my professional and personal lives—less content with a God so easily corralled and corrected by modern Egyptologists. I find myself less interested in the kind of miracles that stack certain facts or evidences in favor of (or against) particular hypotheses about what happened in history. I find myself more drawn to the possibility that the world is vaster, wilder, and holier than we give it credit for. So while I acknowledge the modernist, xenoglossic model as perhaps both possible and potentially useful, I find myself hungry for other explanations.

I confess too that the more I read and think and see, the more I believe that Joseph Smith was connecting with Abraham in some real way as he struggled to make sense of the revelation made possible by those ancient papyri. I am confident that—as all of our Restoration scriptures—the Book of Abraham scintillates at the seams between antiquity and modernity. This is true at two levels. First, the book is itself antique and modern, containing both ancient scripture beyond Joseph Smith and aspects of Smith’s own sensibilities as a vessel of revelation. Second, it calls to its readers in an antique mode of thought and being. The Book of Abraham asks us to understand that objects and words can hold and channel more truth than late-modern thinkers are prone to allow. It asks us to ease the late-modern chokehold on our understanding.

To the old question, is the Book of Abraham ancient or modern? My answer is emphatically and consistently yes. It’s the same answer I give to the much more important question—is the Book of Abraham scripture? Yes. Really and truly.