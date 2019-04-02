Speaking Mormon

by

I speak Mormon.



People ask me all the time for “proof” of my standing with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mormons and ex-Mormons alike will question my garment-wearing habits or Sunday routine, an “in-group” or “out-group” marker.



These are still tribes sticking to hard and fast rules. I did it, too. And do. It’s a way to gauge your interaction with others and adjust to their knowledge or preferences.



Also, because I’m a resident of Utah, the LDS Church gets brought up a lot, no matter what “side you’re on”. Frequently people ask me if I’m LDS only so that I can understand the context of the situation they are explaining (for example, words like “primary-aged child” or “my calling”).



I don’t feel like I’m traditionally or Orthodox LDS, but at the same time I understand what they’re explaining. It’s made me think about what Mormonism is. That instead of feeling as if we are groups or tribes or that being LDS is about places to stand or travel to, “Mormon” is actually a language. What they are asking me is if I “speak Mormon”, or if they have to translate for me (both their vocabulary and their culture). In this increasingly global community, this both makes sense and is a very thoughtful gesture.



And I do speak Mormon. Converted to the church as a teen, I am now very fluent in “Mormon.” And even though Mormonism is not a language that fully expresses all the emotions and experiences that I have, it is still a framework in which I move about in and interact with my world. It is still a connecting factor in most of my relationships. Without it, I couldn’t get to the emotional and intellectual place that I am now.



There is a linguistic theory that our language structure informs our view of the world and our actual cognitive abilities. It’s called the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis, or Linguistic Relativity. One modern example of this is that we are struggling with integrating Non-binary gendered peoples into our cultures. Non-binary (NB) persons identify as not male or female, which means that talking to them or referring to them in our gendered language can be inconvenient, even difficult. Our language (and many other languages, actually) forces us to see people as “he” or “she”, never “it” or “they”. As a child who only knew English and Spanish, I don’t think I would have been able to comprehend the third possibility nor understand why someone would choose the third option.



Whether I like it or not, English informs how I see my world. Whether I like it or not, Mormonism has informed the way I see my world, especially spiritually. One fantastic example of an LDS doctrinal point that informs how I view things is seeing God as a combination of Male and Female, harmoniously married.



As a woman who previously only experienced a male (single) creating-God, this was a source of hope and happiness for me. Another example of Western religious culture limiting what I knew was possible comes from learning that certain cultures don’t just practice polygyny, but the reverse, polyandry. As I learn more, my world feels huge. It’s scary and humbling. I love this process of learning outside of my comfort zone, my “language” zone.



Even though I feel my “languages” are not all-encompassing, I’m thankful for them. I’m happy to speak “the language” if it means more connection with people that I care about. So I keep up my language skills. It’s just that on the side, I’m looking for something else to supplement my vocabulary.

