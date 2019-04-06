Today is (probably) not Jesus’s Birthday

by

It’s a fun calendrical coincidence this year that the first general session of General Conference falls on today, April 6. This is a big date for the church. It’s the date we recognize as the date that the church started as a church. (See this guest post yesterday for a discussion of what that actually means). But there’s a tradition in the church that says Jesus was born on April 6, 1 BC, exactly 1830 years to the day before the church was organized on April 6, 1830. This tradition is almost certainly wrong.

The tradition, relying on what is now section 20 of the Doctrine and Covenants, seems to gotten popular because James E. Talmage used it in his 1915 book Jesus the Christ. But Elder Talmage didn’t invent it, he got it from B. H. Roberts’s 1893 book, Outlines of Ecclesiastical History. And it seems to have started with Joseph F. Smith.

In Outlines of Ecclesiastical History, Elder Roberts quotes the first sentence of the revelation that is now section 20: “The rise of the Church of Christ in these last days, being one thousand eight hundred and thirty years since the coming of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the flesh, it being regularly organized and established agreeable to the laws of our country, by the will and commandments of God, in the fourth month, and on the sixth day of the month, which is called April.” (B.H. Roberts, Outlines of Ecclesiastical History, pg. 16 (Salt Lake: George Q. Cannon & Sons Co., 1893)). He then goes on to quote Joseph F. Smith, who argued from this sentence that Jesus’s birthday was therefore April 6, 1 BC: “Strictly speaking, if this Church was organized ‘one thousand eight hundred and thirty years since the coming of our Lord and Savior in the flesh’ then the sixth of April must have been the anniversary of the Savior’s birthday. If the organization of the Church had been before or subsequent to that date, if by only one or any number of days, the great even would have been more or less than thousand eight hundred and thirty years, by just so many days….Opinions formed by the study of chronological events may or may not be accurate. But we would scarcely think the Lord would make any mistake about dates. Least of all he would was born on that day, and on that day thirty-three years later was crucified” (id. at 17).[1]

This argument is almost certainly a misreading of section 20’s preface. It rests on several assumptions:

That this sentence was dictated by Jesus.

That “one thousand eight hundred and thirty years since” means exactly 1830 years and not a day more or less.

That “coming in the flesh” means birth, and not something else.

There is good reason to question all three of these assumptions.

First, it isn’t clear that this revelation is Jesus speaking. Unlike other of Joseph Smith’s revelations, which are dictated in the first person, explicitly in the voice of Jesus, section 20 is not. Section 20 is, rather the “Articles and Covenants” of the Church–the church’s founding constitution. Even if it were in the voice of Jesus, we could further question the premise that every word of a revelation is personally dictated by God, because Joseph Smith frequently went back to revise the language revelations he had previously given.

But section 20 isn’t even presented in the voice of Jesus. It speaks in the first-person plural (“we know…”) and in the third person. I think the best way of reading it is that it is the voice of the church. It’s also relevant that section 20 was not something that was dictated fully formed, like the Book of Mormon translation, but was apparently something that Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery both labored over. Oliver Cowdery had previously prepared what some have called a sort of rough draft of the Articles and Covenants, and I think the best way to understand section 20 is that it was something that Joseph Smith used his prophetic gift to work to create, not something that was dictated verbatim by God. For this reason, I think we should be careful about ascribing each word choice to Jesus himself–especially if we’re using particular word choices to draw a conclusion about something that wasn’t even the subject of section 20.

Second, there’s good reason to think that “one thousand eight hundred and thirty years since the coming of our Lord” is just an elaborate, formalized way of saying A.D. 1830, not a statement about Jesus’s birthday. As Kevin points out in this old post about dating Jesus’s birthday, John Whitmer, who was the scribe who copied section 20 down into Revelation Book 1, used the exact same language to date another document to June 12. It appears to be John Whitmer’s formal way of saying “AD” (which is, of course, just an abbreviation for “In the year of our Lord” anyway).

It’s not true that every time we say it has been x years since something happened, we mean exactly x years to the day. When I say it’s been 19 years since I came home from my mission, people generally understand that I’m speaking approximately, and if you called me a liar because it’s actually been 19 years and 2 months, most people would roll their eyes at you. In fact, when we do mean to say it has been exactly x years, we add the phrase “to the day,” because we understand that “x years since” generally does not mean exactly x years to the day. The fact that section 20 does not contain this additional clarifying language suggests to me that this sentence is not a statement about the date of Jesus’s birth.

Third, “coming in the flesh” doesn’t necessarily mean birth. This gets into pretty esoteric questions about when can we say that a spirit enters a body of flesh and blood, but there are at least two other possibilities: if you believe that life begins at conception and that the spirit enters the body when life begins, then “coming in the flesh” might mean the moment of conception. Or, if you believe that the spirit enters the body at some point after conception, but before birth, then perhaps “coming in the flesh” might refer to that. Now, you might say that that’s too literal, and “coming in the flesh” is just a fancy way to say birth. I would say you might be right. But I would say the same is true of “one thousand eight hundred and thirty years since the coming of our Lord.” But if we assume for sake of discussion that “coming in the flesh” means conception, and we assume Jesus’s gestation period was exactly 9 months, that actually does fit with the Eastern Orthodox tradition that says Jesus was born on January 6.

So in the end, D&C 20, which is not about Jesus’s birth at all in the first place, is not a very good foundation on which to build an argument that Jesus was born on April 6. It’s possible, I suppose, that Jesus was born on April 6, but it’s just as probable that he was born on any other date. As Kevin points out in his old post on this topic, church leaders from have argued for a variety of dates: In the early years of the church, Orson Pratt had argued for April 11. More recently, J. Reuben Clark and Bruce R. McConkie both rejected Joseph F. Smith’s April 6 theory and argued that we don’t know the date.

I think the best approach is that we don’t know the date. The April 6 theory is a fun bit of Latter-day Saint trivia, but it’s too way thin a reed on which to rest a firm conclusion or even a tentative conclusion. And we certainly shouldn’t go around thinking we’re better than the rest of the Christian world because we know when Jesus was born while they celebrate it in December like fools. April 6 is still a cool date to celebrate as the date of the founding of the first branch of the church, but, no, Jesus was most likely not born on April 6. So enjoy conference, but please don’t claim that we have revelation positively identifying today as Jesus’s birthday. Because we don’t.

[1] Elder Roberts doesn’t give a source for President Smith’s quotation, and I haven’t tracked it down yet, so I can’t say for sure that it was “President” Smith and not “Elder” Smith speaking here, but I’ll just assume he said this when he was president of the church. But I want to note that President Smith appears to be tapping into an old Jewish tradition that said that great prophets always died on their birthday.