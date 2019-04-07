God the Father vs The Godfather: When Forever Families become Eternal Hostages

In “The Problem of Pain,” CS Lewis famously says that many people mistake the Father in Heaven for the Grandfather in Heaven—”a senile benevolence who, as they say, ‘liked to see young people enjoying themselves’ and whose plan for the universe was simply that it might be truly said at the end of each day, ‘a good time was had by all.”
The Grandfather in Heaven is a perversion of the Christian doctrine of God because he does not ask anything of his followers. He doesn’t care if they eat ice cream for breakfast, or if they do their homework, or if they progress in any way into adulthood. He doesn’t have to deal with them when they are the spiritual equivalent of 30 years old and failing to launch. He just wants to make sure that everybody has a good time on his watch.
There is another common perversion of God the Father that rears its head from time to time in both Christian and Latter-day Saint circles. Let’s call him “The Godfather.” Unlike God the Father, the Godfather works through fear and intimidation. He gives us presents and helps us find our car keys, of course. And we may, from time, discreetly ask him to whack an enemy or two and make it looks like an accident. and he may discretely whack an enemy or two and make it look like an accident. But, in exchange he demands our absolute loyalty. And if we fail him, we may end up sleeping with the fishes.
Like all masters of manipulation, The Godfather knows how to use a person’s family as a lever. This is how trials get tampered with: the star witness will get a picture of their children playing at school, along with a subtle hint that playgrounds can be dangerous, and all of a sudden they can’t remember ever seeing the defendant carrying a body-sized gunny sack down eighty flights of stairs.
There is a spiritual equivalent to this kind of manipulation. When a religious figure or ecclesiastical institution claims to control somebody’s access to their family in the afterlife, they often end up–often not intending to–creating an eternal hostage situation in an effort to compel some sort of earthly behavior: “Nice family you got there. Sure be a shame if you was never to see them again when you died because you couldn’t find it in your heart to buy me an airplane.”
Latter-day Saints, I think, are more likely to talk this way than other religions because eternal families are such a key part of our religious understanding. Mormons have a long tradition of replacing “‘till death us do part” with “for time and all eternity” in the wedding ceremony. We have deep doctrines to support this change. And we sometime imagine that we are the only ones who believe this.
We are not. I have found this to be a nearly universal belief among people who believe in an afterlife at all. People of other faiths don’t come to this through a set of ordinance, however, but through their understanding that a God who is all good things would not create a heaven that separated them from the people they loved. People often hold this belief deeply and intuitively, regardless of what may be said by the theologians of the institutions that they are affiliated with–most of which are also not as hostile to the idea of eternal families as Mormons sometimes imagine them to be.
I believe that we should all have enough epistemic humility to grant that we don’t understand the afterlife well enough to say whose families will and will not be there together. There is a whole lot about Mormon Heaven that doesn’t make much sense if you think about it for very long. In our minds, we imagine spending eternity with our children and, perhaps, our parents. But if everybody does this, there is going to have to be a really big house–since the “family” will necessarily include everybody who ever lived. And if “our eternal family” means “everybody,” then it isn’t going to matter much who got picked by the right team in the great gym class of life.
When I was a missionary, I always felt a little bit icky teaching about the Plan of Salvation in a way that, I can see now, often had the effect of telling people “join our church or you won’t see your family again when you die.” And I have always had a really big problem with LDS funerals, where speakers are directly instructed to tell non-members in the audience that they can see their departed loved one again, but only if they join the Church and go to the Temple.
I understand that, when Latter-day Saints talk like this, they are doing so in a spirit of hope. They want to share the good news that families can be forever. But most people already think that families can be forever–and that the love and devotion that they feel for their family will survive into whatever kind of existence comes after this life. So statements like, “you can see your family again if you get baptized and married in the temple” mean exactly the same thing as, “you will never see your family again if you don’t get baptized and married in the temple.” The threat is simply the flip side of the promise–and the promise is a subtle way to deliver the threat.
I am convinced that God doesn’t talk that way. But I know that Marlon Brando does. And when people hear things like this from a pulpit, they need to be very clear who is being quoted.
Comments
This is how President Nelson’s talk was for me in the Sunday afternoon session. I’ve cried ever since.
Largely, largely agree. Amen. Thank you for forcing these thoughts for those that haven’t thought them yet.
Just wondering where you got the funeral instruction bit? Is that in a handbook or something? I’ve spoken at several funerals, including my own father’s and at no point was this instruction given to/or followed by me or any of the other speakers. Or is this a tradition that is often upheld in Utah? That could be why I’m missing it?
“I am convinced that God doesn’t talk that way.” I am, too! Problem is, our canon (I’m looking at you Section 132), speaks precisely in these terms. It’s not that we believe families can be forever, we assert that no family can be without temple marriage. It’s sort baked in the cake.
You have to remember that Russle M Nelson was the kid breaking his parents liqueur bottles in his parents basement. He is a Orthodox fundamentalist Latter-day Saint/Mormon from birth.
I have met many deeply faithful Latter-day Saints – even high ranking leaders – that don’t believe in the all-or-nothing heaven that Russle believes in.
I think Russle’s honeymoon new-prophet phase is wearing off and everyone will see who he really is. Religious extremists take many forms – in this case it is a 94 year old man.
Does anyone else notice how he scowls with is eyes and eyebrows. It makes me cringe.
To comment about Mormon funerals in my Utah area, yes they do just that. It becomes a “missionary tool” in their mind. As for myself, I no longer believe in the truth claims of the ‘church’ and find it awful that they turn a funeral service into a sacrament meeting, without the sacrament. Interestingly enough, my Mom who is in her 80’s and lives in Seattle just recently remarked how she hates the funerals she has been to for this very reason. My Mother is very much a TBM.
I’m with Meg. I live outside Utah. I’ve never heard anything said at an LDS funeral like that. Just that we take comfort in a hereafter knowing we will see our deceased loved ones again. No mention one has to be LDS or they won’t see them in the next life. Who on earth would say that at a funeral??
Families can be forever but we don’t know now who and won’t know until after the Millennium and Final Judgment. And that doesn’t apply to the hereafter.
Hunter,
Parts of D&C 132 are so gross to me I just don’t know how this was canonized as scripture.
Russell M Nelson interprets D&C scripture literally. That is why he is such a stick in the mud about the “Thus shall my church be called ….” drama from the last conference.
I guess he forgot to read the first D&C (cough… Book of Comandments). There are many changes in the written verse from the first version to the second. It is not the literal word of God. Russell believes it is.
Annon, put down the coffee and the viatrol.
Section 132 was never in the Book of Commandments.
What are you smoking?
Thanks, Michael this is good. My only point of disagreement is with the the following sentence from the 5th paragraph: “When a religious figure or ecclesiastical institution claims to control somebody’s access to their family in the afterlife, they often end up–often not intending to–creating an eternal hostage situation in an effort to compel some sort of earthly behavior:”
This is fine, except for the em-dash phrase: “—often not intending—”. I believe that, in most instances, that is precisely the institution or leader’s intent.
You know the Church’s name will change at some point, right? In the Millennium and certainly eternally, I think it’s to be called the Church of the Firstborn or Jesus Christ.It does change. It makes sense as early day saints and most members of the eternal church won’t identify with being “Mormon”. There’s no reason to keep the nickname. I’m fine with changing now.
SG,
That is how I heard that talk this afternoon. The only thing missing from it is a horse head.
In seriousness, given some of the talks by Holland and Uchtdorf (sp?) RMN’s concluding talk struck me as really discordant and to a lesser extent, threatening. It put a real downer on what I thought was a good conference.
Thanks, Michael – a perfect response to some abrasive rhetoric today. I think one comfort is to recognize that only God will determine the point at which the proverbial cement shoes are poured. Before that point, second (third, nth) chances abound – including, I believe, after death. There is plenty of time and space and mercy for all people to convert their sincere desire and belief of eternal life into an assurance of the real thing. At least I hope that’s true – I’ve got a long way to go.
Jpv,
I never said D&C 132 was in the Book of Commandments. Silly you, I was relying to Hunter.
My reference to the Book of Commandments was to point out RMN irrational hang-up on the “correct” name of the church, when the “correct” name of the church used to be different in the Book of Commandments.
He believes in D&C literally. This is why his talk at the end of conference makes sense (to him), due to his literal belief in the D&C as the literal word of God. This is worth mentioning since the OP is about RMN.
I don’t drink coffee! Sorry your feathers were ruffled by my post! Have a nice day!
Once upon a time I could hear “you must repent” and feel motivated.
But now I also hear “damned if you don’t” and feel the despair of being unloved and unknown.
Once upon a time I could hear “they blessed her and the next day the cancer was gone” and feel a thrill at miracles.
But now I also also hear “they also blessed him and he died” and fear a capricious universe.
Once upon a time I could hear “you can see your family again if you get baptized and married in the temple” and feel solace and confidence for the future.
But now I also hear ““you will never see your family again if you don’t get baptized and married in the temple” and feel like a hostage.
The magic is gone. The naive presentation doesn’t work. The flip side is always present. I need a much more nuanced presentation or else it is all bitter ash.
I felt the same way when I heard the quote below from Eyring. I turned to my husband and said, “those are nice legs, it would sure be a shame if something happened to them….what is this, a mob threat??!!”
“By raising your hand to sustain, you make a promise. You make a promise with God, who’s servants these are, that you will sustain them. Now these are imperfect human beings, as are you. Keeping your promise will take unshakeable faith that the Lord called them. Keeping that promise will bring eternal happiness. Not keeping it, will bring sorrow to you and to those you love and even losses beyond your power to imagine.”
I am in shock. And like SG, I too have been crying ever since. So what now?
I’ve never understood the logic. I mean the whole point of temple work is that every single person who ever lived will receive every ordinance and sealing. So every single person WILL be tied to their families. Whether or not they accept that in the after life is up to them, but I’ve never heard that there is some eternal benefit to the live ordinances that the work for the dead is missing. So using it at a threat is kind of meaningless…
Under our own doctrine, how we live our lives and the purity of our hearts seems way more important than whether we get the right ordinances while living.
Annon,
What’s with all the vitriol? And are you aware of something presented as revelation to call the Church something other than The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (with variations for capitalization and hyphenation)? Do you really think that “Russle” [what an odd mistake to make multiple times] Nelson doesn’t know the history of the name of the church?
With respect to the OP. Some of that is inherent in truth claims generally. If i think I’m right, and your beliefs are inconsistent with mine, then that means I think you’re wrong. When the relevant beliefs deal with salvation, we get this Godfather tendency. But I think there are ways to phrase things to minimize offense. When I was a teenager, I had an evangelical friend tell me that she was worried about me going to hell. Before that conversation, I knew and understood the implications of her particular beliefs. I was actually also ok with her pastor using the threat of hell-fire to motivate people to spread the message. But the direct “I just don’t want you to go to hell” was somewhat less than effective messaging.
I love Brad Kramer’s take, from a Mormon Stories podcast:
“Mormonism isn’t unique for the believing it’s possible to be with your family forever. Mormonism is unique in thinking it’s possible NOT to, and that something else has to be added to the equation in order for that family to stay intact. Think about how your childhood friendships slowly faded – these relationships that meant more to you than anything in the world – slowly receded in importance and then your high school relationships slowly became irrelevant to you as you moved on to college. It wasn’t that those relationships disappeared; it was that your worldview shifted so dramatically that you just stopped caring about them. You moved beyond them. One of the terrifying claims that Mormonism implicitly makes about the universe is that there is an eternal world that is so vast you can find yourself on the other side and your relationships could be meaningless–your relationships can just not matter to you anymore because of the vastness of that chasm, as a vast as the difference between childhood and adulthood. You can make these relationships here in this world that in the next world may not feel meaningful or relevant at all in the eternities. Mormonism provides a solution to that that says look, we can make kinship a different way. We can use sacramental and priesthood authority in a different way. Prophets can collaborate with representatives of the gods and develop a way of making kinship relations that have the ability to retain something in the transition to the eternal world. Or some kernal of your relationship will remain vital enough that you can build on it in the eternities, and the relationships that you make here can continue to matter there.”
Brad continues, “I am far from certain that Mormonism is framing the question correctly or providing a reliable solution, but if eternity exists, I think there’s a good chance that that framework is correct. That the things that matter so much to us here in a world where we are bound to our loved ones by death–we love the people that we love so much because we are constantly aware that they are going to die–is it possible to love someone the way you do in this world if you’re not afraid of death, in a world where even in our origin story: Adam and Eve are indifferent to each other when they’re stuck in this eternal paradise. They don’t care about each other, they don’t interact with each other. It’s not until death gets introduced that they cling to each other. So Mormonism is saying: we value relationships in the eternities, but we can’t actually make and sustain relationships there because there is no death. So death is a part of this Plan of Happiness. You have to go somewhere where you can die, so that in this “death world” you can make relationships that are meaningful. Real love can emerge, and if you do it the right way, a kernal of that love can be brought with you into the eternal world and you can have meaningful relationships in a world where nobody dies. If this framework is correct–and again, I’m not sure but I think it is–then there’s a chance that Mormonism DOES make kinship differently. In some sense, anthropologically, Mormonism IS kinship. Mormonism is best understood as a kinship system. And that we do make kinship not just with our families but with each other in a qualitatively different way than other kinship formations. And so, by remaining in the church, we are essentially accepting the terms of the bet. I don’t know that I’m right. But I sincerely believe that there’s a good chance that I am.
Mormonism is that claim–that we can make something here that will last into the eternities. And I genuinely believe that claim to be highly plausible.” –Brad Kramer, Mormon Stories
Thoroughly unsophisticated teenage me was faced with a choice when my immediate family was coming apart: unbelieving members of my family or my church. Somewhat wiser me realizes my black and white thinking was incorrect. The choice was between my family and literalist simpletons who present blatantly false dichotomies as a loyalty test to an ephemeral institution. It pains me to see thoroughly decent people give thanks to leaders who immediately follow up anything resembling progress with several steps back. It is the gratitude equivalent of thanking your spouse for beating you less.