The Splintering

I believe we are near the end of cohesive online community within our Church.
I suppose you could argue that things were never really that cohesive: pockets of different subgroups have existed for over a decade, and heaven knows people have been dusting their feet off at BCC for as long (some of you may not remember Jason Wharton). I’ve also been harassing commenters for as long.
I’m basing this all on my gut sense, so it’s entirely possible I am wrong, but I believe things are getting much worse. Facebook and Twitter are either endured in closed groups or by blocking entire swaths of people. Comment threads are typically either echo chamber agreement and acclaim, or vitriolic trolling. The posts themselves seem to be more divisive as well. I believe this divide largely tracks similarly widening gulfs in political viewpoints in the US and elsewhere. I also do not believe that the divide within our society will heal itself. We are all Very Angry Online, and that is the new status quo.
Put more succinctly: you can only post so many ‘truth bombs’, or call people vultures and wolves in sheep’s clothing or heartless nazis for so long, before those seeds of discord begin to take root and blossom. They are blossoming now. Those who disagree with us are no longer entitled to any presumption of good faith, and those who agree with us with less than full-throated enthusiasm are deemed suspicious. Unless we know the other person in real life (and sometimes even then!), we don’t treat others like they’re real people who deserve respect and patience.
Some critiques of what I’ve just said:
–You’re largely responsible for this divide in the first place! Perhaps I am. I’m not sure that invalidates my conclusion. If it merely means that I’m not qualified to be part of fixing the situation, so be it.
–Online church communities have been really good for me. They’ve been good for me, too, which is part of why I felt like writing this post. When you see the slow withering of something you love, it prompts some reflection.
–Things aren’t really that bad, you’re exaggerating. The best scenario here is that I am simply wrong. I would really like to be mistaken.
–Things aren’t really that bad in real life, they’re just bad online. I agree with this, but given how much we are online, I think it’s only a matter of time before these fractures filter into our real-world communities. It has already begun, in my experience.
–You’re diminishing the necessity of standing up for what’s right. I don’t mean to engage any particular issue or position here. I’m simply saying that we’ve lost the ability to talk to each other.
–Things were never cohesive; don’t pretend that there was some harmonic Golden Age. Nostalgia is a powerful distorting force, but I truly believe things used to be better.
–You’re not proposing any solutions; this is unhelpful. I don’t have a solution. I don’t think the situation is reparable. I believe that online Mormonism is akin to the situation in 3 Nephi 7:2 – total tribalism. That civilization remained hopelessly fractured until it suffered massive destruction, followed by the visitation of Jesus Christ himself. Will ours require such intervention?
[insert pithy conclusion]
Comments
Amen.
The cultural nature of social media lends itself to dichotomousness…in just about everything.
That’s one way to explain the decline of the blogosphere but I think there’s a better explanation — the blogosphere was a part of the overall Google Apostasy and provided hope / sanctuary for a large part of the online/questioning/liberal community until it became clear that the middle way road just isn’t feasible.
Apex of the blogsophere was probably 2012 with the church desperately trying to smooth out the rougher edges and help Romney appear as normal as possible. But after he lost and activists really put pressure on leaders to follow through on what they thought were openings to reform, leaders doubled down on boundary maintenance and it became clear you had to pick sides.
I picked the side of apostate years ago so my comments are no longer really welcome here but I have to admit to a bit of nostalgia reading this post — years ago I too was optimistic.
I retain hope that splintering is not inevitable. It can be hard to find a balance, a place where our first instinct isn’t to shout “you lie!”, and trying to convince and teach individual commenters to be better is extremely tiring. Our natural selves like the excitement, the conflict where someone could get hurt, so polarizing posts get more traffic, just like WWE smackdown gets more viewers than a debate on which wrestler should win.
“Splintering into tribes” happens when you decide everyone else is not worth the effort. Not when you no longer have the energy to try, but when anyone in your group no longer even wants to try. We see so much of humanity divested of the physical attributes we used to rely on for judgement that we’re struggling to make new distinctions based on belief.
At our root, we are still all children of Heavenly Parents, no matter what our beliefs. Every person we interact with is of infinite worth, even when their beliefs are abhorrent to us. Each should be invited to learn and be better people. But heaven knows it is so very tiring.
At the least, we can maintain hope and pray that we can also improve in seeing others as our Heavenly Parents see them.
I would say “I feel your pain” except that it’s trite and probably not true. I do see the divide and recognize a problem. And accept my share of the blame (my assessment of myself is that I do tend to say things people disagree with, but I usually back away from on-line fights, so I score myself at 1 and 1).
My own view of trends is a little different. I do not remember a Golden Age. I do think on-line communities are increasingly sorted, so the echo chamber effect is heightened and critical comments look more and more like outsiders trolling. I do see an increase in very thinly veiled ad hominems (and I’m surprised they are not better policed, everywhere), and especially the version that dismisses and discredits by identification with one or another group labels.
But I also see an increase in people paying attention and worrying about it.
For what it’s worth, my assessment of BCC in particular is quite high on the scale of “genuine engagement (non troll) representing different points of view.”
My take: Things aren’t as bad as you think they are, but still worse than they used to be – and trending in the wrong direction. And while it’s easy to think that’s an artifact of the current social climate, it’s not inevitable.
I wasn’t around in the very beginning, but I’ve been following BCC for nearly 14 years, as best I can recall. Mostly lurking for the first few years, and still only jumping in sporadically, since. Those early days were a bit of the Wild West, but still fun and manageable, and productive. Today, there’s just more…noise. When a post goes up that asks for tolerance, expresses genuine distress, or shares personal struggle, you can count on a bona fide turd showing up within the first 5 comments. A place many of us come for thoughtful dialogue seems to have become a target for those who simply want tear down anything that threatens their personal perspective on life/the Church/the Gospel/etc. It’s getting harder to wade through the nonsense, and I find that I sometimes tune out. And, I guess, that’s their goal. So, maybe we need to not leave it up to Steve (or the rest of his gang) to manage the noise. Must be tiring. I don’t contribute much, but feel like this is a community where I belong. How can we help?
14 years! Has it really been that long?
I appreciate you asking how you can help. I don’t have an answer. I do believe that the medium is in some measure contributing to our shortness of patience, which is why I think things like our Press can potentially help. We can develop empathy and understanding with longer form communication. But I’m not convinced that’s enough.
I think there is a large sampling bias distorting the picture. I suspect there are enormous numbers of lurkers who read and learn without throwing bombs. The bomb throwers are usually the same, small sampling of commenters and posters.
Yesterday I tried to explain that I do not believe that D&C is literally the word of God, but RMN does. That is why his concluding talk in conference makes sense from his orthodox belief system.
But that’s not the point. Here’s the point: try going into your local neighborhood LDS ward and say “Hey everyone, I really want to participate in a church community, and I mostly identify as LDS/Mormon, but you should know that there are scriptures, doctrines, and policies that I flat-out disagree with.” Now after saying that, prepare yourself to experience the social shunning of a lifetime. You will receive no callings, never be asked to give a talk, never be asked to pray, have no friends, and heck, they refuse to even make eye contact with you.
Now do you see why people vent online?
Some comments online might seem vitriolic, or divisive, but at least there is diversity. I will not sit in a church court for my anonymous online comment (I hope not). Now going public, that’s something else (look what they did to Sam Young).
My advice to you, OP, would be to embrace the diversity of thought found online – in all its forms, for better or for worse – because at least those thoughts have somewhere to go.
I hope we are never disciplined for that.
14 years is a guess (that does seem long). But I do miss the days of Amri, Kaimi, Roasted Tomatoes, and the lot.
Obviously, as a longtime lurker, I agree with your food allergy is fake (and I’m glad the moniker is back!). I’m reluctant to come out of my proverbial shell, but if my voice helps to sustain productive discussion, I’ll need to get over that.
I see this fracturing in other places. Particularly in news media. I wonder if the tribes form when people are ejected from a group, or if people self-select and find a tribe that accepts them. I wonder if that is how the 3 degrees are selected.
In any case, I think the answer is for individuals to make a change in themselves, to not respond negatively to a perceived attack; to not require an eye for an eye.
My 2 cents
Annon, believe me when I say that I understand your point.
When your blog in the past week includes a post (by a person who is not a member of the church) attacking the church for its teaching that homosexual acts are sin, and another (by one who may still be a member, but I’m not sure) comparing the president of the church to a mafioso, it’s not surprising that people stop thinking that this is a place for church members to gather to discuss issues in a supportive environment.
Are solutions being sought for? Would solutions be accepted if offered?
Mark B, see the first critique in the original post.
Hmm. Yes, this is something we see happening in real time.
I can only say that this splintering of groups into various echo chambers seems to happen in all the online communities I’m familiar with. There are some online forums (I wouldn’t call them communities) that are heavily moderated that manage enforce behaviors contrary to trolling and echo chambers, at the expense of certain freedoms of speech and the feeling of community. See changemyview.reddit.com and neutralpolitics.reddit.com, as examples. It’s interesting to compare the forums, but it doesn’t necessarily provide a solution to save our online community, which is based on very light moderation.
Steve, consider the impact of the online forums within the Church. Yes there are slings and arrows of both conservative and liberal bent that get cast at honest and earnest professions of belief. BUT, they continue to provide an effective outlet for exploring our culture, examining current and historical issues, raising concerns and creating calls for action that have had very real influence over the last decade. The fact that women pray in General Conference (the fact that there is greater awareness of women’s voices), the fact that the Temple endowment has evolved yet again to remove such painful language, the fact that the brethren amended and then rescinded the PoX. The fact that we now look at the seer stone as something that needs to be discussed as part of Joseph’s translation. The fact that we can think expansively about how translation is achieved by a prophet? The fact that we can talk openly about how prophets are fallible.
These are just a few examples. I know several of the BCC authors personally. But that isn’t what brought me here. I came because the voice is authentic. I do not always agree with it. And there can be a tribal nature to it at times but that doesn’t change the fact that the voice of this site matters. As does the voice of other sites with more Conservative or Liberal perspectives. Social media will always be problematic. List serves and Email Groups were just as problematic. This is a problem that will not go away but we can choose how to counteract it.
What you are talking about is a reality that forum owners have grappled with forever. Trolls and angry interactions are a natural part of online media. It is a problem that some, who were instrumental in starting what we now recognize as online social media, say can be completely controlled. See Anil Dash’s perspective here: https://anildash.com/2011/07/20/if_your_websites_full_of_assholes_its_your_fault-2/
I don’t entirely agree with Anil. But I do believe what he calls out are real steps that can be taken to reduce the angry interactions. Facebook disproves the thought that people will always be more civil if they use their real names. But we shouldn’t ignore that the bad comes with the good. We have Lehi to thank for that reality. Opposition will always surface as we try to proclaim truth as we understand it. The best you can do is to take some of the recommendations Anil makes and be vigilant in managing the forums you control. It is how Jesus would operate in the face of an angry mob. We can only provide an example of civil discourse and encourage the same from others while restricting their ability to negatively engage with a community.
You are doing good work. Please stay the course.
I wish we would see each other more charitably. Too many of us (including me) are too quick to sort people we see online into a predetermined box based on a single comment instead of taking the time to engage. Part of the problem is that there are a good number of trolls that are acting in bad faith, and engaging with them as though they were in good faith often sucks the air out of the discussion and wastes energy.
I largely agree with you. And it is sort of rare we’ve had this agreement. On twitter, you’ve blocked me twice. Maybe those blocks were well deserved. Though in my defense, I never insulted you or called you a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” or some such thing. But I disagreed often and you were probably tired of hearing it… twice.
But it is a symptom of the times in which we live. Whether it is along a line of political ideology, religious views, hopes for the future, thoughts on the role of women, social media fasts, etc, we increasingly do not share the same premise. And if you don’t share the same premise then everything that follows is likely a waste of time. Online, this is doubly true.
But I think even if you and I were to meet in person, though we’d be more civil, more kind and walk away shaking hands, we’d still inevitably reach the same impasse. It truly saddens me. And like you, I don’t know what the solution is.
Twice!
I agree with DSmith. To paraphrase something (wish I could remember who wrote it), the 2015 POX had this effect (among others): people on the fringe of the LDS faith left, people who were previously moderate to liberal found themselves on the fringe, and the orthodox folks dug themselves in even further. It’s not just the time that has changed: we’ve had a lot of people leave or disengage, and we don’t have many new folks coming in. Those who are seeking online discourse are generally turning to closed groups for the reasons you described.
There was a moment around 2012 where it seemed like things were opening up a bit. Not even necessarily in terms of “liberal” or “progressive” policies–I laugh to think that some of my more liberal friends seriously thought we were on a path that led to official acceptance of gay marriage, for one–it just seems like things were a little lighter. Like the church had realized it was one global citizen among many, and that not everything had to echo our faith’s 19th century origin culture. Now I feel like the only differences between our current faith and how it was in 1968 is that we eliminated the priesthood/temple ban, church is shorter, and leadership is just slightly more diverse. There’ s much to be hopeful about in an era of retrenchment.
I think the breaking of the Fellowship of the Bloggers happened six or seven years ago, it has just taken a while for most of us to recognize that the Middle Way just isn’t there anymore. The Church decision to get tough on newfangled dissenters like John D and Kate Kelly was one factor. The rise of Facebook and closed groups had something to do with a harsher mode of commenting as well, which is quite different from the all-in-this-together feeling that one got in the Bloggernacle in the early years (say 2005 to 2012). I was a managing editor at BCC for six or eight months in the early years and it was certainly a much friendlier commenting environment back. But it was also a smaller group of posters and commenters. I feel fortunate to have made a dozen or more IRL friends from that early group.
The Sunday afternoon talk has caused a lot of grief. Please allow me to offer a different interpretation of what we heard. I do not offer this as an excuse. I do not offer this as a counter to the hurt expressed. I recognize the hurt as real and painful. I simply offer this as a different way of looking at what we heard.
As a woman who has done temple work for a friend who specifically requested that I do so after her death, and who knows the goodness and the Spirit that accompanied that work, I think that this was not the best talk Russell Nelson has ever given.
Reviewing the first part of the talk I sense the tender feelings that he has over his daughter’s death (only someone who has lost a child will fully understand) and the respect that he has for the sacrifices she made in order enter the temple and make the covenants she made during her lifetime. And I sense the particular dismay that he feels when he thinks that someone else treats such covenants simply as a ticket that will require no sacrifices on his part.
An imperfect secular analogy might be how some parents of students who supported their children as those children worked their tails off and sacrificed a lot to be academically qualified to be admitted to USC might feel about parents who simply paid money for their children’s admission when those children had made no sacrifices at all. And how much more difficult it would be for those parents of students who had sacrificed if those parents had just recently suffered the death of that son or daughter while enrolled at that school.
This is not to excuse Russell Nelson’s talk, but to say that such feelings of dismay and sensitivity to anything that might diminish the value of the life work of a child are common to parents dealing with the death of that child, and he is human.
The talk has caused great pain. The talk was not well thought out. It was an emotional response. And it will not be generally helpful or applicable. But it does give one insight into how much he values sacrifices made by the daughter he loves, and and how unhappy he feels when he believes that another dismisses the worth of those sacrifices.
His talk is not doctrine. The doctrine is quite different. However, it offers some insight into the heart of a father who mourns the loss of a beloved child. And as that, it is a lesson.
Dave!!
Mary, your comment is appreciated but this is not the thread for it.
Social media has a way of polarizing people and rewarding extremist, dramatic takes that drive outrage. It’s definitely hit the Progmo-Exmo world. It takes a thick skin to wade through it if you have any friendly feelings towards the church. I’m sure if I configured my feed to only see the conservative, TBM side of things, it would feel equally dramatic and rage inducing on the other side.
I remember Jason Wharton, from my tussle with him when I was a newb here. Good times! I came here then because I (finally) saw the subtle, gentle, but unmistakable shunning I received over many years at church, due to my various defects at meeting the criteria. No need to detail the criteria, y’all know it well.
I have never yet had a faith crisis, but my mental health became an issue, and mostly due to that crisis I don’t blog or attend my ward very much. I feel like they need me there having the conversations, and maybe I need to be there too but I have so many other needs that rank higher. I don’t have the bandwidth to spend on that, it all goes to my immediate and extended family as we navigate the same divisions with the additional pressure of caring for a parent with Alzheimer’s. We have been surprisingly successful thus far and I think it’s due to a combination of factors, but the two I have identified are a dichotomous pair: Speaking our needs clearly (as we can) to each other, but interacting gently with each other when making corrections. And third: apologizing generously. They’re not skills we learned at church or at home, and I think it works as well as it does in our family because we know are in crisis and because our core beliefs are healthy and mostly shared. Everything nonessential and petty is mostly packed away for the duration. The authentic clarity, gentleness, willing apologies, and parking of petty things take intentional work.
I’ve no more insight or advice for us in our online or real life communities but draw from my experience what you may. The decline saddens me, but I’m still here from time to time and will be as long as you’re posting.
My perspective is that it’s not as bad as Steve says it is, and it never was as good as Steve seems to recall, but the splintering is worse than it used to be. But I do have one concrete and a few less-concrete proposed solutions:
Comment Sections: Set a clear policy for comments, moderate comments, and provide a way for moderators to communicate privately with community members to give specific feedback on moderation. I recently replied to a very personal post to respond to some ideas expressed therein. Moderators determined that wasn’t the time or the place. That’s a decision I can respect, but it could have been avoided with clearer guidelines. I think it’s ok to say that “we want open and respectful discussions, but posts of a certain nature require a different kind of discussion. Also, I ended up using the comments to have a meta-discussion on the comments, which would have been more appropriate for an offline discussion. I don’t know what the technical hurdles there are to that, but that’s something that all online communities should consider.
Golden Rule: I am apparently banned by another website for responding in kind to a disrespectful post by a regular blogger. Said blogger used language like “who writes this crap?” about a Church manual, which was the unsigned work of someone in the Church office building that I suspect is someone I know and admire. In addition to the disrespectful tone, the blogger made a lot of assertions that appeared to ignore a large body of Christian scholarship and failed to take seriously the language he was criticizing. My response used similarly disrespectful language about the blogger (I would argue a step below “who writes this crap”, but that’s unimportant), which has apparently resulted in a ban without explanation, and despite the non-ban of commenters who regularly employ far more vitriolic language and personal attacks than I. My point is not to excuse my comment (I would phrase things differently if given the chance), but to point out that we can all expect to be judged with the same judgment that we judge, and that we each set the tone for subsequent discussion. When someone responds forcefully, or even disrespectfully, we should each individually ask if our own words set a disrespectful tone to begin with.
Toughen up: Notwithstanding the Golden Rule, we can collectively recognize that even passionate disagreement with a deeply held belief is not equal to hate or a personal attack. Someone can disagree with a Church policy or doctrine, and I will still welcome them to worship next to me every Sunday and in the temple. I hope that I can disagree with what someone has written in an online community, and still be welcomed, with the understanding that my disagreement is not a judgment on the value or worth of any person.
It does seem that feeling unhappy with a handful of Pres. Nelson’s statements has caused a rift, since in the church, respect and reverence for the president is a very important norm. I’ve felt the same unhappiness and have really appreciated BCC’s discussion of the issues, but I guess it should be no surprise that many commenters have felt like some of the posts have violated what was considered a shared assumption (how we speak about the prophet). And I don’t mean that as any kind of rebuke. I love BCC. It’s just an observation.
I agree with your counter argument that there never was a Golden Age. Privilege blinded many of us for too long. Lyz Lenz published an article today on quick fixes in this era of deep division. She says, “We can solve it if only we get along, as a popular Kenny Chesbey song so glibly puts it. But the lived experience of “getting along” is only simple if you code as belonging: if you are white, if you are middle class, if you are cis-gendered.”
She concludes by saying, “I no longer believe in bridges. I don’t believe in fixing our divide. Instead, what I believe is that we need to together stare deep into the gaping hole in our country and have an honest discussion about the cracks in our nation. Which, but the way, has always been divided – it’s just that for too many of us, we were blinded to it by our privilege.”
I don’t know what the answer is in the LDS online community. I only know that “can’t we all just get along” reeks of privilege. The gaping hole is real and must be acknowledged. We can’t ask people to keep quiet to make us feel better.
Bro. Jones – “people on the fringe of the LDS faith left, people who were previously moderate to liberal found themselves on the fringe, and the orthodox folks dug themselves in even further”
This is precisely the problem, not in the direction people went, but in the decision to place people in certain groups. We are too diverse in beliefs to declare ourselves or others in one group or another based on a single (or multiple) issue. Every time it’s done it’s used as a bludgeon, e.g. “I guess this is no place for TBM” or the generic “You people”
That comment resonates with me, Frank Pellett. I hate the sorting. I hate it even more when we internalize the labels others put on us.
Jessica, that’s something I really want to be open to. I agree that peace and silence are not the same thing.
Steve,
For whatever it’s worth, this same dynamic and dilemma has been recognized by those on the other side of the splinter divide – expressed right at the 44:00 mark.
[audio src="https://www.sunstonemagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/01_SP_remix.mp3" /]
Dsc, that was my post at W&T that you commented on, and as far as I know you haven’t been banned. The paragraph in the manual encouraging Mormons to judge their neighbor was and is terrible exegesis, starting with Matthew 7, “Judge not, that ye be not judged,” and coming out with “it’s okay to judge if you do it righteously.” As if chronically judgmental Mormons need any more encouragement to judge their neighbor.
As I responded to you directly in that thread: “Dsc, a wide variety of opinions and even snarky criticism is allowed, but not personal attacks on other commenters or on the poster. Sorry you can’t figure that out after multiple warnings.”
Sorry, better link. @ 44:00
[audio src="https://www.sunstonemagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/01_SP_remix.mp3" /]