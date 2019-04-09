Come Listen to a Blogger’s Voice (About Taxes and Religion and Stuff)

April 9, 2019 by Leave a Comment

On Friday, I sat down in a law school conference room with two of my students. They’d set up a pretty impressive array of microphones and mixers and a laptop, and pushed aside the Redweld folders that, for some reason, took up half of the table. These students started Dialogue, De Novo, a podcast that centers around the Loyola University Chicago School of Law community.

We started talking around 2:00 pm. And we talked. For about an hour and a half. Both students had read my book, and came in with stacks of questions and comments and marked-up books. And we talked (on digital tape) about religion and taxes (and other things, including my career path and being a tax attorney and music that I’m excited about). The discussion wasn’t Mormon-centric, but Mormonism came up, along with Judaism and Catholicism and Islam and Scientology. And Shakers and Quakers and the Universal Life Church (although the last wasn’t mentioned by name).

If you’re interested on the intersection of lived religion and legal frameworks, or you just want to be able to hear my voice as you read my posts, and you haven’t read my book yet (or even if you have!), it might be worth giving this a listen. You can find Ep. 24 here (or, it appears, listen on your favorite podcast app).

Filed Under: Current Events, Mormon, Religion, Society & Culture Tagged With: , , , , , ,
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.