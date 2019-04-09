The Prophet Project: An Introduction

by

I’ve never been a “modern prophets” guy. My testimony, such as it is, is rooted in the experience of inspiration and revelation while reading and pondering scripture (The Book of Mormon and the Bible, specifically). While I don’t have anything against modern prophets and I understand their role on an intellectual level, my interest always lay elsewhere. They just weren’t that important to my Mormonism.

Things have gotten worse. The Nov 5 policy caused me to question their relevance to my life on any level. I was already struggling with a personal life in disarray, one that would be simplified by my rejection of the church, and here was a perfect reason to up and leave. It leaves me with the question of whether my continued interest and belief in the church is really a matter of personal conviction or just a way to stick it to the doubters out there. I always told myself that if the church was causing more harm than good, I’d leave. It appeared to be doing that, but I was sticking around (mentally, at least, I hadn’t attended in a couple of years due to above-stated personal life issues).

And now, I’m trying to come back. I’m not in what I would consider full-fellowship yet, but I’ve been attending church. It is sometimes hard for me to sit still during the whole thing, but I do try. And, when I’ve attended and opened myself up to it, I’ve felt the Spirit. God seems to want me in this church. And I seem to want to be there, too. But I’m ambivalent, as I do believe that the Nov 5 policy was sinful. I’m glad it’s gone, but it did real harm, and not just to my testimony. It probably contributed to some deaths. It was cruel and unnecessary. And now, with it gone, there’s nothing to stop it from returning again at the whim of someone in the COB. It is Damocles’s sword, hanging over the head of some people I care about. What does it mean that I think these things and yet I still believe in the church? Am I a monster?

I believe in the potential good in the church and, if I’m honest, that is the good to which I’ve wed my testimony. The Nov 5 policy was such a shock because, in addition to everything I said above, it was a move away from that potential good. But the potential is still there. I believe in the church and in what it can be, which is the Kingdom of God on Earth. But if we want to build Zion, we must become one. And that means we must find that potential good in all the sources God gives us.

With that in mind, I’m starting a new series. I don’t know how long it will last or if it will be interesting to anyone but myself. But I’m going to go through the conference talks and find something interesting and positive to talk about in each one. I’ll write something up about once a week. This doesn’t mean that I’ll refrain from critique per se, but the goal of each essay will be to find the nuggets of good in each talk for me. Your mileage may, of course, vary. The first essay will be up on Friday. I hope you’ll join me in this quest for positivity and inspiration.