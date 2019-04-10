A few years back, I wrote a series of posts on the last days of Jesus’ mortal life. I have edited a few of them for this year but mostly my thoughts expressed in the series remain unchanged. Since we are once again approaching my favorite holiday, I offer them again for your perusal. You can find all of them here (scroll to the bottom to read the first entry). God bless, and happy Easter 2019!
Easter and the Final Days of Jesus
April 10, 2019 by 1 Comment
Comments
Thanks. It’s a bonus to not have to hunt for these. (But I would if I had to . . . )