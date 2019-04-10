We’re told that the world is black and white
Good or evil
Right or wrong
And sitting in between is always gray
because it has to be a mix between the two
some right, some wrong
some good, some bad
But to me the middle is full of color
red
blue
green
yellow
purple
It’s something entirely different than the black or white
It’s not all the possible shades of gray
Because it is not gray at all
It is me
And I am so many colors
Comments
Beautiful poem, especially after at least one talk I can think of this conference. Thank you.
I hereby proclaim myself red!
I was half expecting something either Malcolm in the middle in there or song lyrics