The Middle

April 10, 2019 by 3 Comments
We’re told that the world is black and white

Good or evil

Right or wrong

And sitting in between is always gray

because it has to be a mix between the two

some right, some wrong

some good, some bad

But to me the middle is full of color

red

blue

green

yellow

purple

It’s something entirely different than the black or white

It’s not all the possible shades of gray

Because it is not gray at all

It is me

And I am so many colors

Comments

  1. BT says:
    April 10, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    Beautiful poem, especially after at least one talk I can think of this conference. Thank you.

  2. Carolyn says:
    April 10, 2019 at 1:19 pm

    I hereby proclaim myself red!

  3. The annoying brother says:
    April 10, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    I was half expecting something either Malcolm in the middle in there or song lyrics

