What Does the Budapest Temple Mean for the Church in Europe?

A couple of weeks ago I started drafting a post entitled “What Does the Rome Temple Mean for the Church in Europe?” but didn’t get around to finishing it for a variety of reasons. Now I’m glad I didn’t because with the recently concluded General Conference some of those thoughts have been overtaken by events.

From my worm’s-eye view, the announcement of the Budapest temple is an encouraging sign of the church’s engagement in Europe, for it builds on a growing trend—e.g., the dedications of the Paris temple in 2017 and the Rome temple in March of this year and the planned dedication of the Lisbon temple this September and the re-dedication of the Frankfurt temple in October—of investing in an area of the church where membership density is low.

Back when I first set pen to paper in March, I had just attended a stake leadership training meeting focused on missionary work. The national director for public affairs had given a presentation on the use of social media and suggested that the coverage of the Rome temple dedication was a great angle for our own missionary efforts. I have to admit that I was skeptical.

My dour outlook is no doubt a function of a deep-rooted character flaw, but it is also informed by some on-the-ground experience, such as the two years I spent here as a missionary some twenty years ago. At the time, we were baptizing less than one person per companionship per year. Still, I remember a visit by Elder Eyring. He was in Salzburg on vacation and graciously agreed to speak to us missionaries where he promised us that the harvest would come. A few months later, in January 1997, Elder Wirthlin came for the creation of Austria’s second stake. The usual membership numbers weren’t there, but there was a sense that if we built it, they would come. There was a sense that big things were in store for the area, which helped buoy flagging spirits after days on end of first contacting with little to show for it.

Well, twenty-odd years later, the harvest has yet to be brought in. Instead, units have been closed down, and what used to be four missions covering Austria, southern Germany and the German-speaking part of Switzerland has been combined into a single mission with fewer missionaries than before. Since moving back to Austria in 2005 I have spent a number of years as ward mission leader, and I have always remained an interested party in light of my own investment in the growth of the church in Central Europe. While there have been some great experiences, the overall trajectory has not been one of obvious growth. We struggle not only to baptize but also to retain; in the last 12 months we have welcomed three new members into our ward, and while I don’t have numbers from other units to compare, I imagine this is pretty good. And yet it barely compensates for the number of members who have passed away in the same period.

But in January of this year, Elder Andersen came to visit. He was the Area Authority on my mission, so I was interested to hear what he had to say about how the church was doing in Europe. I was a little surprised to hear Elder Andersen declare that he didn’t “totally know why” the church does better in some areas than others. He then noted that while the Lord has said that He will raise up a people in every land, He never said that it would be a lot of people. The grand visions of the 1990s had been replaced by some serious expectation management—just hang in there, guys! Defend the faith and prepare for your eventual death.

Following the meeting, I shared my sense with the BCC permas that “If the Rome temple hadn’t just been built, [Elder Andersen’s] visit last night would have convinced me that the church has basically written Europe off.” It may have just been an off night for us both, however, since the fact that a temple was built in Rome is pretty remarkable given the overall condition of the church in Italy. Missions and units have been in decline since the 1990s there too, and church membership as a percentage of the Italian population—just 0.4% or 1 in 2249 Italians is a member—is lower than in every other European country with a temple besides Ukraine.

Still, the announcement of a temple in Budapest shows that it’s not just “the most influential cities in the history of the world and in the history of Christianity” that will be receiving the church’s ultimate stamp of approval but also relatively small countries with low membership density much like my adopted home of Austria (though it is still higher than in Italy!). In fact, Hungary and Austria are nearly identical in terms of per capita membership: 1-in-1876 Hungarians and 1-in-1889 Austrians are members. The fact that the church’s far longer and better established presence in Austria (official recognition since 1955 compared to 1988 for Hungary) has resulted in similar membership levels suggests that the field in Hungary is somewhat whiter and more ready to harvest than in its neighbor, but overall it seems like a fairly level playing field.

The fact that a temple will be built in Hungary ought to give members in Austria hope too. If the church is willing to build a temple in a Central European country very much like the one I have spent most of my adult life in, where the harvest has been, well, modest, then it is clear that Europe hasn’t been written off yet. Maybe this announcement will put the spring back in our step, and visiting General Authorities may find cause to rediscover a more hopeful vision for this corner of the Lord’s vineyard.