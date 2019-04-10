When the Miracle Doesn’t Come

by

Mette Ivie Harrison





While in graduate school, I knew two very devout women who had two very similar and yet very different experience with miracles. One was Primary President. The other was in the Relief Society Presidency. Their husbands were active. But the youngest son of one of the women, in the year before we moved into the ward, had been hit by a car right in front of his house. She performed CPR on him and he survived, but was never fully healed, despite the fasting and prayers of the ward.

The other woman was in a terrible car accident in a winter storm that nearly killed her youngest son. The ward fasted and prayed for her, and her son was healed. Of course the first woman rejoiced with the rest of the ward. And this time, the child recovered completely and fully. The doctors were amazed. The woman was grateful. She rejoiced. Her family rejoiced. The ward rejoiced. The woman whose son had not been healed rejoiced for her sister in the gospel.

But she also wept.

Why had she not been given the miracle and the other woman had? Had she not been worthy enough? Had the ward not prayed hard enough or fasted long enough? Had there been some lack of faith somewhere that could be blamed?

In the church sometimes we spend so much time focusing on the rare and wonderful miracles that happen that we forget to think about the many more who have prayed for miracles and have been refused them. In fact, I never thought about the first woman’s pain at seeing another child healed when her son was not, until I faced my own anger after my baby daughter Mercy’s death years later, in 2005. In the weeks and months that followed this tragedy, I went to church every week dutifully but I came home, every week, in anguish.

Why?

Because in church every week there was a story of a miracle. The miracle of the 2,000 stripling warriors, all saved from harm in war because of their mother’s faith. The miracles that Christ performed, water to wine, raising Lazarus from the dead, healing the blind, the deaf, the lepers. And miracles closer to home, the miracle of the woman who was prompted to check on her baby one last time before going to bed, found he was not breathing and called an ambulance to save his life. The story of the family who had pitched their tent near a tree, were inspired to move the tent before the tree fell in a night storm.

Along with these tales of miracles came the explanation of why each miracle happened. Because of the faith of the family who had received the miracle. Because of their righteousness. Because of the prayers and faith and fasting of those in their wards. Because of God’s love for them.

It seemed to me that these stories of miracles should have made me rejoice. But instead they made me wonder—did God not love me? Was I not worthy? Was there something wrong with my daughter?

How does it feel to a woman who loses her son fighting in Iraq, to hear the story of the 2,000 stripling warriors? To be told that those sons were saved because of their mothers’ faithfulness? How does it feel to the woman who wakes up and finds her child dead of SIDS to hear the story of the woman who listened to the spirit and saved her child? How did it feel to Emma Smith to hear of the miracles Joseph performed to save the lives of other women’s children, and to bury her own babies year after year? I imagine that it feels much the same as it felt to me to hear the stories of miracles that are given as testament of God’s love and approval to those who received them.

I spent hours scouring my past, searching for something I had done wrong. I know that my husband did the same thing. Who is so perfect that they could not find a mistake they had made to blame for their tragedy? For my husband and me, the small and big mistakes made us wonder—was this what did it? Were we not patient enough that day at the amusement park with the kids? Did we not read our scriptures that one day in June? And on from there—did we misunderstand what we felt was the Lord’s prompting that we should have another child? Was my husband’s blessing to me the day before our baby died, a blessing where he said, “She will be fine,” wrong?

And if it was not our fault, then why did we not get our miracle?

The only answer I found was the story of Christ’s healing of the blind man in John chapter 9, verses 1-3. “As Jesus passed by, he saw a man which was blind from his birth. And his disciples asked him, saying, Master, who did sin, this man or his parents, that he was born blind? Jesus answered, Neither hath this man sinner, nor his parents: but that the works of God should be made manifest in him.”

I can just imagine Christ shaking his head over his apostles’ assumption that this man had been made blind because of some sin of his or his parents, before he was even born. The reason for the blindness was, simply, as Christ said, to show the power of God.

I imagine those thirty years, perhaps, before the man was healed. I imagine the man’s parents spending time looking through their lives, trying to find out what they had done wrong. Just as my husband and I had. I imagine the man himself being angry at God for making him blind for no reason at all, just out of what seemed spite or lack of love. All those years waiting for the miracle that would come.

I am afraid that I believed too long in a God who asks that we earn our miracles, that we earn His love. If we pray enough. If we fast enough. If we go to the temple enough. If we rack up enough good deeds in our name. Then we will be granted our miracle. As though we are playing a video game, earning points for a new life or some other bonus. As though we are trying to get the top score, so that God will love us best and only give us good things in our lives, and no tragedies.

But our God is not a God whose love can be bought or demanded or even deserved. Because His love is too great for any of us. And the wonderful thing is that our God gives his love freely, to all. He loves us all immeasurably.

So why does God give one family a miracle and not another? I think we cannot know the answer to this. I remember some people told me that the experience of losing a child had been given to my family to make us stronger. That there was a lesson to be learned in it. That it would bring us closer together as a family. I do not believe this is true. This is just another invitation to make yourself crazy trying to learn the lesson, to make yourself perfect, to protect yourself from any other bad things that may happen.

A tragedy may be a chance for repentance. It may be an opportunity to see what is important in life, to reevaluate where you are and where you wish to go. But every moment in our lives is a chance like this. God is always holding his arms outstretched to us, ready to accept our repentance, ready to help us our on way.

In the Sermon on the Mount, in Matthew chapter 7 verses 9-11, Christ says, “What man is there of you, whom if his son ask bread, will he give him a stone? Or if he ask a fish, will he give him a serpent? If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more shall your Father which is in heaven give good things to them that ask him?”

If you, like me, have asked for a miracle and it has been denied you, please trust that this is not because God is trying to give you a stone. But what he has given us may not seem awfully hard and stone-like to us. Someday we may be able to see the truth of its breadness, but our mortal minds are just too small to understand it now.

So what do we do in the meantime?

The blind man waited for thirty years before he was healed by Christ. Many of the rest of us will have to wait more than thirty years before we are healed. We will live all our lives with the wounds in our hearts. Some days may be better than others. But we will always be waiting for relief.

I believe that the rare and wonderful miracles that God gives are a reminder of the miracles of the heart that Christ promises. Whatever the resurrection brings, whatever it means to be healed of hurts and pains, to become perfect, I tend to focus more on the here and now, and on how we can find healing through Christ’s example.

God came to earth to show us a path to peace and healing, whatever that may mean for you. He showed us reconciliation and true forgiveness. He demonstrated what it means to make our enemies into friends and to build a heaven on earth with them. He showed us how to become new again, to let our old selves die and be reborn.