The No-Longer Policy: Where Do We Go From Here?

Today’s guest post comes from Christian Kimball, a longtime friend of By Common Consent.
First, let’s celebrate getting things right. Whether it takes 4 years or 30 years or 100 years, correcting past mistakes is a good. Let’s recognize and even celebrate the virtue of continuing revelation—the Church’s ability to change, which we tout as a distinctive feature.
Second, let’s recognize that real people have been hurt over a clear mistake. The harms are wide-ranging, from agonizing over doctrine and institutional loyalty, to seeing loved ones leave the Church, to unrelenting pain in the LGBTQ community, to suicide. I can witness from personal knowledge that the Policy of Exclusion caused some to feel there were no good options and no viable future for them in this life. Others internalized the Policy as “you are irredeemably broken.” None of that is good, for anybody. Reparations, restoration, apologies, corrections, and ongoing improvements are all in order (even if they seem impossible).
Third, our Bishops and Stake Presidents have been put through an Abrahamic test. I am of the opinion that those who acted on the Policy, who refused baptism and who excommunicated couples, failed the test and should now begin a period of mourning, repentance, and attempts at restitution. But I am also one who views Abraham as failing his test, when he took Isaac up to the altar instead of saying “no, not me.” I expect the fallout discussion to last for years. Next time there is a gospel conversation about obeying direction that doesn’t feel right or goes against personal principles, I expect the Policy will come up as a real world experience that happened in living memory, within a short time frame. I expect at least a generation of challenging self-reflection and shaken and troubled local leaders.
Fourth, the Policy’s reversal has challenged our collective ideas of “revelation” alongside the near infallibility halo our culture casts over our religious leaders. I believe if the Church had internalized the virtual certainty of public disclosure, there would have been recognition that the Policy was a mistake before it was promulgated. As November 2015 happened, I believe there was almost immediate widespread recognition that the Policy was a mistake. I believe the recognition was early enough that we have just lived through 39 months of puzzlement about how to fix it. I view now-President Nelson’s foray into assigning the “revelation” label was a trial balloon for the “shore it up” method of fixing a problem. Once that failed, pragmatic reality required the Church to immerse itself in nuanced and involved dialogue in order to seek consensus at the highest levels as well as some amount of membership support. Hopefully, this illustrates that there really is a “sustaining” that happens in our faith. Sustaining occurs less through formal raising hands at a conference (which has become rote enough to have lost almost all meaning), but endures in the hearts and minds of the people. I judge that the saga of the Policy has caused at least a generation’s worth of “damage” to the leadership halo effect. Ultimately, I believe this correction is good and healthy, because it returns our expectations closer to the reality of our earthly Church leaders’ day-to-day life and work.
Finally, the work to heal the damage is far from done and what remains is urgent. The Exclusion Policy seemed like a response to the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges (decided June 26, 2015) which guaranteed the fundamental right to marry to same-sex couples. The Obergefell decision could have been predicted 10 years earlier. Not the date or the case, but the ultimate outcome. The trend line was clear in a series of cases in the federal courts, and a series of decisions by state legislatures in the United States, and by changes to laws in other countries. Same-sex marriage was coming.
Notwithstanding the writing on the wall, the Church seemed ill-prepared for it. It seemed to me (and this was a source of overwhelming frustration and anger to me personally) the Exclusion Policy as implemented was the worst choice, the most damaging, the least Christian, of all the Church’s reasonably conceivable options.
In my opinion the Policy was a failure because the Church failed or refused to grapple with the deep underlying question of marriage itself. If two men marry, before God and country and friends and family, are they married in the Church’s eyes? Not the question “Will the Church perform the marriages?” Not the question “Will the Church encourage or recommend or celebrate the marriages?” But the very basic question “Does the Church respect the marriages?” In essence, is same-sex marriage a real marriage?
Until the Church finds a way to say yes—the marriage is real, the couple is legally and lawfully married, they are a family, and their children belong—until then, we have a problem.
It might be objected that respecting marriage is a far out progressive point of view, inconsistent with any mainstream thought or principle in the Church. I acknowledge that I have held the philosophical and pastoral view that marriage should be respected for more than 20 years, privately and publicly, and during most of that time I would have accepted the “inconsistent with mainstream thought or principle” charge. However, Judge Posner’s 2014 opinion in Baskin v. Bogan, 766 F.3d 648 (7th Cir. 2014) (regarding same-sex marriage in Indiana and in Wisconsin), convinced me that respect for marriage is now a mainstream view in the country, and should be in the Church, because it’s about the children, because it’s about family. As Judge Posner wrote:
Consider now the emotional comfort that having married parents is likely to provide to children adopted by same-sex couples. Suppose such a child comes home from school one day and reports to his parents that all his classmates have a mom and a dad, while he has two moms (or two dads, as the case may be). Children, being natural conformists, tend to be upset upon discovering that they’re not in step with their peers. If a child’s same-sex parents are married, however, the parents can tell the child truthfully that an adult is permitted to marry a person of the opposite sex, or if the adult prefers as some do a person of his or her own sex, but that either way the parents are married and therefore the child can feel secure in being the child of a married couple. Conversely, imagine the parents having to tell their child that same-sex couples can’t marry, and so the child is not the child of a married couple, unlike his classmates.
For the couple, for the family, for the children, it is imperative that we respect the marriages.
In sum, let us celebrate the correction of an error. Let us seek apologies and remorse and repentance for harms done. Let us ponder and learn from our mistakes and find hope for the future. But let us not believe the work is done. Until all marriages are fully and honorably respected, the correction of the Policy will be no more than a superficial salve.
Photo by Caleb Jones on Unsplash
Comments
Thank you. The desire to marry, make covenants, and establish a home is one of the most hopeful things that humans can do. I support marriage in all its forms, and pray for the day that our church will, too.
Thank you for distilling my general frustration, disillusion, and confusion into something succinct and cogent.
Quote modified for church use:
“Consider now the emotional comfort that having eternally married parents is likely to provide to children sealed to same-sex couples. Suppose such a child comes home from church one day and reports to his parents that all his Primary classmates have a mother and a father, while he has two mothers (or two fathers, as the case may be). Children, being natural conformists, tend to be upset upon discovering that they’re not in step with their peers. If a child’s same-sex parents are eternally married, however, the parents can tell the child truthfully that an adult is permitted to be sealed to a person of the opposite sex, or if the adult prefers as some do a person of his or her own sex, but that either way the parents are eternal married and therefore the child can feel secure in being the child of an eternally married couple. Conversely, imagine the parents having to tell their child that same-sex couples can’t be sealed, and so the child is not the child of an eternally married couple, unlike his classmates.
Until we have a doctrine that shows that LGBT people have a place in the Plan of Salvation, rather than simply being “broken straight people”, we will continue to teach children that their parent’s marriage is lower class, as we do now in emphasising “eternal sealed families” as a better option than civil marriage. Until we have parity with eternal marriage, we will continue to have 3 distinct classes of marriage in our church – the lowest law, the lower law, and the higher law.
May we also celebrate the Bishops and Stake Presidents who didn’t fail the test. Though they couldn’t perform the ceremonies, my Bishop and Stake President are on record for having advised, taught, and counseled families to embrace, attend, and support their family weddings. They even taught 5th Sunday lessons on it. They worked within their bounds to keep all families together.
cat: I concur. I know of more than a few Bishops and Stake Presidents who publicly announced that the Policy of Exclusion would not be enforced under their stewardship.
I often wonder how the membership of the 21st Century Church would have reacted to Jesus’ instructions to the Apostles regarding the Gentiles. I can imagine some leaker revealing the contents of the conversation between Jesus and the Apostles recorded in Matthew 10:5, to proclaim that the Jesus-followers have a policy of exclusion against Gentiles and Samaritans. Commenters would note that such a policy would come as no surprise, given what Jesus and his followers have said about Gentiles, comparing them to dogs (Matthew 15:26). The discussion and debate would continue, until a little over a year later, when the now-resurrected Jesus tells the Apostles that, actually, they should go to all nations. Some portion of the Church membership would hail the change and not think twice about what it means. Another portion cry that the change wasn’t good enough, that the Apostles ought to apologize for the previous policy, and go further by accepting Gentiles as Christians as is, without any of this circumcision business (perhaps later to claim that their protests led to Peter’s later vision of a sheet). Still another group would go further, and point to the quick change in instruction as evidence that Jesus never was the Messiah, and that the Apostles never received revelation from God at all.
Speaking of marriage, what’s the Church’s obligation to recognize legally contracted marriages in arrangements other than same-sex marriage? Does the Church (or any institution) have an obligation to accommodate the living arrangements of all children? Does Judge Posner feel that the Constitution(TM) protects the feelings of children who must go to school and feel uneasy that he has a dad, a mom, and a mama? Was the POX: Polygamy Edition also a mistake? (Has it even changed?).
Personally, I’m open to accepting the idea that the prior policy was a mistake, and that we have now made efforts to correct that mistake. Revelation can sometimes act like adult supervision in a youth-run program: God will let us make mistakes and even approve our suboptimal solutions, but He won’t let us make catastrophic mistakes, and He’ll step in to make sure that our mistakes don’t last too long. But I don’t think this policy is “obviously” a mistake. The Church defaulted to a position it has long had with respect to other marriage situations. The scriptures practically provide the roadmap for using strict rules as preparation to adopt a more nuanced approach.
I have a remaining question. On the eternal and broadest level, is not procreation one of the highest values of our God, not just of our church leaders? If it is, then those who frustrate the progress of that goal would need to bear some responsibility for that. Maybe homosexuals need no further condemnation or punishment than the inability to produce a child who shares the DNA of homosexual “parents”. I don’t know. I’m just wondering. I believe all of God’s children have a place in salvation, but we understand in the doctrine of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that there are at least three (with one of those divided into another three) degrees of glory. Perhaps in a way of speaking there are as many degrees of glory/happiness/productivity as there are people. There’s room for everyone in this plan. Perhaps if one chooses to align him/herself with the highest values of our Father, one may attain a “higher” mansion.
Oops, one more question. More and more “handicapped” individuals are rejecting the word “handicapped”, basically because it sets a standard of normalcy which isn’t realistic as far as they are concerned. Asperger’s syndrome has been put forward by some as an evolutionary step forward and upward. It’s all a matter of definition, is it not? Maybe homosexuality is a similar case. I don’t know that a definitive answer to this question will be found until the resurrection, when every risen body will be perfected. I will have no root canals then, I hope. You will have no metal and nylon knees, you hope. But, will “idiot savants” be changed to be more like the majority of the population? Will blacks be whitened, or the other way around? Will women be raised with bodies that conform to 21st century movie star standards, or will we relearn another definition of “beauty”. Will people with same sex attraction be risen with a hetero attraction, or will we all be risen with a much wider sense of what perfection is?
In my humble opinion, questions regarding homosexuality will continue to be unanswered, full of nuance, and bones of contention, etc. for many many years to come. Hopefully we can all remain loving and patient until things become more clear.
Sexual conduct/relations between people of the same sex is wrong. This goes back to the time of Abraham and lot. God destroyed two cities which had developed a culture of homosexual sex.
Adultery and fornication have long since been forbidden (the Ten Commandments for a start).
Same sex attraction is not an major matter unless it is acted upon. Unmarried sexual conduct is also forbidden. Take two examples:
1. My wife died young (age 57); I did not remarry and therefor I am celibate.
2. A good friend of mine (now deceased) was an active gay for many years. He finally dropped out of that world. He did not marry but remained celibate, regained his full church standing and was a temple attender.
This will never change in the LDS church. Yes, we can become more tolerant and kinder to those who err that way, but that does not include active homosexual conduct. Anyone who thinks otherwise is trapped in heavy duty self delusion.
“Until all marriages are fully and honorably respected”
What’s your opinion on the “legitimacy” of Muslim and LDS fundamentalist marriages?
Anita Davis: Then what about the adopted children of heterosexual couples? My in-laws only children were all adoptee’s. They never could conceive of their own. Because they couldn’t pro-create them, do they not count in God’s eyes?
Bob – I realize it gets taught that 2 desert cities were destroyed by God because of homosexuality but the book of Ezekiel has God giving a different answer. Ezekiel 16:49 states, “Behold this was the iniquity of the sister Sodom pride, fullness of bread, and abundance of idleness was in her and her daughters, neither did she strengthen the hand of the poor and the needy.” No where in there does it list anything of a sexual nature.
I guess I will stick with my self delusion.
DSC’s last paragraph is somewhat similar in concept to the wrong roads and revelation article and video that Matthew Holland wrote and Elder Holland narrated several years ago.
I disagree that it’s a forgone conclusion that it was a mistake. As a parent of a non-straight child, the policy actually helped me for various reasons.
I support the change because despite the policy, I knew the church would change in this area. In fact, having the policy and then changing it, I believe, will help people except the next change.
However, there are so many people who are completely unaware of the policy And unaware of the change in policy. People who don’t live in Utah, don’t get on social media, and don’t have discussions with family or friends who are members, can easily be unaware of this. My husband is one of those people.
Ack. I meant “accept.” Blame the text to speech.
Bob Powelson:
The Book of Jasher is a fascinating read. It’s probably medieval in origin. It’s an alternate telling of Genesis – kind of a history of the clothing of skins made for Adam in the garden. One of the most interesting chapters covers Sodom and Gommorah. There’s an account of how beggars would come to town and people would give them gold, but by law nobody was allowed to give them food. The beggars would slowly starve. When they died, the people would go retrieve their gold. A young girl made the mistake of slipping food to one beggar. The people couldn’t figure out why the beggar wouldn’t die, so they had him followed. When they found the young girl, they staked her to an anthill and coated her in honey.
It’s made pretty clear that those two cities were destroyed because the people had elevated cruelty to an art form. The book isn’t canon by any means, but it’s been sold at Deseret Book, and we all know that anything sold at Deseret Book has the full faith and endorsement of the for-profit arms of the Church Office Building.