The No-Longer Policy: Where Do We Go From Here?

Today’s guest post comes from Christian Kimball, a longtime friend of By Common Consent.

First, let’s celebrate getting things right. Whether it takes 4 years or 30 years or 100 years, correcting past mistakes is a good. Let’s recognize and even celebrate the virtue of continuing revelation—the Church’s ability to change, which we tout as a distinctive feature.

Second, let’s recognize that real people have been hurt over a clear mistake. The harms are wide-ranging, from agonizing over doctrine and institutional loyalty, to seeing loved ones leave the Church, to unrelenting pain in the LGBTQ community, to suicide. I can witness from personal knowledge that the Policy of Exclusion caused some to feel there were no good options and no viable future for them in this life. Others internalized the Policy as “you are irredeemably broken.” None of that is good, for anybody. Reparations, restoration, apologies, corrections, and ongoing improvements are all in order (even if they seem impossible).

Third, our Bishops and Stake Presidents have been put through an Abrahamic test. I am of the opinion that those who acted on the Policy, who refused baptism and who excommunicated couples, failed the test and should now begin a period of mourning, repentance, and attempts at restitution. But I am also one who views Abraham as failing his test, when he took Isaac up to the altar instead of saying “no, not me.” I expect the fallout discussion to last for years. Next time there is a gospel conversation about obeying direction that doesn’t feel right or goes against personal principles, I expect the Policy will come up as a real world experience that happened in living memory, within a short time frame. I expect at least a generation of challenging self-reflection and shaken and troubled local leaders.

Fourth, the Policy’s reversal has challenged our collective ideas of “revelation” alongside the near infallibility halo our culture casts over our religious leaders. I believe if the Church had internalized the virtual certainty of public disclosure, there would have been recognition that the Policy was a mistake before it was promulgated. As November 2015 happened, I believe there was almost immediate widespread recognition that the Policy was a mistake. I believe the recognition was early enough that we have just lived through 39 months of puzzlement about how to fix it. I view now-President Nelson’s foray into assigning the “revelation” label was a trial balloon for the “shore it up” method of fixing a problem. Once that failed, pragmatic reality required the Church to immerse itself in nuanced and involved dialogue in order to seek consensus at the highest levels as well as some amount of membership support. Hopefully, this illustrates that there really is a “sustaining” that happens in our faith. Sustaining occurs less through formal raising hands at a conference (which has become rote enough to have lost almost all meaning), but endures in the hearts and minds of the people. I judge that the saga of the Policy has caused at least a generation’s worth of “damage” to the leadership halo effect. Ultimately, I believe this correction is good and healthy, because it returns our expectations closer to the reality of our earthly Church leaders’ day-to-day life and work.

Finally, the work to heal the damage is far from done and what remains is urgent. The Exclusion Policy seemed like a response to the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges (decided June 26, 2015) which guaranteed the fundamental right to marry to same-sex couples. The Obergefell decision could have been predicted 10 years earlier. Not the date or the case, but the ultimate outcome. The trend line was clear in a series of cases in the federal courts, and a series of decisions by state legislatures in the United States, and by changes to laws in other countries. Same-sex marriage was coming.

Notwithstanding the writing on the wall, the Church seemed ill-prepared for it. It seemed to me (and this was a source of overwhelming frustration and anger to me personally) the Exclusion Policy as implemented was the worst choice, the most damaging, the least Christian, of all the Church’s reasonably conceivable options.

In my opinion the Policy was a failure because the Church failed or refused to grapple with the deep underlying question of marriage itself. If two men marry, before God and country and friends and family, are they married in the Church’s eyes? Not the question “Will the Church perform the marriages?” Not the question “Will the Church encourage or recommend or celebrate the marriages?” But the very basic question “Does the Church respect the marriages?” In essence, is same-sex marriage a real marriage?

Until the Church finds a way to say yes—the marriage is real, the couple is legally and lawfully married, they are a family, and their children belong—until then, we have a problem.

It might be objected that respecting marriage is a far out progressive point of view, inconsistent with any mainstream thought or principle in the Church. I acknowledge that I have held the philosophical and pastoral view that marriage should be respected for more than 20 years, privately and publicly, and during most of that time I would have accepted the “inconsistent with mainstream thought or principle” charge. However, Judge Posner’s 2014 opinion in Baskin v. Bogan, 766 F.3d 648 (7th Cir. 2014) (regarding same-sex marriage in Indiana and in Wisconsin), convinced me that respect for marriage is now a mainstream view in the country, and should be in the Church, because it’s about the children, because it’s about family. As Judge Posner wrote:

Consider now the emotional comfort that having married parents is likely to provide to children adopted by same-sex couples. Suppose such a child comes home from school one day and reports to his parents that all his classmates have a mom and a dad, while he has two moms (or two dads, as the case may be). Children, being natural conformists, tend to be upset upon discovering that they’re not in step with their peers. If a child’s same-sex parents are married, however, the parents can tell the child truthfully that an adult is permitted to marry a person of the opposite sex, or if the adult prefers as some do a person of his or her own sex, but that either way the parents are married and therefore the child can feel secure in being the child of a married couple. Conversely, imagine the parents having to tell their child that same-sex couples can’t marry, and so the child is not the child of a married couple, unlike his classmates.

For the couple, for the family, for the children, it is imperative that we respect the marriages.

In sum, let us celebrate the correction of an error. Let us seek apologies and remorse and repentance for harms done. Let us ponder and learn from our mistakes and find hope for the future. But let us not believe the work is done. Until all marriages are fully and honorably respected, the correction of the Policy will be no more than a superficial salve.

