The Prophet Project: How Can I Understand? by Elder Soares

by

Perhaps you are familiar with the Dunning-Kruger effect? It is the psychological tic that so many of us have that allows us to think we are competent when we are not and incompetent when we are. The less we know, the more likely we are to think we get things right. The more we know, the more likely we are to see our faults and shortcomings. As I read through Elder Ulisses Soares’s recent conference talk, “How can I understand?”, I couldn’t help but think about the Dunning-Kruger effect and how it influences us.

When you are a teacher, you quickly learn that there is never really enough time. To prepare, to teach, to learn the material yourself. And you learn that convincing yourself that you have learned the material closes yourself up, making it harder to change your opinion if your knowledge later turns out to be incorrect. For that matter, teaching is something mysterious. You speak a lot, trying to use metaphor and example to convey knowledge, and it only works when your student has a magical moment of insight and connection. You can’t force someone to learn, there is no brute force way to do this. Only connect.

This is why I find Doctrine and Covenants Section 50 so powerful, because it reveals the hand of God in every act of learning. In verses 17-23, the Lord breaks down what is necessary for learning (at least the learning of spiritual things) to take place. You must have the spirit. You can cite scholars, general authorities, prophets, your mission president, and your youth leaders until you are blue in the face and if you don’t have the spirit, it doesn’t mean anything. The members will just stare passively at you and actively at their phones.

And the thing about the Spirit is that you can invite it, but you can’t make it come either. That edification that comes when you learn and grow together is a grace from God. Elder Soares’s talk is a primer on how to send the invitation. Preparation, proper living, prayer, and sincere intent all play a part, but we don’t control the Spirit, we only hope for its presence. Nor do we always notice it; I’ve taught lessons that I thought went nowhere only to later learn that something I said touched someone’s heart. It’s a mystery.

This is why I don’t really have much of a problem with the Come Follow Me manuals. As a source of scriptural knowledge, they are terrible. But they do help teach people to invite the spirit so that they can be changed. And that, really, is the goal of church manuals. You won’t become a scriptorian through their influence, but you will hopefully become a better person.

Which brings me back to the Dunning-Kruger effect. Maybe what we need and what we get from Sunday School and other church teaching is to feel like we understand more than we really do. After all, faith is the reliance on a power that is beyond your control or understanding. And humility is the embrace of one’s own ignorance in the face of God’s goodness. So while the Dunning-Kruger effect is seen as mostly negative in the world (with good reason), perhaps in church it is a necessary state. Our faith is only possible through our ignorance, after all.