Palm Sunday: Being on the Right Side When it Is Easy﻿

Today is Palm Sunday, when we remember Jesus entering Jerusalem triumphantly on the back of a donkey. All four gospels tell the story, as well they should. It is the moment that Christ is recognized as the king that he is. As Mark relates it,
Many people spread their cloaks on the road, and others spread leafy branches that they had cut in the fields.Then those who went ahead and those who followed were shouting,
“Hosanna!
Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord!
Blessed is the coming kingdom of our ancestor David!
Hosanna in the highest heaven!” (Mark 11:8-10)
I love Palm Sunday and the great liturgical tradition associated with it. I love hearing the King’s College Choir sing “All Glory, Laud and Honor.” I love G.K. Chesterton’s marvelous poem about the donkey that Christ rode–“the devil’s walking parody of all four-footed things” that had, nonetheless, his hour of greatness. I love the image of Christ being glorified as an earthly king.
But I also can’t help wondering what happened between Sunday and Friday, when the crowds in Jerusalem were assembled around Jesus and chanting a very different message:
Pilate spoke to them again, “Then what do you wish me to do with the man you call the King of the Jews?” They shouted back, “Crucify him!” Pilate asked them, “Why, what evil has he done?” But they shouted all the more, “Crucify him!” (Mark 15:12-14)
Perhaps nothing shows the fickleness of crowds more than the five-day transition from “Hosanna” to “crucify him.” What happened?
We don’t know, of course. The text doesn’t give us a clear answer. But we can imagine. It is likely that the people assembled outside of Pilate’s palace on Friday night weren’t exactly the same people who laid the palms before Christ’s feet on Sunday. At least not all of them. But this is also important. Where were Christ’s supporters? Why didn’t they show up?
It is also possible, and indeed quite likely, that some portion of the crowd abandoned Jesus when they saw him in chains before the authority of the Roman Empire. Wasn’t he the Messiah? Throwing off the yoke of Rome was sort of his job description. Perhaps the people who were laying palms down at the beginning of the week expected to see Pontius Pilate in chains and Jesus Christ standing triumphantly in the public square offering to release Barabbas. This would not be the last time that a political hero was abandoned by his followers for failing to deliver.
But this doesn’t satisfy me either–mainly because it doesn’t gel with what we know about the one person that we know switched allegiance, albeit very temporarily: the Apostle Peter, who proudly affirmed at the Last Supper that he would never deny the Christ and then managed to do so three times before the night was over.
Peter did not deny Christ because he lost faith in him. Nor did he expect the Messiah to sweep in and deliver Jerusalem from the Romans. Peter denied Christ because, in the situation that he found himself in, affirming his relationship with Jesus was hard. And I don’t mean just a little bit hard in a “what-will-the-neighbors-think-of-me” way. It was hard in a “it’s-freaking-anarchy-around-here” and a “this-could-get-killed” way.
This gives us a glimpse into the minds of all of Christ’s supporters on the night he was crucified. Voicing support was hard. It was dangerous. It had been easy to lay palms down on Sunday, when everybody else was doing it and it seemed like a parade. Who doesn’t love a parade? But there wsn’t much of a downside then. One could be on “Team Jesus” without suffering any real consequences. This was not the case five days later.
What changed? Here’s a hint: it was not pressure from “the world.” The world, or at least that portion of the world represented by the Roman Empire, thought the same things about Jesus on Friday that they did on Sunday, which was they didn’t think about him at all. And even if they had, it wouldn’t have mattered much. Opposing the Romans wasn’t hard at the time. Everybody opposed the Romans.
What changed between Sunday and Friday was that the religious authorities condemned Jesus in public. They made it clear that, to support this man was to reject their religion and forsake the prophets. They made denouncing Jesus a test of one’s commitment to their faith. And this was not just enough to turn the crowds against Jesus; it was enough to make his most faithful disciple pretend not to know who he was.
This part of the story is crucial because it tells us that there is more to taking upon ourselves the name of Christ than simply declaring loyalty to a religious leader or ecclesiastical structure. Loyalty is not the same thing as faith, nor does it lead to the same kinds of actions. It was faith that caused people to lay palms in front of the triumphant Christ and shout “Hosanna” to his name. It was loyalty that caused them to shout “Crucify him” and “Give to us Barabbas.”
The story of Palm Sunday is, among many other things, a cautionary tale. It reminds us that there is a difference between standing up for things when it is easy and standing up for the same things when it is hard. This is an important lesson, and it is a test that most of us will fail over and over again before we get it right. And when we do get it right, our friends won’t be shouting our praises and cheering our integrity; they will be questioning our motives and accusing us of disloyalty and of being on the wrong side. And this is when doing the right thing matters the most.
Comments
This is a really beautiful post. Thanks for sharing it.
The one line from my patriarchal blessing that stays in my head without ever refreshing on paper is this lesson (in its own words of course). It is important to me. Thank you.
Thanks for this beautiful and timely post. :-)
Very nice, thanks.
I weep every year as I, along with the rest of the congregation, must make our contribution to the liturgy: “Crucify him! Crucify him!” It reminds me how close that demand is, how easy to fall into when it’s part of the script and everyone around me is doing it.
Read this to my family. Made me cry. Thanks.
For a long time this puzzled me, too, but then I got a very different perspective by studying these events as told in John’s gospel, which I always think has a you-are-there feeling to it — the language is so plain and unadorned. The apparent about-face looks different from John’s perspective — mainly because of the ordering of events, which is different than in the synoptic gospels.
Chapter 11– Jesus raises Lazarus.
Chapter 12 — Jesus goes to Bethany, Lazarus’s town, where they make a dinner for Him, clearly in celebration and gratitude for Lazarus’s life.
Here, Mary (no doubt the sister of Lazarus) anoints Jesus’ feet.
Then the chief priests plot to kill Lazarus, because he gives Jesus too much positive exposure.
The next day is the triumphal entry. It seems clear that the people with the palm fronds would have been the same people at the banquet, plus their friends. If the ruling priests were after Lazarus and his friends, they would have stayed away from this event, and would have found a way to bar this group of people and make sure their own people were at the trial in front of Pilate. My guess is that these were very separate groups of people, and the people in the first group may not have been aware that the trial was taking place, and likely would have been barred from it.
But, of course, it had to happen.
Telling this story from the perspective of Matthew, who places the cleansing of the temple during Holy Week, thus challenging the temple authorities, prompts a very different interpretation for the cause of the trial and the crowd that would have had an interest in attending. (John’s account of the cleansing of the temple is in chapter 2.)
It may be possible to harmonize these stories — but for me, John’s account provides a persuasive explanation for the dramatic change in Jesus’ standing with the people.
Do you have an example of the religious leaders publicly condemning Jesus? Every example that comes to my mind involves the Pharisee s being too afraid to publicly condem him.
Jader
He was arrested and brought before Caiaphus and the Sanhedrin and beaten and convicted of blasphemy, (for claiming to be God’s son) at which point the religious authorities started to seek Roman authorization for the execution on different grounds (claiming to be a King).
Michael, this has given me some fortitude. Beautiful and tender, thank you.