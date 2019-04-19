The Prophet Project: Careful versus Casual by Sister Becky Craven

by

Near the end of her talk, Careful versus Casual, Sister Becky Craven says something fairly radical, so radical that it runs against the apparent grain of the rest of her talk. She posits a distinction between being perfect and being worthy. She doesn’t explain the distinction, leaving it up to the listener or reader to decide what that distinction is. And so, I step in.

For most of the talk, Sister Craven’s distinction between the careful and the casual is the focus. And she uses this distinction to delineate the actions of the careful vs. the casual, the former striving to keep the commandments and the latter less engaged. In my first reading, this came off as self-justification. The careful keeps the commandments that are important to me (and easily visible), the casual doesn’t fulfill them in a manner I agree with. But, upon further reflection, and noting the distinction she later makes between perfect and worthy, I believe that my initial reading was wrong.

Perfection, as described by Sister Craven, comes from perfectly emulating the example of Jesus Christ. Though it is commanded, it is impossible for two reasons: 1. We are frail and weak in a manner that, according to scripture, Jesus overcame so quickly as to never sin; and, 2. We simply don’t have enough of information about what Christ actually did and said to know how he would react to the situations we face. What we do know has been through dozens, if not hundreds, of interlocutors; modern prophets can help with interpretation, but they too are caught in the web of the culture of their times. In the face of this ambiguity, Sister Craven suggests that we strive for worthiness, rather than for unachievable perfection.

But worthiness for what? Sister Craven states, “Although we may not be perfect, brothers and sisters, we can be worthy: worthy to partake of the sacrament, worthy of temple blessings, and worthy to receive personal revelation.” Participating in the ordinances of the church appears to be a way maintain worthiness. But, further, she suggests that we must strive to be worthy to receive blessings and revelation. But you don’t control revelation or blessings, that’s God’s territory. You can only control your willingness to accept and honor them when they arrive. Rather than a stale external perfection that is impossible to achieve, Sister Craven is encouraging us to embrace an internal worthiness, based on repentance and faith, that strives for a living relationship with God.

To be careful, according to Sister Craven, is not merely to keep the commandments, but to internally become someone new who loves the God and his neighbors and keeps the commandments out of that love. And Sister Craven is quick to point out, in spite of her own examples, that one’s careful journey is individual and may not look like another’s, so judging another on the external of their behavior is faulty. It is, in fact, the casual who make assumptions based solely on the surface, whether it is the worldly or the pious who are doing the judging. To be careful is to move beyond the surface of statistics and percentages in commandment-keeping and to instead simply love God and his children. To be full of care.

We all live in the gray, all the time, in spite of our best efforts for moral clarity and divine guidance. But our best efforts are sufficient to accept God’s grace. Perfection is a casual goal, easy to understand but ultimately outside our capacity; Worthiness is the careful openness to the Lord’s intervention, proving his goodness. And all are invited to partake.