About two and a half years ago a local church leader gave me what he dubbed a “special assignment” to go and visit with a young couple who had had a faith crisis and were no longer believers. He had talked to them and they told him they would appreciate such a visit, but this leader didn’t feel competent to discuss the things they wanted to discuss. I told him I would be happy to go to their home and talk to them about their issues, but I wanted to manage expectations. That is, I didn’t want anyone to think I was somehow miraculously going to cure their faith crisis. If I did it, my goals would be much more modest. I would want them to understand that no, they’re not crazy; and yes, these kinds of issues exist. If they wanted to talk about specific issues I would be happy to do so, but more from a perspective of trying to explain how many Saints deal with such issues, and not from a perspective of trying to argue against their newfound knowledge altogether. He agreed with these constraints, so I made the visit.

Below is a copy of the email I sent to the leader after my visit;

I just got back from meeting with X and Y for about two hours. . . It went about as well as one might hope, but I don’t expect them to return to activity anytime soon. The Gospel Topic essays threw them for a real loop. They’re intended to gently introduce members to challenging issues, but for them they had an opposite effect. They felt as though the essays were articulating things they had been taught were anti-Mormon, and so they felt blindsided by them. That led to some more searching. Our discussion was wide ranging, but my main goal was to get them not to perceive themselves as apostate (which they had started to do). Lots of people have questions and doubts, there’s nothing wrong with that and they don’t need to feel bad about it. I think this is the main thing I managed to accomplish during our discussion. I gave them some suggestions of things to read, and I had the impression that they will take me up on the suggestions. They were very grateful that I took the time to talk to them, and I think they appreciated that I didn’t make them feel like antagonists. I gave them my contact information and encouraged them to contact me at any time if they want to talk more about the Church. As I said above, I don’t expect them to return to church in the near term, but if they do the reading I suggested I could see them possibly coming back down the road (with a more nuanced view of things). Time will tell whether something like that ends up happening. Best, Kevin

The couple never returned to activity in the Church, but I was happy to have the opportunity to talk to them and reassure them that no, they weren’t crazy, and yes, such issues do exist In retrospect it seemed sort of like an exit interview, one that they very much appreciated. It seems to me that when someone has already resolved to leave, there’s not much point in arguing about points of history, scripture, doctrine or practice. Discussing those kinds of things seriously is fine if you catch the process at an earlier point. But in this case, better to facilitate an amicable separation that fosters at least some sense of ongoing goodwill.