About two and a half years ago a local church leader gave me what he dubbed a “special assignment” to go and visit with a young couple who had had a faith crisis and were no longer believers. He had talked to them and they told him they would appreciate such a visit, but this leader didn’t feel competent to discuss the things they wanted to discuss. I told him I would be happy to go to their home and talk to them about their issues, but I wanted to manage expectations. That is, I didn’t want anyone to think I was somehow miraculously going to cure their faith crisis. If I did it, my goals would be much more modest. I would want them to understand that no, they’re not crazy; and yes, these kinds of issues exist. If they wanted to talk about specific issues I would be happy to do so, but more from a perspective of trying to explain how many Saints deal with such issues, and not from a perspective of trying to argue against their newfound knowledge altogether. He agreed with these constraints, so I made the visit.
Below is a copy of the email I sent to the leader after my visit;
I just got back from meeting with X and Y for about two hours. . . It went about as well as one might hope, but I don’t expect them to return to activity anytime soon.The Gospel Topic essays threw them for a real loop. They’re intended to gently introduce members to challenging issues, but for them they had an opposite effect. They felt as though the essays were articulating things they had been taught were anti-Mormon, and so they felt blindsided by them. That led to some more searching.Our discussion was wide ranging, but my main goal was to get them not to perceive themselves as apostate (which they had started to do). Lots of people have questions and doubts, there’s nothing wrong with that and they don’t need to feel bad about it. I think this is the main thing I managed to accomplish during our discussion.I gave them some suggestions of things to read, and I had the impression that they will take me up on the suggestions.They were very grateful that I took the time to talk to them, and I think they appreciated that I didn’t make them feel like antagonists. I gave them my contact information and encouraged them to contact me at any time if they want to talk more about the Church.As I said above, I don’t expect them to return to church in the near term, but if they do the reading I suggested I could see them possibly coming back down the road (with a more nuanced view of things). Time will tell whether something like that ends up happening.Best,Kevin
Comments
Our local leader a few years ago asked myself and a few others to similar assignments. There was a sister specifically asked to do this with other sisters. He said these were not “handbook calls” as he put them. He said he didn’t want progress reports, but only wanted to hear if something really major happened either way. The vast majority of people he said might call me did not, but those who did took some time.
One man eventually returned to the church and the temple after a year and a half. Before he moved out of state, he told me that when he came to me (after the referral from the leader), he assumed I would have 20 pages of answers to his questions. I had merely suggested that he share with me what he was reading and studying and we’d talk about it. When he brought in alleged quotes from early leaders like Brigham Young, I would look up the originals and let him read them. Naturally, many of them had been selectively edited and the full quote usually calmed his concerns. Once he saw that I wasn’t simply going to rebut his concerns, he opened up and, after a year and a half of meeting every two or three weeks for a few hours’ discussion, he went back to the temple and has been going ever since with his wife. It was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had. That’s not to say that it was easy.
I’ve helped a few others over the years in this way and I’ve found some common factors in these types of conversations:
Kevin is right. If the people are going to leave, they’re going to leave. The only ones who I had success with were those who came to me once they were referred, or once I spoke with them, agreed to talk with me. Those who I attempted to “chase” for lack of a better word, obviously didn’t talk to me, nor did they come back.
I found that focusing on the positive faith issues they wanted to keep was a big deal. If they love Jesus and the New Testament, encourage that. If they love the Old Testament and the rituals of Moses, encourage that. I always found a frank “inventory” of where they were in their belief on issues ranging from God the Father, Jesus, the Atonement, The Bible, modern prophets, Joseph Smith, Book of Mormon, polygamy and Book of Abraham on a scale of 1-10 was helpful. They would self-identify and usually the first named above would be fairly high and the last ones near zero (if a positive number at all). Then we would go to work on the positives they wanted. I found that eventually, they would create a faith matrix that worked for them.
Finally, it takes months and years, not days and weeks and the vast majority of it is building a relationship through the discussions. It didn’t hurt that while I’m supportive of the church and its leaders, I have some unique views on certain deep issues of theology. It was ministering at its heart and it filled my need to use what I believe are gifts I’ve been given in such a service to my fellows, even for those who chose a path outside the church. It was positive for all of us and the Lord will ultimately judge, not me.