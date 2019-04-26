Latter-day Saint Parents, Please Stop Apologizing for Your Child’s Wedding

by

Emily B. grew up in New Hampshire but currently lives in Maryland, where she spends most of her time writing and teaching writing classes. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from BYU and just finished a PhD in English at the University of Georgia. She and her husband have no children but two very spoiled cats.

Last summer while attending a conference for work, I met a woman from Utah, Trudy (not her real name). It was one of those contexts where we quickly figured out that we were both members of the Church and started chatting, just making small talk. Trudy asked if I had attended this conference before, and I explained that I had meant to attend the previous year but that my sister’s wedding plans had changed, preventing me from going. She then told me all about her adult children and her son’s upcoming wedding.

“Congratulations!” I said. “That’s exciting!”

“Well…” Trudy said, grimacing a little. She sighed.

Instantly, I knew what she was about to say. It’s a sigh and grimace I’ve seen on many occasions when a Latter-day Saint parent, or perhaps even a sibling, mentions an upcoming wedding.

“His fiancee isn’t a member,” Trudy said, confirming my hunch. She then gave a complicated explanation about how her son’s first marriage had been a temple wedding that had ended through no fault of his own and how the divorce had shaken his faith in the Church. “His fiancee is good for him,” Trudy continued, “so we just cross our fingers she’ll join.”

All I could think about, though, was the betrayal her son would likely have felt if he’d known his mother was telling strangers about his wedding in this apologetic way. Worse yet, imagine how the fiancee would have felt! It certainly wouldn’t have made her feel welcome.

So why do family members of brides and grooms feel compelled to discuss their weddings like this? Trudy seemed like a nice woman, but she revealed that her son was entering into a mixed-faith marriage almost like a confession, as if it would be dishonest to just let others assume it was happening in the temple.

The conversation reminded me of a couple experiences from when I was in high school. At a sleepover with the other young women in my ward, we were all up late talking about boys, and somehow the conversation shifted to the importance of marrying in the temple. I said that I thought it was best to marry in the faith but that some people might actually be better off marrying someone from outside the church. When another girl was shocked, I said, “The Holy Ghost could tell someone it’s the right choice.” Horrified, she replied, “That’s like saying the Holy Ghost might tell you not to pay your tithing.”

She wasn’t exactly comforted when I shrugged and said, “I don’t know – the Holy Ghost might say that in extenuating circumstances.” For the record, I stand by that statement years later. If you won’t have enough to feed your kids after paying tithing, but you have a local bishop who won’t give you a food order just out of spite, for instance, I could see the Holy Ghost giving unorthodox advice – but that’s a whole different conversation.

The second experience from my high school years: I was in the youth Sunday School class, and the topic of prom came up. Someone said something about only wanting to go to prom with another member of the church, which was extremely unrealistic in an area where we made up less than 1% of the population. I said I was going to prom with a Catholic guy, and the Sunday School teacher gave me a worried look. The kind of look that most people would give if they heard a teen say they were thinking about trying meth.

“It’s one thing to go to prom, just once, as friends,” she said. “But anything more than that is a very, very bad idea.”

Not surprisingly, she had grown up in an area where there were far more church members to date. And she had married young, too early to experience the shift in numbers that leave single Mormon women with impossible dating odds.

I understand that for many families, watching a child marry outside the temple is frightening. There are so many reasons for that fear that I can only brush the surface: fear that their grandchildren won’t be connected to them through temple sealings, that they’ll be raised in a different faith or no faith at all. Fear that they’ve failed as a parent if their children don’t all marry in the temple. Fear that marrying outside the faith will lead their child away from the Church and ultimately away from their family in the Celestial Kingdom. And President Nelson’s recent talk about his daughter’s death has stirred up those fears for many.

At the same time, doctrinally, marrying outside the temple isn’t considered a sin. (The Church’s stance on same-sex marriage is a significant and painful exception that I can’t do justice to in this post, which is why I’m focusing on the way parents talk about their kids’ hetero mixed-faith marriages). Even extremely orthodox blogs like Ask Gramps tend to acknowledge that there are exceptions to the rule.

For Mormon women in particular, refusing to marry outside the faith will result in many never marrying at all in this lifetime, despite yearning for a husband and children. By the time I reached my late twenties and found myself in a tiny student branch with only about four eligible bachelors close to my age, I started to seriously consider dating outside the Church. And I’m not talking about “flirt to convert” plans – if it was a choice between never dating again or dating and marrying outside the faith, I was happy to forgo a temple sealing and just trust that God would work things out in the Eternities.

As it so happened, my husband moved into that tiny student branch a year later, and we instantly clicked. But that’s not what most single women in that branch experienced, especially single women who were in grad school – a group more likely to be in their late twenties or older and thus a tad more urgent to settle down. When I first visited that branch, the women in PhD programs told me to expect no dating life and just take amusement in watching the undergrads and their romantic drama.

So, even if it feels painful to you when you see a family member marry outside the faith, maybe ask yourself this question: if you knew for a fact that they’d either be single for the rest of their lives or have a family with a loving spouse but not be sealed in the temple, which would you rather they choose? Would you rather they have no children or children who aren’t raised in the Church?

What if you shook a crystal ball and learned that a member would come around in a few years whom they could marry, but then that spouse would have an affair, or be abusive, leading to a painful divorce? Or that a member spouse would be loving and faithful but eventually leave the church?

My point is that we can’t predict the future, so it’s unfair to set up a false binary where everyone’s choice is either a loving, faithful, lasting marriage in the temple or a marriage outside the temple. For some of us, the patience pays off – it did for me. But the numbers make it clear that many single Mormon women are going to face a different choice. When I think of my single friends who are in their thirties, the last thing I would want is for someone to make them feel bad about whatever choice they make. You and I don’t have the right to receive personal revelation on their behalf, and we shouldn’t assume we know what God is telling them to do.

So please, Latter-day Saint parents, for the love of your family relationships, stop confessing and apologizing that your child is marrying outside the faith. Stop apologizing to friends, acquaintances, relatives – strangers, even! – about their upcoming nuptials. It’s causing pain you may not be aware of. Even if your child forgives you, their new spouse may struggle to trust you for years. Joining a family is always toughest on the new daughter- or son-in-law (it’s one against many, after all), and the pain of being rejected by the family early on can lay cracks in the foundation of those relationships that take decades to heal.

A wedding for a couple who love each other is something to celebrate. No qualifiers.

*Photo by Natalie Thornley on Unsplash