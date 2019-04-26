Profile in Courage: Matt Easton

Watch this video of Matt Easton, valedictorian of the Political Science Department, giving the convocation speech for BYU graduation in the Marriott Center and announcing, “I stand before my family, friends, and graduating class today to say that I am proud to be a gay son of God.” 

“I stand before my family, friends, and graduating class today to say that I am proud to be a gay son of God. [cheers] I am not broken. I am loved and important in the plan our Great Creator.”

“Four years ago, it would have been impossible for me to imagine that I would come out to my entire college. It is a phenomenal feeling.”

The whole speech is wonderful and worth a watch. (The homebrew phone production values can be forgiven for how tender it is to hear the voice of the camerawoman–I assume his sister?–bursting with pride saying to a small child, “Is that uncle Matty?”)

His faculty adviser, Prof. John B. Holbein, gave a lovely and supportive tribute on Twitter:

Rise and shout, Cougars. This is a joyful and proud day for BYU.

Filed Under: Mormon
