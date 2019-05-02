We are all familiar with the religious biographies of Joseph Smith, and in particular the narrations of the First Vision. It is from the latter of these that we find God’s condemnation of Christian creeds, a formal category or documents that established beliefs for the last two thousand years. Many folks have written about the anti-creedal denominations of the Antebellum period, and how the restoration fit in with that. My experience has been that Mormons have consequently taken a pejorative view of these documents, even if we haven’t really been sure what exactly they are [waves hands and mutters something about the incoherency of the trinity].
Eber Howe got his hands on the Articles and Covenants, the first revelation of the organized church in 1830 (which was based on an antecedent revelation by Oliver Cowdery), and published it within a month of its production. Howe wasn’t particularly friendly and the title he gave to the revelation was “The Mormon Creed.” My sense is that church members have viewed this as a dig at the church and nothing more. The good folk over a the JSPP have noted, however, that Howe was not completely off base and likely viewed similarities between the document and other creedal documents. Let’s dig into that idea a bit more.
Creeds have generally been understood as the products of ecclesiastical councils. These councils produced statements of beliefs and canons. Canons are laws and ordinances of the church. When you mention creeds to church members today, they typically will think of the Nicene Creed, because trinity. After the delineating the creed, the council then enumerated several canons. These are generally practical. E.g., the first canon of the Nicene council dealt with the eligibility of castrated men for priesthood office—totally an ancient analog to the handbook of instructions.
Anyway, if you look at the Articles and Covenants (after several revisions, what is now Section 20 of the Doctrine and Covenants), you’ll notice the pattern. After a bit of history, we have several statements of belief, which each conclude with “Amen.” Then you have a series of rules. What is really interesting is that the primary creed section of the Ariticles and Covenants quotes from and incorporates elements from Apostles’ Creed. The Apostles’ creed is used in Western Christianity and despite a somewhat sketchy provenance, is viewed as early and foundational. Let’s compare the two documents:
Creeds were introduced into church liturgy fairly early on, and you consequently see that across denominations. So for example, the Apostles’ Creed is often incorporated into the baptismal liturgy. So for fun, what is the first “canon” in the Articles and Covenants that immediately follows this section compared in the image above? The mode of baptism.
Perhaps we shouldn’t be so fearful or pejorative of creeds after all. JS clearly hated being constrained. In the intro to Power of Godliness I discusses his railing against the Methodist Discipline—basically the Methodist general handbook—with extremely strong language. This is an important feature of the Restoration and the work JS was doing. But we should also be mindful that our handbooks [n1] would have likely elicited a similar response and be empathetic as we approach our religious friends. We have creeds and canons of our own, even if we can forget or change them.
- Note that in 2010, the General Handbook began including an extensive “doctrinal” introduction, rendering it even more categorically creedal in nature.
Comments
Granting everything you say, I still think there’s an important gap or difference seen in the way creeds do or don’t enter into the liturgy. I’d argue that the temple recommend interview questions are more creed-like (functionally) than the Handbook. Growing use in baptism preparation and youth temple activities just improves the argument. Not quite a liturgy, but repeated and referenced often enough to approach that role.
That is a brilliant comment, Christian. And I think it is on the money. So for example, the Catholic baptismal liturgy incorporates the Apostles’ Creed as an interrogation:
“Celebrant: Do you believe in God, the Father almighty,
creator of heaven and earth?
Parents and Godparents or Initiate: I do.”
Even though the recommend interview is separated geographically and temporally from the ritual, it is functioning very similarly.
Does the JSP note the parallels with the Apostles’ Creed, or did you notice that? That’s fascinating. Do you think the Articles and Covenants document was composed with the Apostles’ Creed alongside, or was the author pulling phrases from memory?
Thanks, J. Let’s also not forget the other “Mormon Creed” denominated that by Mormons themselves. See “Minding Business: A Note on ‘The Mormon Creed’” by Michael Hicks, BYU Studies Quarterly, Volume 26, Issue 4 Article 810-1-1986.
BTW, it has seemed to me from some of the old/former endowment language that early objection to “creeds” might have also been largely in response to the Westminster Confession and its adoption in some other forms by various Christian groups in New England. There’s sure a lot in there that the LDS Church has long since rejected and a lot that is missing from the Apostles’ Creed and the Nicene Creed. Depending upon how one chooses to understand the words of the Nicene Creed commonly translated “person” and “being” or “substance” there may not even be a lot in the Nicene Creed for our church to object to. I’m still partial to the creed Hicks wrote about, even though its been applied in many different ways, some of which I can’t approve of.
I agree with Chris, that the temple recommend interview questions are functionally somewhat more like creeds than the Handbook. Like the Nicene creed, their meaning is not necessarily evident from their words (and may vary significantly from one person to another, e.g., “sustain”), but assent to their words (and not, at least officially, a particular interpretation) is expected — rather like expected liturgical recitation of the Apostles’ or Nicene creeds.
OK, now I’ll go back to minding my own business. I can’t claim any particular expertise on any of this anyway.
JMS, the JSPP folks do not point explicitly to the Apostle’s creed. I’m not sure who the first person to draw that distinction is. Thomas Alexander has a small note in an old paper noting a similarity, but it looks like it is the BCC crew here that have been on it. See for example posts by Jason and JKC.
JR, that is a classic. Thanks for mentioning it.