by

We are all familiar with the religious biographies of Joseph Smith, and in particular the narrations of the First Vision. It is from the latter of these that we find God’s condemnation of Christian creeds, a formal category or documents that established beliefs for the last two thousand years. Many folks have written about the anti-creedal denominations of the Antebellum period, and how the restoration fit in with that. My experience has been that Mormons have consequently taken a pejorative view of these documents, even if we haven’t really been sure what exactly they are [waves hands and mutters something about the incoherency of the trinity].



Eber Howe got his hands on the Articles and Covenants, the first revelation of the organized church in 1830 (which was based on an antecedent revelation by Oliver Cowdery), and published it within a month of its production. Howe wasn’t particularly friendly and the title he gave to the revelation was “The Mormon Creed.” My sense is that church members have viewed this as a dig at the church and nothing more. The good folk over a the JSPP have noted, however, that Howe was not completely off base and likely viewed similarities between the document and other creedal documents. Let’s dig into that idea a bit more.

Creeds have generally been understood as the products of ecclesiastical councils. These councils produced statements of beliefs and canons. Canons are laws and ordinances of the church. When you mention creeds to church members today, they typically will think of the Nicene Creed, because trinity. After the delineating the creed, the council then enumerated several canons. These are generally practical. E.g., the first canon of the Nicene council dealt with the eligibility of castrated men for priesthood office—totally an ancient analog to the handbook of instructions.

Anyway, if you look at the Articles and Covenants (after several revisions, what is now Section 20 of the Doctrine and Covenants), you’ll notice the pattern. After a bit of history, we have several statements of belief, which each conclude with “Amen.” Then you have a series of rules. What is really interesting is that the primary creed section of the Ariticles and Covenants quotes from and incorporates elements from Apostles’ Creed. The Apostles’ creed is used in Western Christianity and despite a somewhat sketchy provenance, is viewed as early and foundational. Let’s compare the two documents:

Creeds were introduced into church liturgy fairly early on, and you consequently see that across denominations. So for example, the Apostles’ Creed is often incorporated into the baptismal liturgy. So for fun, what is the first “canon” in the Articles and Covenants that immediately follows this section compared in the image above? The mode of baptism.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be so fearful or pejorative of creeds after all. JS clearly hated being constrained. In the intro to Power of Godliness I discusses his railing against the Methodist Discipline—basically the Methodist general handbook—with extremely strong language. This is an important feature of the Restoration and the work JS was doing. But we should also be mindful that our handbooks [n1] would have likely elicited a similar response and be empathetic as we approach our religious friends. We have creeds and canons of our own, even if we can forget or change them.

________________