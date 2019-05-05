The danger is gone

by

I’ve written a lot about “female ritual healing” in the last decade–frequently with Kris. I think a lot more people are aware today, than ten years ago, that women in the church regularly anointed the sick and blessed. The Joseph Smith Papers Project has published the once guarded minutes of the Female Relief Society of Nauvoo, which included examples of women blessing and Joseph’s revelatory approval of the practice. Deseret Book remarkably published that minute even before the JSPP released the document. The Church Historian’s Press has published transcripts of the minutes with notes, along with many other relevant documents from the subsequent decades (The First Fifty Years, even available in the Gospel Library App). The Church History Department has published several essays that deal with the practice, including a Gospel Topics Essay and a Church History Essay. I sense no danger in discussing it. It is a different world than when Kris and I first walked into the old Archives.





I’ve collected thousands of documents that describe women in the church blessing and healing, along with related practices. I’ve read key documents hundreds of times. And still, there are days like yesterday, when looking through microfilm of Relief Society minutes that I see something I’ve seen many times before, and yet it strikes me as extraordinary. Not extraordinary because it is anomalous. Extraordinary because the older I get, I find simple acts of love, devotion, and documentation to be…tender mercies, if you will. Perhaps because the only meetings I’ve attended that have kept minutes are those required by law, and the idea of a paper letter directing my religious participation is entirely anachronistic.

South-Eastern Idaho has always been a place to drive through, sisters-in-law notwithstanding. And yet a hundred years ago women gathered together and recorded themselves year after year. The testimonies, the fears, the sickness, and the death. The miracles. The budgets, and expenses. And at the end of a volume among various miscellanea, a letter from Joseph F. Smith’s First Presidency stating that despite regular communications on the matter, people seem to still have questions about women blessing. And of course they can do it. This letter was circulated and re-printed, hand written into journals, and mimeographed–tilted in with loving care to the material records my grandmothers entered at birth.

Thank heaven the danger is gone.