Notes on the history of the one-year wait

Today the First Presidency announced that “[w]here a licensed marriage is not permitted in the temple, or when a temple marriage would cause parents or immediate family members to feel excluded, a civil ceremony followed by a temple sealing is authorized.” [editorial note: see Jared Cooks comment (#2) below] I thought I would share a few notes about the history of the policy that this announcement changed.



Since arriving in the Great Basin, church leaders have been deeply concerned that people have access to the sealing ceremony, so much so that General Authorities often performed sealings for church members as they traveled far from temples into the twentieth century. It is no surprise that they would also teach the preferability of being sealed over being civilly married. You see this in general and home missionary sermons in the nineteenth century, and in the formation of the sealing policies of the twentieth.

The 1940 General Handbook noted a rise in the desire to “have an elaborate ‘Church Wedding’” among members, something Ardis has noticedchurch leaders dating back to Joseph F. Smith objecting to. The response was to exclude such ceremonies from chapels, and to exhort a focus on “the proper form of marriage.” If people could not enter the temple, then a simple ceremony in “the recreation hall or lounge adjoining” was suggested. However, at this time, local leaders were also instructed to recommend couples to the temple for sealings after civil marriages, as soon as they “feel assured of their personal purity and worthiness.” [n1]

It appears that some time after 1944 church leaders established a waiting period between civil marriages and sealings. I’ve seen various correspondence on the matter but nothing that pinpoints a date or a specific duration for a waiting period. In 1957 a couple appealed to the First Presidency to get permission to be civilly married and then be sealed right after. President McKay approved the request, but the Stake President remonstrated because, having denied other people the same privilege, he felt like it put him in a bad spot. President McKay went on to allow the couple to be sequentially married and sealed. [n2]

The 1960 handbook was the first to include an explicit one-year waiting period for civilly married individuals, but it was complicated. It established four rules: 1) it repeated the 1940 rule above that leaders should give couples recommends as soon as they were assured of their worthiness; 2) “Where couples deliberately refuse temple marriage for reasons of their own, and afterward desire a sealing” they were required to wait one year before receiving a recommend; 3) where parents of the couple were not eligible to enter the temple “yet insist on witnessing the wedding ceremony,” the bishop could apply to the First Presidency for exceptions to the one-year wait time, and proceed immediately; and 4) where couples lived far from a temple and were to travel unchaperoned to a temple for a sealing, it was “advisable” that they be civilly married before travelling, “though only a few days may intervene” between the two ceremonies. [n3]

In 1968, the handbook eliminated all exceptions to the one-year wait time except for those travelling long distances to be sealed. And in 1976 the handbook added the direction that the one-year wait period was not applicable in jurisdictions where law required public marriages, such as Japan and in the temple districts of London, Switzerland, and New Zealand. Moreover it added that “Under no circumstance may a civil marriage ceremony follow a temple marriage. This would be mockery and cannot be condoned.” [n4] The unchaperoned travel exemption was removed from the handbook in 2010, which brings us to today.

