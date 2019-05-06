Notes on the history of the one-year wait

Today the First Presidency announced that “[w]here a licensed marriage is not permitted in the temple, or when a temple marriage would cause parents or immediate family members to feel excluded, a civil ceremony followed by a temple sealing is authorized.” [editorial note: see Jared Cooks comment (#2) below] I thought I would share a few notes about the history of the policy that this announcement changed.
Since arriving in the Great Basin, church leaders have been deeply concerned that people have access to the sealing ceremony, so much so that General Authorities often performed sealings for church members as they traveled far from temples into the twentieth century. It is no surprise that they would also teach the preferability of being sealed over being civilly married. You see this in general and home missionary sermons in the nineteenth century, and in the formation of the sealing policies of the twentieth.
The 1940 General Handbook noted a rise in the desire to “have an elaborate ‘Church Wedding’” among members, something Ardis has noticedchurch leaders dating back to Joseph F. Smith objecting to. The response was to exclude such ceremonies from chapels, and to exhort a focus on “the proper form of marriage.” If people could not enter the temple, then a simple ceremony in “the recreation hall or lounge adjoining” was suggested. However, at this time, local leaders were also instructed to recommend couples to the temple for sealings after civil marriages, as soon as they “feel assured of their personal purity and worthiness.” [n1]
It appears that some time after 1944 church leaders established a waiting period between civil marriages and sealings. I’ve seen various correspondence on the matter but nothing that pinpoints a date or a specific duration for a waiting period. In 1957 a couple appealed to the First Presidency to get permission to be civilly married and then be sealed right after. President McKay approved the request, but the Stake President remonstrated because, having denied other people the same privilege, he felt like it put him in a bad spot. President McKay went on to allow the couple to be sequentially married and sealed. [n2]
The 1960 handbook was the first to include an explicit one-year waiting period for civilly married individuals, but it was complicated. It established four rules: 1) it repeated the 1940 rule above that leaders should give couples recommends as soon as they were assured of their worthiness; 2) “Where couples deliberately refuse temple marriage for reasons of their own, and afterward desire a sealing” they were required to wait one year before receiving a recommend; 3) where parents of the couple were not eligible to enter the temple “yet insist on witnessing the wedding ceremony,” the bishop could apply to the First Presidency for exceptions to the one-year wait time, and proceed immediately; and 4) where couples lived far from a temple and were to travel unchaperoned to a temple for a sealing, it was “advisable” that they be civilly married before travelling, “though only a few days may intervene” between the two ceremonies. [n3]
In 1968, the handbook eliminated all exceptions to the one-year wait time except for those travelling long distances to be sealed. And in 1976 the handbook added the direction that the one-year wait period was not applicable in jurisdictions where law required public marriages, such as Japan and in the temple districts of London, Switzerland, and New Zealand. Moreover it added that “Under no circumstance may a civil marriage ceremony follow a temple marriage. This would be mockery and cannot be condoned.” [n4] The unchaperoned travel exemption was removed from the handbook in 2010, which brings us to today.
____________________________
- Handbook of Instructions for Stake Presidencies, Bishops and Counselors, Stake and Ward Clerks and Other Officers, no. 16 (N.p.: n.pub., 1940), 121 and 123. This instruction was repeated in the 1944 edition. Chapels became available for weddings in 1990, Bulletin (1990-2), 1. Commercial marriage locations were still highly discouraged.
- DOM, Diary, June 19, 1957. See also entries for December 20, 1863; June 21, 1966; January 26, 1968.
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, General Handbook of Instructions, no. 18 (N.p.: n.pub., 1960), 74. This instruction was repeated in the 1963 edition.
- General Handbook of Instructions, no. 21 (N.p.: n.pub., 1976), 55 and 61.
Comments
Thanks J.S. — I’d be curious to see those edits side-by-side with the “ring ceremony” instructions, which in my experience went over the decades from “highly disfavored as a mockery of the temple” to “disfavored but you can do it so long as you shove it in everyone’s faces that this isn’t the real wedding” to “couples are going to do whatever they want and ignore the Handbook in the spirit of trying to include as many family members as possible and they’ll just not invite the Bishop to attend.”
Interesting, J. One quibble: I think the real announcement is “The policy to requiring couples who have been married civilly to wait one year before being sealed is now discontinued. Couples who have been married civilly may be sealed in the temple when they receive their temple recommends.”
I deal with this in my post, but the line about separate ceremonies being “authorized” under certain circumstances, on my reading, is only a limitation to the instruction that bishops “encourage” couples not to separate the civil ceremony from the sealing. As I read it, couples are allowed to separate the ceremonies under any circumstances they feel is appropriate, and bishops are to encourage them not to, unless it would exclude a parent or immediate family member, but are not to impose a waiting period where the couple is otherwise meeting the standards for having a temple recommend.
What fascinating about this post, J. is how it shows how something that’s initially applied with a lot of exceptions and flexibility takes on a life of its own and gets hardened into something a lot less flexible over time. I bet we could probably think of other examples. The old missionary no-contact-except-for-Mother’s-Day-and-Christmas rule comes to mind.
Those are both excellent ideas and points, Carolyn and Jared.
…in fact I just edited the post to point to your comment, Jared.
Wonder how often these more lenient rules become hardened just so the Gas don’t have to spend so much time answering letters to deal with possible exceptions.
Fascinating how the rules develop and change over time. One of the things I look to you for, J. Thank you.
The next story that should be told, but is even more difficult to develop, is how local leaders and teachers developed explanations and ‘divine guidance’ rationale for a policy that was very painful for some families and some couples.
Christian,
Your comment seems to imply that policies that are “painful” are somehow incompatible with “divine guidance”. That’s an interesting point of view, but for me, the scriptures are replete with instances where God inspired/commanded/guided something that was painful for some of, much of, or all of humanity.
Dsc, I’m sure we would have some of the same and some different interpretations of the many scripture stories. But that’s a very different conversation than the one I set up or implied or intended. In my experience “very painful” calls to many leaders to give an explanation. Perhaps they’d do better to stick with “sometimes God asks hard things.” But in fact many do give explanations and it’s the history and content of those explanations that I would find interesting.
With respect to a civil marriage after a temple sealing, I recently learned of an ancestor who was sealed as a second wife in the endowment house in 1869 and then married civilly to that same husband in 1887, a few years after the first wife’s death.
I assume that the 1887 marriage was required (or prudent) to cure any objection that the 1869 sealing was legally invalid (because it violated bigamy laws).
Do this do you know if this practice was common and whether this was the likely reason for the subsequent civil marriage?
Having heard the policy change, my wife is crying right now, and they are not tears of joy. We both still regret getting married in the temple and excluding our close family on both sides, most importantly her dad.
J.,
Thanks for adding a number of details to our collective understanding.
Not a Cougar,
While my wife’s views are perhaps not as clear cut, her tears were definitely a mixture of joy and pain for the same reason. Even though her dad joined the Church a decade after our marriage, there is still no going back and undoing the fact that her father was not there on her wedding day. We had been married a week before we saw him for our second reception.
A long overdue change… and no undoing the cost of it.
I think the prohibition on civil marriage immediately preceding a sealing was in place before 1944, based on my families experience.
In the early years of WW2, my aunt married her fiance just a week or so prior to his deployment to the Pacific Theater. They then traveled with family to the Logan Temple to be sealed a few days later. When they arrived in Logan they were informed that they could not be sealed because they had been civilly married first.
It took the intervention of a phone call from a senior GA relative to reverse that decision.
MJP, Mormons still cared about legal marriage and the protections it offered. Especially during “the raid” in 1887. So yeah, that sort of thing was very common.
NaC, yeah, there is a lot of that going on right now, and rightly so.
Jb, yeah it very well may be earlier. I haven’t had a chance to compare notes with Ardis, and she likely has important material to add to this.
This announcement came up on my facebook. I am pleased by the announcement, but concerned by many of the comments claiming revelation, and God being responsible. I checked the announcement and there is no mention of God or revelation.
Is it blasphemy, or taking the name of God in vain, or something else, to attribute something to God when those responsible don’t?
I would not be impressed if someone made me responsible for something I had nothing to do with.