Prophecy and Poetry–and Two New Books from BCC Press

by

At BCC Press, we believe that the line between poetry and prophecy is vanishingly thin and not really a line at all. Nearly all of the prophets in the Bible were also poets. Read correctly, the magnificent verses of Isaiah, the profound Lamentations of Jeremiah, and the stunning rebukes of Amos and Hosea are among the ancient world’s greatest poems.

The reverse is true as well: the poets of a culture are invariably its greatest prophets. Whether it is William Blake reconciling contraries through prophetic verse, or William Butler Yeats organizing history into self-annihilating gyres, or Walt Whitman telling Americans on the eve of the Civil War that “affection shall solve the problems of freedom”–poets warn us, challenge us, and reveal new and startling truths that complicate our lives.

Thus, when BCC Press releases a book of poetry, it is a cause for celebration. When we release two books of poetry, it is a cause for reverent awe and profound rejoicing. Today, we are releasing two books of poetry.

The first book, Kathryn Knight Sonntag’s The Tree at the Center, is an extended, beautiful, and at times deeply disturbing work of prophetic warning. And all of its poems cry out for the answer to two great questions: “Why have we erased the divine feminine from our theology and our understanding of God?” and “Why are we destroying the land that nurtures us and gives us life?”

The two questions, as Kathryn explains in the introduction, are actually the same, as she explains in the introduction (itself a work of magnificent prophecy):

The root of our ecological crisis lies in our separation from the Tree. Humankind’s large-scale environmental degradations prove that the forces of industrialization perceive that natural systems’ inherent value is inferior to extractable resources for immediate human consumption. The pride behind the wanton destruction of eternal networks in the physical and spiritual spheres of the wild is the same pride that removed the Divine Mother from Her temple throne, and attempts to accelerate the silencing of women.

But enough of the chatter. Let’s get to the poetry. Here are two poems that, we believe, will give you an idea of the kind of ecological and theological work that Kathryn is doing in this remarkable book:

Nüshu*

Once there was a language

of women. Once

there was script for

“world” and “womb” outside

the characters of men.

Ticks of thread pulled

through cloth, belts, straps,

passwords embroidered

into the hems of women

who worshiped birds. Stories

passed from mother

to daughter, murmurations

of sky and land.

It is their motion I feel—strokes

laid like insect tracks,

bodies embracing—whipped air.

Virgules and arcs stalk my shadow,

unbearable as wings

that will never touch down.

It is all I can do not

to reach out and feel blindly

for the apparitions

of bird women, to shout, desperate

for tongues, Teach me

how to break open

my lips.

Once there was a clan

of sworn sisters. Once

they were feared.

* “Women’s Script” of the rural villages of Jiangyong, China



The Tree at the Center

We talk often

of the Son’s surrender

His long suffering, His forever

atoning—the shards

of the universe, gathered

to reconcile all

the ways in which God

has been lost

to us.

I want to know

about the surrender

of the Mother, if it felt at all

like a body

laid flat

as creation writhed

shaking the bed

of Earth while Her mind

broke

into shards, into the wilderness

into the wolf. No word, no language

separate from the surging

womb.



I want to know

how death hit Her square

on the meatiest turn

of Her trunk, then dragged Her

from the forest—the embroidered branches

rent from Solomon’s temple—

to pierce Her stiff arms

with Her son’s.



I want to know

how a forest survives

without trees, how

we will welcome the Son

with the fires

still burning.

Can we get a “wow”? And there are 36 more poems where these came from–in the profound, life-changing pages of The Tree at the Center.

We are also beaming with pride as we present Darlene Young’s Homespun and Angel Feathers a work of prophecy that, like the prophetic Book of Jonah includes irony and gentle humor as part of its prophetic repertoire. Prophets warn us and criticize us, and sometimes that includes getting us to laugh at ourselves, which, we suspect, is at the root of the following poem that (we also suspect) may be the funniest thing ever written by a Mormon writer about anything at all. Or any other writer for that matter:

Angels of Mercy

The Seventh Ward Relief Society

presidency argued long and soft

whether Janie Goodmansen deserved

to have the sisters bring her family meals.

It seemed that precedent was vague—

no one was sure if “boob job” qualified

as a legitimate call for aid.

Janie herself had never asked for help—

a fault they found harder to forgive

even than the vanity behind

the worldliness of D-cup ambition.

But in the end charity did not fail.

The sisters marched on in grim duty

each evening clutching covered casseroles

(for, after all, it wasn’t the children’s fault).

More than once, though, by some oversight

the dessert came out a little short, as if

by some consensus they all knew

that Janie’s husband, Jim, could do

without a piece of pie that night.

Homespun and Angel Feathers is chock-full of poems like these that use affectionate satire to examine spiritual questions. But it also includes a generous helping of breathtakingly beautiful spiritual nourishment delivered with grace and extraordinary craftsmanship. Like this:

Gethsemane

I want to tell the story. But—

there is no approaching this,

strange crux

of everything.

Come at it sideways.

Come at it from the edge.

Picture, then,

a hardscrabble patch of land.

Rocks. An olive tree. Sparse,

straggling desert grass. The rocks

have been waiting. The wind

has been waiting. The living souls nearby

sleep through the whole thing.

(This is important. I have slept

through many things.)

And then—

What

can be known? There has never been

any moment more private

nor more public.

So.

What I know: the screaming windy cliff

of unavoidable onus, the weight

of what must be done.

For me, it was the abyss

of being about to give birth. The way

the self shrinks

to a pinpoint in a vacuum, the way

one becomes lost, faceless,

the way

the thought that there is another soul depending on you

can pull you inside out and through

to a new place.

But of course

even in that, my most impossible moment,

he was already there,

having been there before me.

Oh, how is a human

to comprehend godly heartbreak?

Might as well teach a point on a line

about temples and spires,

about stars. It’s a matter of dimension:

impossible geometry.

What we know:

he went to a place.

He knew that ahead of him

was a pain yet unknown in the world,

extra-dimensional. That

seeing it, he, who had maybe

never known fear before this,

asked to be excused,

but not really.

We know:

the contemplation of that pain

was so terrible it required the ministration

of an angel before it could be approached.

We know:

at point zero

he was left alone

in a way no human can comprehend.

We know:

he came out on the other side

gentle, generous,

quieter.

Forever after,

he would say very little about it.

Only: shrink.

Only: nevertheless.

Percy Bysshe Shelly said that poets are “the unacknowledged legislators of the world.” Perhaps he was right, but we think it is time to acknowledge them–and to read, and understand, what the great prophets of our generation are telling us about ourselves. These two books are an excellent place to begin, or to continue, that journey.