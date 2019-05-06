Under What Circumstances Does the New Marriage Policy Apply?

by

As Peter’s post points out, the First Presidency today announced that it has ended the policy that couples who live in countries that allow the church to perform legally binding marriages in the temple, but who are married outside the temple in a civil ceremony, must wait at least a year after their civil wedding to be married in the temple.

The First Presidency letter includes this line in the third paragraph: “Where a licensed marriage is not permitted in the temple, or when a temple marriage would cause parents or immediate family members to feel excluded, a civil ceremony followed by a temple sealing is authorized.” Some who have read the letter are questioning whether this implies that in places where a licensed marriage is permitted in the temple, and in situations where “parents or immediate family members” would not be excluded, a civil ceremony followed by a temple sealing is not authorized.

I think that would be a bad misreading of the First Presidency’s letter. The idea is that by saying one thing is true, the First Presidency is implicitly also that the converse is not true–what lawyers would call the canon of expressio unius exclusion alterius. And that may be a useful guide for interpretation in some cases, but in this case, I think it would be inconsistent with the rest of the letter to read it this way.

The issue is whether the sentence quoted above sets up a standard–let’s call it the “parents or immediate family standard,” or for short, the PIF standard–that a couple must satisfy in order to take advantage of the new permissive policy. If it did, that would be a big deal to those couples who want to have a civil wedding followed by a temple sealing, but can’t satisfy that standard. For example, say a bride’s parents and immediate family members all hold temple recommends, but her best friend does not? Or a groom is an only child of parents who are now dead, but was raised by his uncle, who is not a member? We could come up with lots of examples, but the point is that there will be a greater-than-zero number of couples that may have compelling reasons to want to have a civil wedding ceremony followed by a sealing, but can’t satisfy the PIF standard. Are they permitted to go to the temple immediately, or do they have to wait? Does a bishop have discretion under this new policy to withhold a temple recommend where a couple choosing to have a civil marriage outside the temple without having satisfied the PIF standard?

I understand where the confusion comes from, and the church may issue additional clarifications, but based on the language of the letter, I think the answer is clearly that they do not have to wait even if they do not satisfy the PIF standard.

Context and Structure

The letter starts with a prefatory paragraph affirming the importance of the temple sealing ordinances. I think it’s pretty clear that the purpose of this prefatory language is simply to reassure readers who may have defended the old mandatory waiting policy on the basis of the importance of temple marriage, that what is to follow does not diminish that importance.

The next paragraph is what I would call the operative paragraph: “The policy to requiring couples who have been married civilly to wait one year before being sealed is now discontinued. Couples who have been married civilly may be sealed in the temple when they receive their temple recommends.”

The next paragraph, consistent with the reassurance given in the prefatory paragraph, gives bishops some guidance to continue to affirm that a sealing in the temple is an ideal to strive for: “Where possible, leaders should encourage couples to be both married and sealed in the temple.” Nevertheless, the instruction to encourage couples to be have their temple sealing also be their legally binding marriage ceremony has a limit: “Where a licensed marriage is not permitted in the temple, or when a temple marriage would cause parents or immediate family members to feel excluded, a civil ceremony followed by a temple sealing is authorized.”

The structure of the letter and the context of the line about “parents or immediate family members” thus frame this line as a limitation on the instruction to encourage couples to not have a separate civil ceremony. Not–crucially–as a limitation on the operative announcement that “[t]he policy to requiring couples who have been married civilly to wait one year before being sealed is now discontinued.” I think it would be a misreading of the letter, and inconsistent with that operative announcement, to interpret it to suggest that a couple that does not satisfy the parents or immediate family standard, is not permitted to have a temple sealing following their temple wedding, because the new policy is not ambiguous: “Couples who have been married civilly [without stating any limitation] may be sealed in the temple when they receive their temple recommends.”

Another way to express this would be like this:

1. The old policy is discontinued.

2. The new policy is that the only timeframe for a sealing following a civil ceremony is that it happen after the couple have a temple recommend.

3. We’re still emphasizing temple marriage.

3a. So bishops should encourage (not coerce or mandate) temple weddings without a separate civil ceremony whenever possible (but not impose waiting periods–see 1 and 2).

3b. Nevertheless (as a limitation to 3a) if a parent or close family member would be excluded, there is nothing wrong with having a civil ceremony first, so bishops don’t need to encourage a temple wedding without a separate civil ceremony in those cases.

Absurd Results

I think interpreting the letter any other way would also lead to absurd results.

Consider a bride with younger sisters that are too young to enter the temple. Under the letter of the new policy, having a temple wedding would result in the bride’s “immediate family members” being excluded from the temple. That means that the couple would therefore be “authorized” to have a civil marriage ceremony outside the temple followed by a sealing ceremony in the temple. It doesn’t make such sense, for example, to allow a separate civil ceremony where the bride’s three-year-old sister would be excluded and to disallow it where the bride’s non-member aunt with whom she has a close relationship, or her best friend of two decades would be excluded.

The enclosure with the letter confirms this conclusion: “[t]here is no specific time frame within which members should be sealed after being married civilly.” Nor should a bishop withhold a recommend just to “encourage” a couple to combine their civil marriage ceremony with their temple ceremony: “[p]riesthood leaders interview couples and provide temple recommends when the couple is both worthy and ready to be sealed in the temple.” And that is all that is required: “Worthy and prepared couples can be sealed as soon as circumstances permit.”

Conclusion

I of course am not claiming to have any ecclesiastical authority to make an authorized statement about the First Presidency’s intent here, but as somebody who knows a decent amount about how to read and interpret things written in the English language, I’m qualified to say what I think the best reading of the words on the page is. And I don’t think the words on the page of this letter give bishops discretion to withhold a recommend where a couple chooses to be married outside the temple without satisfying the PIF standard.

The overall thrust of the letter, as I read it, is recognize that the sensitive family issues that can arise when somebody is potentially excluded from a wedding are not issues that are well-served by tasking bishops to enforce bright-line rules.

Instead, they are issues that are better served by having bishops “encourage” the church’s ideal, but leaving the ultimate decision in the hands of the couple, who are in most cases going to be much more knowledgeable and able to navigate sensitive family issues than the bishops, who in many cases will only know the family of one half of the couple. But significantly, even that “encouragement” does not apply where a parent or other close family member would be excluded.

This is an important and welcome acknowledgment from the church that our relationships our family and friends–especially close family members–regardless of their membership or temple recommend status, are at as important as celebrating the ideal of temple marriage, and that serving one need not require disserving the other.