Terrorism and Hospitality

In 2012, I stayed at the Taj Mumbai Hotel. I was there on business, my third stop visiting our India offices that fell under my jurisdiction. My manager assistant who was traveling with me was raised in Mumbai (which he insisted on calling Bombay, the name the city was called until 1995 when political parties changed). The hotel is a luxurious Colonialist structure (built in 1903) with 120 rooms and several high end restaurants. The reception staff proudly mentioned (for my benefit, as an American) that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had stayed there in 2009 and pointed to the place just outside the security-walled entrance where President Obama made a statement to the press. These events were noteworthy because the hotel was among locations that were attacked in 2008 by Pakistani terrorists who landed a boat a few yards from the entrance, then went on to massacre nearly 200 citizens, wounding 300 more, at 12 locations around the city. Because I had stayed in the hotel, I was intrigued about the limited release movie Hotel Mumbai that just came out, so we went a week ago last Friday. It was a haunting experience.

As we were escorted to our rooms, Vijay (my assistant) pointed out where there were still chips and bullet holes in baseboards and corners of a few walls in less prominent areas of the restored hotel. He mentioned to me that the terrorists had gone from room to room to kill guests, and that many had been killed in these hallways just a few years earlier. He joked darkly not to open my door unless I had truly ordered room service. The next morning I had breakfast in the Club room with one of our prominent local business partners. It’s the place where several of the guests hid overnight during the attack, fearing that the terrorists would finally succeed in blasting the heavy door open.

Some critics have said that the movie is too soon or that it’s exploitative. It may be. It was definitely hard to watch, but it was also uplifting and thoughtful amid the horror and senseless violence. The attitude of hotel staff when I stayed there was to downplay the danger, but also to demonstrate that they are resilient and that “guest is God,” which showed through my entire stay. The movie features the everyday heroism of the staff members, many of whom laid down their own lives to protect guests of the hotel.

The movie also humanizes the terrorists… to a point. It shows how young devout impoverished boys with family ties could be manipulated into a grandiose gesture with empty promises.

Anyway I’ve been thinking a lot about these things. I’m glad I saw the movie, although I didn’t know all the details of the attack when I stayed there. I didn’t know about the Club. I didn’t know (until my assistant told me) that the terrorists went room to room to kill people (I had wrongly assumed that the attacks were just in the large lobby area). Because it was weighing on my mind, I found an interesting article about the heroism of the staff members at the Taj who put themselves in danger to save guests.

During the onslaught on the Taj Mumbai, 31 people died and 28 were hurt, but the hotel received only praise the day after. Its guests were overwhelmed by employees’ dedication to duty, their desire to protect guests without regard to personal safety, and their quick thinking. Restaurant and banquet staff rushed people to safe locations such as kitchens and basements. Telephone operators stayed at their posts, alerting guests to lock doors and not step out. Kitchen staff formed human shields to protect guests during evacuation attempts. As many as 11 Taj Mumbai employees—a third of the hotel’s casualties—laid down their lives while helping between 1,200 and 1,500 guests escape.

The linked article (from Harvard Business Review) explains how the Taj hires its entry level staff members. They hire young people straight out of high school in the rural towns, not the city (because the young people in the cities don’t have the same values they find in the small towns). They hire for 3 qualities:

1) respect for elders

2) optimism in the face of challenge, a belief that things will work out for good

3) neediness – including a family in indigent circumstances

The Taj Group recruits them into one of their hospitality programs, schools where they sleep in dorms with other students, and their room and board and study for two years is paid. For their families, this can be life-changing economically, with effects that ripple to all members of the family.

It occurred to me that aside from the second quality (optimism), this is similar to how terrorist cells recruit, and instead of a sunny disposition, they seek an unquestioning devotion to a religious cause (that they can twist to their ends). During the attacks, the young men are being fed encouragement from a leader’s voice through an earpiece. Their remote leader talks about their reward in paradise, their duty to Allah, dehumanizing the Mumbaikers as having stolen from their grandmothers and parents and living on the spoils of their people. The voice tells them the world is watching their “heroic” acts and calls them roaring “lions.” Their acts of violence are linked to a perceived religious and patriotic greater good.

Ultimately, the movie is about the small human connections that triumph over dehumanizing messages of fear and violence, but it’s also more subtly a commentary on the ways that the poor are vulnerable to exploitation. As viewers, we know that the terrorist leaders have no intention of paying the families of the boys who are completing their suicide mission–the promises are just as empty as their dream of paradise awaiting them after the massacre. The hotel workers, though, have a middle class existence that is mostly happy, built on hard work, family values, and self-sacrifice. And those unexpected sacrifices benefit the wealthy westerners whose brush with these events shakes them to the core.

Even if terrorism and hospitality are two divergent paths for those who are needy, one with positive outcomes and one with negative, ultimately they are still the ones in the line of fire.