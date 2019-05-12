Linguistic Curiosity and Mormon Culture

A few years ago, I found myself enmeshed in a long afternoon conversation with a linguistics professor. His area of expertise includes analyzing changes to English wrought by internet communications. As he opined on the etymological drift of a verb’s transitive and intransitive forms during the last twenty years, I was fascinated by his approach to grammar and language.
“It must drive you crazy to be so precise with your usage,” I remarked, “and yet be surrounded by people who use words incorrectly all the time. Do you ever feel like Henry Higgins?”
Instead of agreeing, he challenged me. “There is no such thing as incorrect word usage,” he responded. “Rather, when I hear others use a word in a non-standard way, I ask myself: what is the cultural context and experience in which they were raised that led them to that usage? I’ve found asking that question leads to a wealth of productive research.”
I’d forgotten that professors are intellectually curious nerds. I later learned his answer was emblematic of widespread academic dialogue on prescriptive vs. descriptive language. His comments came to mind when I once spent hours pouring over dialect maps of the United States. I was shocked by how much mild variations in language revealed about my upbringing.
When the New York Times reduced similar maps to a 25-question quiz, it accurately pinpointed my Midwestern cultural context based on whether I said “firefly” or “lightning bug”, “kitty-corner” or “catty-corner.” I marked it on my results: I grew up outside Indianapolis.
Around the same time as my conversation with the linguistics professor, I had a conversation with a friend at church who was considering quitting Sunday attendance. As we discussed why, his answer gave me a sense of deja vu:
“It drives me crazy to hear so many incorrect things taught at church. I feel like not a week goes by without some guy in Elders Quorum masquerading Republican politics as doctrine. If I hear one more anti-climate-change comment at the same time as we’re praying for rain to end this drought, I’m going to lose it.”
I sympathized with his frustration, but I reminded him that lay comments are not doctrine. He was free to respond with his counter-perspective. He could have subversively born his testimony on the importance of being good stewards of God’s environmental creations. Maybe he would open minds, or discover like-minded friends in the process. That’s what building a ward community is all about.
But I later found myself asking: Is there even such a thing as an “incorrect” comment at Church? Is it possible to create a cultural map of the variations within Mormonism, just like we create linguistic maps of variations within English? Instead of rushing to correct or contradict a fellow saint, what if I started a dialogue instead? What if I curiously asked “what is the cultural context and experience in which that person was raised, that led her to share that religious perspective?”
I started experimenting with that new approach, and my Sunday School and Relief Society experience dramatically changed. Instead of retreating to a mental place of arrogant or exasperated condescension, instead of making wry whisper-commentary to my sardonic like-minded friends, I found myself practicing curiosity and empathy. I heard the pain and the doubts and the life experiences lurking beneath the surfaces of others’ comments. I admired their sincere efforts to align their lives with Christ, even if their choices were different than my own. I noticed examples where teachings I chaffed against had led to their empowerment. I started to see how others’ passionate devotions to missionary work, or family history, or emergency preparedness, or religious freedom, or mothers not working outside the home, aligned with the prevailing General Conference talks and cultural messages of their formative decades.
Active and curious listening has led me to a wealth of relationships with brothers and sisters I might otherwise have ignored or dismissed.
As lay people, our Church experiences and perspectives vary widely. Like linguistic maps, our precise doctrinal beliefs may say more about our geographic and cultural upbringing than normative truths. Berkeley and Cambridge wards are different from Mesa and Spanish Fork wards. United States English-speaking wards are different than Brazilian Portuguese-speaking or Filipino Tagalog-speaking wards. We know this. We sometimes joke about the Church being “truer” in our preferred locale — but we also recognize that’s a pithy inaccuracy. Culturally different wards are still part of the body of Christ. We all still speak Mormon.
Church experiences vary by other cultural factors as well: age, gender, race, education, wealth, family, missions, marriage, relationships, sickness, hardships, mobility, or length of time in the faith. All of those perspectives matter.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is known for our lack of systematic theology. Yes, there are touchstones we believe in — The Book of Mormon, the Restoration of the Priesthood, the importance of Living Prophets — but our “doctrine” is remarkably non-prescriptivist. By and large, we don’t have creeds. We don’t have a catechism. We don’t have a paid, trained, professional clergy. Our Sacrament Meetings and our Sunday Schools are lay people trying to make sense of God by talking to other lay people. I believe the reason we have lay people teaching other lay people is to learn empathy from our diversity. We mess up, constantly, together — but in loving each other anyway, we’re working to build Zion and striving to live like Christ.
*Photo by You X Ventures on Unsplash
Comments
So when do we get to hear anecdotal experiences of some people wanting to quit church attendance because of progessive politics masquerading as church doctrine?
I loved this thoughtful discussion of our differences
With the church being headquartered in Utah and most church media being produced there it still feels like the “bubble” region exercises a certain cultural hegemony and views aligned with that culture carry more weight.
I love your last line:
“ I believe the reason we have lay people teaching other lay people is to learn empathy from our diversity. We mess up, constantly, together — but in loving each other anyway, we’re working to build Zion and striving to live like Christ.”
It’s been very culturally interesting for us to experience having lived in a military ward, “wealthy” wards, and one extremely rural branch. We were around so many different sub groups of people but had shared Christ-centered goals. It’s amazing how much unity there is to be felt in a church that is growing among the young, the old, the rich, the poor, and from all over the world.
jader3rd: Sometimes the Deseret News comments read like that!
Wonderful analogy, comparing linguistic differences with variations in philosophy, priorities, and even values in the Church. And yet, everyone speaks the same “gospel language” everywhere in the world, regardless of the prevailing culture and language.
“We mess up, constantly, together — but in loving each other anyway, we’re working to build Zion and striving to live like Christ.” I couldn’t help think this kind of thinking is what keeps families together and united as well. Nice thoughts Carolyn.
Thank you. This was timely, as I’m just coming off my first EQ meeting in a long time in which I left almost angry because of what I considered to be narrow and prejudiced perspectives being presented as spiritual insight. I’ve recently moved back into the ward I grew up in (I know, but it was the best option by far), and I’ve been very concerned that I wasn’t going to fit well. I’ve changed a lot in the 15 or so years I’ve been away. I love a lot of the people here, but as I’ve grown in my knowledge of Christ, I’ve had to work hard to root out ideas that were probably planted in my by some of these same people.
Until today, things were going well enough. Today that changed, and our instructor was endorsing things that I not only disagreed with, but occasionally thought were downright anti-christian, and blatant misrepresentations of scripture.
I made a comment from my own perspective, but didn’t take it further, just left feeling frustrated. After reading this, I have a more charitable approach to take: one that will hopefully allow me to avoid judging these people I have many reasons to love.
Also, your last couple of sentences were beautiful. Thanks again.
What a valuable perspective for building up others and the kingdom. I hope people keep this in mind when responding to those who feel to some degree betrayed or deceived by church leaders, teachings, or policies. I would much prefer “that wasn’t my experience, and I would like to understand the context and experiences that contributed to your feeling that way.” than the responses I sometimes see along the lines of “your original understanding was clearly incorrect and unwarranted, you are responsible for that incorrect understanding, and hence any feelings of injury you have are self-inflicted.” Thanks, Carolyn!
Intriguing analogy. I would like to add to it. There are variations in the English languages, in its grammar, its word usage, its pronunciations. Some group of variations are small enough that English-speakers in other regions recognize what is spoken as still English (i.e., Southern English, I recognize that y’all is English even though I don’t use that word). Yet some group of variations are large enough (i.e. Scots English) that they are not understood by other English-speakers and can be arguably considered to be a different language altogether. And such it is with Mormonism. The way Mormons practice in Nigeria may be quite different and may integrate a number of local cultural elements that aren’t seen as particularly valid in white Utah Mormonism, but are still recognized as Mormonism nonetheless. Yet Snufferism (the interpretation of Mormonism by Denver Snuffer and his handful of followers), on the other hand, is probably a completely different religion that while bearing many similarities with mainstream Mormonism just isn’t the same and contains too many elements that aren’t recognized as Mormonism by mainstream Mormons.
One difference between languages and Mormonism is that languages do not have a central authority has the power to excommunicate. There are authorities that do determine what is proper English and proper grammar, but they are more disparate and do not gather in the same place nor do they claim to have authority of God to determine what is correct and incorrect grammar. Something is claimed to be correct English simply because of the dictates of the traditional speech and usage of the higher classes. In Mormonism it isn’t a group of self-designated experts determining what is correct doctrine based on perceptions of what the higher classes of Mormonism deem to be correct. It is, instead, an actual select group of men who regularly meet to publish manuals, teachings, and articles that regularly review, determine, and reiterate what is doctrinally correct.
Lastly, I take issue with this oft-heard idea that Mormonism lacks as a systematic theology. Its central teachings may not be labeled a “theology” but that doesn’t mean that these central teachings don’t exist, are deeply rooted in tradition, and define what is or isn’t true Mormonism. For instance, suppose there were a group of Mormons in India who said that we reincarnate into different life forms after we die. I think we could agree that such a teaching simply isn’t Mormonism and that true Mormon belief about the afterlife is that our individual spirits continue to exist and will be eventually reunited with our physical bodies which will resurrect and that we don’t take on different personas and avatars through rebirth. Now such a position may seem uncontroversial, but there are other beliefs where I am likely to strike nerves. For instance, the historicity of the Book of Mormon. There are some Mormon bloggers who claim that the Book of Mormon is not historical yet is still true. I simply cannot recognize that belief as legitimate Mormonism. Such a belief simply does not square with the traditional dictates of Mormonism and what is regularly taught in church and over the pulpit by local and general leaders. Of course, you can consider yourself a Mormon and maintain a belief is a non-historical yet still true Book of Mormon, but the expression of such a belief is likely to be rejected as an un-Mormon idea by other self-identified Mormons, much like the word “ken” (meaning “to know” in Scots English) is likely to be unrecognized as correct English by most English-speakers and experts on the English language.
Mistaking our culture for gospel Is our sloppiest habit as a people. If what we “just know” is wrong, our mistake can be dangerous.
Thanks for the article. Your perspective will help me be more forgiving about common beliefs I do not hold. (I still find the unexamined commingling of culture and gospel to be worth our side eye.)
John W – “we reincarnate into different life forms after we die”
I’ve always thought of this to be a derivation of what we do believe. We believe that because of a choice in our previous life we were separated into two different life forms. We believe that after this life, we will be separated into different forms of life (Celestial, Terrestrial, Telestial, etc) based on how we did in this life. With the belief that progression to be like God is too far to be possible, it’s not a stretch to derive that we’ll loop this life til we make it.
/tangent
I love the idea of changing how we think of those with differing opinions in Church, but darned if I know how I could get myself there. Some of the opinions of other members flat make no sense to me (as the above may seem to others), and I’m not scholar enough to get myself from where they are to where I am. Best I can manage is speaking up on my own experience and understanding when the Spirit says it’s ok to do so. (sometimes the Spirit says to shut up)
“Yes, there are touchstones we believe in — The Book of Mormon, the Restoration of the Priesthood, the importance of Living Prophets — but our ‘doctrine’ is remarkably non-prescriptivist.”
Actually, the Book of Mormon is not the monolith we think it is. There are many opinions about what exactly the book is. The priesthood, according to our uniquely LDS definition, is also a linguistic anomaly. And our doctrine is something of a moving target. Almost every doctrine we espouse has shifted significantly over the years. Revelation has done very little to clarify the things we think we are certain about.
Wally: I’m not sure if you’re trying to contradict me, but I interpret your comment as reinforcing my core point. :)
I was going to point out that you should’ve written “borne” and “chafed” (in reference to testimonies and to being rubbed the wrong way), not “born” and “chaffed,” but then I realized that would be prescriptivist of me, and there’s no such thing as incorrect usage.
But then I thought, “Hey, who says prescriptivism is ‘wrong’ and descriptivism is ‘right’? If I’m a prescriptivist, it’s because of my life experiences and cultural context!”
So, in order to affirm the validity of all perspectives, including my own, I am obliged to tell you that “born” is the past participle of “bear” only in sense of bearing offspring, and that “chaff” is refuse, particularly the husks of straw separated by threshing.
Travis: I’m perfectly willing to confess my typos. But now if I retro-edit them out, do our readers lose important cultural context? :p
This is a wise and charitable approach to doctrinal disagreement, Carolyn. I like this post.
Carolyn: Indeed they would. I’ll reciprocate the typo confessions by pointing out that my comment is missing a definite article (“…only in sense of…”).
What a wonderful, insightful perspective that caused me to “ponderize” about language and church experiences. You’ve provided a key for developing greater empathy toward our Fellow Saints. You could apply the same perspective toward our Church leaders and how their life experiences, age, cultural context helped shape their teachings and pronouncements. Understanding Brigham’s negative encounters with a Black Saint explains (but not excuses) his racist views. Understanding the leaders’ angst over alcoholism explains their toughening stance on the Word of Wisdom. By studying President Nelson’s life experiences, we can almost predict new revelations that make the Church more inclusive and benevolent.
This is great stuff. Lots to consider and apply.