Things that Aren’t Religious Freedom

by

The right to be liked.

The right to be respected.

The right to be thought well of.

The right to be listened to.

The right to be heard.

The right to be agreed with.

The right not to be seen as weird.

The right not to be seen as discriminatory.

The right not to be seen as hateful.

The right not to be protested against.

The right to do and say unpopular things and be popular anyway.

The right to insult people and not hurt their feelings.

The right to exclude and not be considered exclusionary.

The right to hurt and not be seen as hurtful.

The right to tell people they are not wanted and wonder why they leave.

The right to avoid answering difficult questions.

The right to eat cake and not gain weight.

The right to speed to church and not get a ticket.

The right to drive around with bumper stickers and not get honked at.

The right to blow things up and not get burned.

