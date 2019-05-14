“What Lack I Yet?”: #BCCSundaySchool2019

by

The readings for this lesson deal with a few different substantive topics: Marriage and divorce, the role of material wealth in a disciple’s life, prayer, soteriology (the theology of what it means to be saved and how we are saved), church leadership, children, and miraculous healing.

But if there is a unifying theme to these readings it is how Jesus’s teaching often disrupt what are often our natural or cultural beliefs about what is righteous and call us to believe and practice something that is much harder to believe, and much more demanding to practice. We naturally and culturally want to believe that we can be righteous by following the rules, and that therefore, if we just find out the right rules, we can make ourselves righteous and earn salvation or exaltation or blessings by following them.

But Jesus’s message over and over in these readings is that following the rules won’t make you righteous. Instead, if you want to become righteous you have to become a fundamentally different kind of person. The kind of person that humbles himself as a child, sells all that he has and gives it to the poor, serves others, and rather than glorying in his obedience to the commandments, begs only to be forgiven for all the ways he has failed to keep them, and follows Jesus all the way to the cross.

Readings: Matthew 19-20, Mark 10, Luke 18.

Jesus’s teachings on divorce and marriage (Mark 10:2-12; Matthew 19:3-12).

The parable of the persistent plaintiff (Luke 18:1-8).

The parable of the unjustified commandment-keeper and the justified repentant sinner (Luke 18:9-14).

Jesus blesses little children (Mark 10:13-16; Matthew 19:13-15; Luke 18:15-17).

Jesus and the rich young man (or ruler) (Mark 10:17-31; Matthew 19:16-30; Luke 18:18-30).

The parable of the employer that didn’t pay his day laborers by the hour (Matthew 20:1-16).

Jesus prophesies of his death and resurrection (Mark 10:32-34; Matthew 20:17-19; Luke 18:31-34).

Jesus teaches that primacy comes through service (Mark 10:35-45; Matthew 20:20-28).

Jesus heals Bartimeas (or one or two unnamed men) of blindness (Mark 10:46-52; Matthew 20:30-34; Luke 18:35-43).

I. The Parable of the Unjustified Commandment Keeper and the Justified Repentant Sinner.

The second parable Jesus gives in Luke 18 is probably the best encapsulation of the theme of these readings. This parable is one of two parables about prayer. The first is often called the parable of the unjust judge, but I think that puts the emphasis in the wrong place, so I’m calling it the parable of the persistent plaintiff. The story is that a woman has a just claim, but the judge is an “unjust” judge that refuses to grant her relief. Nevertheless, she persists in wearying him until, though he has not changed into a just man, he gives in to her asking and does the right thing. The point is that even bad people can do the right thing if we just ask, so all the more will God, who is just, do what is right when we ask, so we should always pray to him.

And what should we ask for? That’s where the second parable comes in. Two men go up to the temple. One is a very righteous man. He keeps all the commandments and he knows it. He thanks god that he is “not like other men” who disobey the commandments. The other, a tax collector for the Romans–a traitor to his people, a collaborator with the occupying force–humbles himself before god, is painfully aware of his unworthiness, and only begs to be forgiven for all his many sins. This man, the repentant sinner, leaves the temple justified, Jesus says, while the man who scrupulously keeps the commandments does not.

In this parable, Jesus disrupts our natural and cultural beliefs about righteousness–that it comes from obedience, that it can be attained by human effort–and declares that it is only in humility and submission to god that we can become righteous.

The rest of these readings apply this theme in three areas: sex (divorce and marriage), money (the rich young man and the parable of the laborers in the vineyard) and power (leadership/primacy through service).

II. Divorce and Marriage.

In Mark 10 and Matthew 19, Jesus addresses marriage and divorce.

But first, let’s look at the context. He’s not just pontificating on marriage out of nowhere, he’s trying to thread a difficult needle posed to him by certain Pharisees that were trying to “tempt” him–that is, to trick him into saying something against the Mosaic law and prophetic traditions that they could use to build a case of blasphemy against him.

So they asked him whether it was “lawful” for a man to divorce his wife. Let’s pause and think about that. The Pharisees knew that the answer to that question specifically under the law of Moses wasn’t particularly difficult or unclear: Moses’s law permitted divorce, it just required a husband to do so formally, thus formally freeing his wife from her obligations to him. But at the same time, for Jesus to come out too strongly supporting Moses might put him at odds with the prophet Malachi’s declaration that “the Lord hateth putting away [i.e. divorce]” because in most cases it is a case of “a man cover[ing] violence” with his legal privilege to divorce his wife for any reason (Malachi 2:15). The way they framed the question suggests, to me, that perhaps these Pharisees expected Jesus to answer like Malachi did, which would certainly be consistent with Jesus’s overall message of exalting the poor and the humble and humbling the rich and privileged, and perhaps they hoped to catch him saying something in Malachi’s register that they could frame as speaking against Moses’s law.

One important reminder: “divorce” in the New Testament is not like divorce in the United States today, where either party can initiate divorce proceedings. Only men could divorce. A woman could petition her husband to give her a divorce, but he held all the power. So the question they ask Jesus is not whether a wife can divorce her husband; it’s entirely focused on what the man can do. They did not ask, and Jesus did not answer, the question of whether it is ever permissible or moral for husbands and wives to have the mutual ability to divorce one another. The question he was asked was simply whether it was lawful under Moses’s law for a man to divorce his wife for any reason.

Jesus’s answer here, like most of his answers to the Pharisees, is smart lawyering: First he turns the question back onto them: “Well, what do you think? What did Moses say?” (Well, this is what he does in Mark. In Matthew he skips the question and goes straight to his answer about the eternal nature of marriage.) This has two advantages. First, it allows him to stall for time, which is a tactic he uses in other places (see, e.g., writing on the ground and pretending not to hear when they drag the woman caught in adultery before him). Second, it allows him to use their own interpretation of Moses against them, rather than give his own interpretation that they could then use against him. The reason for this is that the Pharisees were themselves engaged in a hot debate over the proper interpretation of Moses’s law. One view was that a man should divorce his wife only if he finds she was guilty of something like adultery. The other view was that he should divorce her if she displeases him in any way at all. So by asking them what they thought, Jesus avoided wading into that particular intra-Pharisee debate.

They of course give him Moses’s answer: “If a man gets rid of his wife, he must give her a divorce certificate.” And then Jesus threads the needle, giving an answer that does not attack their answer under Moses’s law, but that also affirms Malachi by calling into question the more fundamental notion of whether Moses’ law reflected eternal principles of morality: Moses’s law permits a man to divorce his wife (and regulates how men must do it) because of the fallen nature of mortality (the “hardness of your hearts”), but the ideal would be just as Malachi taught: that two people once married would be so joined in unity by God that the husband would not dare to put himself “asunder” from his wife.

The evil that Jesus (and Malachi) is primarily condemning is not just divorce in the abstract; it is the evil of a man using his legal privilege to divorce his wife as a means to cloak himself while he commits violence and sin–even though he was fully justified by the letter of the law to do so as long as he complied with the proper procedure. The point is that the fact that such a man was in compliance with the letter of the law and followed the procedural requirement of giving her a formal divorce did not mean that he was a righteous man, because marriage is not about procedural compliance, it is about fundamental oneness, and the procedural marriage and divorce regulations of the law of Moses–though they were necessary because of the reality of fallen mortality–were not eternal principles, and not a reliable absolute guide to morality. Jesus deftly finds a way to affirm both Malachi and Moses.

Jesus goes on (though, in Mark he says this part in private to his disciples) to say that not only is divorce not ideal, but that those who divorce and remarry are committing adultery. As Matthew tells it, Jesus still allows divorce his wife at least in some circumstances–specifically in cases of adultery–consistent with the more conservative interpretation of Moses’s law. And in fact, that is the way that most churches treat divorce today–allowing it at least under certain circumstances rather than prohibiting it altogether. The Catholics probably come closest to taking it literally, but even the Catholics have found a loophole permitting what many people would call divorce under the rubric of annulment–not a determination that the marriage is over, but a recognition that it never properly began. This is an important doctrinal distinction to the Catholic church, and I don’t mean any disrespect by calling it a loophole, but in practice, it is not too different, in many cases, from recognizing divorce.

But in my opinion, the important things about this passage aren’t necessarily the precise details of when divorce may be allowable but: (1) Jesus’s really good lawyering, (2) his message that marriage is about attaining an inseparable oneness, and most importantly (3) that the letter of the rules in the law about marriage and divorce does not define what is actually righteous in God’s eyes.

II. Money.

A. The Rich Young Man.

Everyone’s a biblical literalist until Jesus won’t shut up about selling all you own and giving the money to the poor. (It’s #becauseofRHE that I have this prompt in my head.) — Jason, First Of His Name (@crazypastor) May 13, 2019

Jesus again addresses that last theme in his interaction with the rich young man who comes to him in Mark 10, Matthew 19, and Luke 18. This is less confrontational than the interaction with the Pharisees, but it follows a similar structure: a question to Jesus, a reference to the commandments, and then a teaching from Jesus that makes hard demands and challenges the questioner’s notions of righteousness.

The rich young man asks Jesus, calling him “good master” what he must do to inherit eternal life. Jesus questions him calling him “good” and emphasizes that only god is good, but then gives the traditional answer: go keep the commandments. Well, this isn’t very satisfying because there are lots of commandments. So he man asks which ones? Jesus lists off a few, and the young man answers that he’s kept them since he was a child. But the man senses that perhaps Jesus’s answer to keep the commandments left something unsaid because he asks “what lack I yet?” So Jesus tells him he must go and sell all his possessions and give the money to the poor, and then come and follow Jesus. The young man leaves “sorrowful” because “he had great possessions.”

From a rule-based perspective, Jesus’s statement seems unfair, doesn’t it? If this man was following all the rules, and if that’s what it means to be righteous, then why should Jesus add extra rules that aren’t even in the commandments? Isn’t that what Jesus criticized the Pharisees for doing by “building a hedge about the law”? If the commandments didn’t require him to give away his wealth, then why should Jesus ask him to do that in order to become righteous? Well, the reason is clear: righteousness does not come from obeying the commandments, it comes from a fundamental change of heart and a total commitment of discipleship.

But from another perspective, this man should not have been surprised by Jesus’s statement. Jesus’s overall message was one of humbling the rich and exalting the poor. This man’s seeming surprise at Jesus’s statement suggests that maybe he wasn’t all that familiar with Jesus’s message to begin with.

I’ve seen so many lessons that treat this passage of scripture as though it were just vaguely about self-improvement–“if you pray, God will inspire you to know what you need to work on”–and not specifically about our relationship with money as a thing that holds us back from spiritual development. I think that’s a mistake. This story wasn’t told and retold and recorded as scripture just to make a generic point about self-improvement. Jesus specifically chose to tell this man he had to give up his money–and not just that he had to leave his money, but specifically that he had to give it all to the poor before he could follow Jesus. And just in case we didn’t get it, Jesus follows the story up by turning to his disciples and telling them “A rich man shall hardly enter into the kingdom of heaven” and in fact “it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.” And no, there’s no such thing as a tiny gate in the wall of Jerusalem called “the eye of needle” that a camel could get through if it stripped off its burdens–that’s just an invention by a seminary teacher that we perpetuated for a long time because we didn’t like confronting the literalism of this passage. Jesus said what he meant, and he meant what he said. I think we do this passage a disservice when we gloss over or dance around Jesus’s “hard saying” about the spiritual danger of money.

But the disciples didn’t miss the point. In fact, “they were exceedingly amazed” by this teaching and asked if not even this rich man who was apparently genuinely very obedient can be saved, then who could be saved at all? Jesus’s answer is clear: salvation does not come from human effort, but from divine grace: “with men this [salvation] is impossible; but with God all things are possible.”

But the disciples are still thinking in transactional terms: if we do x, god will give us y. Peter, for example, appears to be thinking something like, hey, that guy wasn’t willing for forsake his wealth and follow Jesus, but look at us, we did just that, so what kind of reward are we looking at?” And Jesus affirms that yes, in fact, those who forsake “houses,” or family, or “lands” for the sake of the gospel “shall receive an hundredfold, and shall inherit everlasting life.” But, crucially, Jesus goes on to explain that it’s not about transactional blessings. Rather, “many that are first shall be last; and the last shall be first.” It’s not entirely clear what “last” and “first” here are referring to, but it seems to me that at least one meaning is that many of those who appear to be “first” in their outward obedience will be “last” when it comes to their reward in heaven.

B. The employer that paid all his day laborers equally.

And that leads Jesus to the parable of the employer who doesn’t pay his day laborers by the hour:

In this parable, an owner of a vineyard goes out to find day laborers to work in the vineyard. He goes out five times: early in the morning, at the third hour (roughly 9:00am), the sixth hour (roughly 12:00pm), the ninth hour (roughly 3:00pm) and the eleventh hour (approximately 5:00pm). Each time he hires some more day laborers to come work in the vineyard. With the first group he agrees to pay them one day’s wages. With the other four groups he simply agrees to pay them “whatsoever is right.”

At the end of the day, he pays them all the same: one day’s wages. The first group protests, saying essentially that it isn’t fair that the owner has “made [the later groups] equal to [the first group]” because they worked more hours. The owner responds that the first group is getting exactly what they bargained for and agreed to, the fact that somebody else is getting the same, though they did less work, does not change that.

This parable challenges our notions of what is fair. In our western, capitalist culture, we want to believe that fair means getting what we have earned by our own efforts. We’re scared that if people get something they didn’t earn that it’s somehow unfair to us. We give in to absurd fears that if poor people aren’t forced to work for what they receive they’ll become lazy and repeat absurd platitudes about fish to make ourselves feel better about not giving freely. Jesus challenges these notions by telling a story that explicitly asserts that “what is right” is not dependent on the amount of work each laborer has performed.

Like the previous parables teach that righteousness is not achieved through obedience, this one teaches that the level of salvation, or blessings that a person receives does not need to be proportional to the level of efforts or the level of obedience that person has achieved. The wages given to the 11th, 9th, 6th, and 3rd hour laborers are a reward for their willingness to work, not a wage earned by the hours they worked. In the same way, salvation, as Elder Uchtdorf has taught us, “is not purchased with the currency of obedience.”

It can be difficult to get out of the transactional mindset that insists that blessings must be earned by obedience, that righteousness come from obedience, but that is what Jesus calls us to do.

These two stories, the story of the rich young man, and the parable of the employer that paid all his day laborers equally, tell us something important about money and the mindset that accompanies it: money is dangerous, we must be willing to give it up freely to the poor, without worrying about whether it belongs to us because we earned it. We must get past the transactional mindset that money tempts us to adopt, and move on to the grace-filled mindset that the gospel is based on, where our willingness to obey god and his willingness to bless us are independent of one another, motivated by love, and given freely with no expectation of reward, rather than bargained for.

III. Power.

Finally, the last area where Jesus disrupts and challenges our natural and cultural expectations and beliefs is when it comes to power, leadership, or primacy.

This incident comes about from a little bit of a disagreement between the disciples. Two the disciples (or in Matthew, their mother) ask Jesus if they can be first among the 12. His response is to question whether they care capable of following him and of participating fully in the “cup” and the “baptism” that he will require of them.

The other ten hear about this and are angry with the two who made this request of Jesus. Jesus’s response is that the problem here is that the disciples are thinking about it all wrong. They were thinking of hierarchy and power and primacy. They were thinking like “the gentiles” whose leaders exercise “dominion” and “authority” over them. Instead, Jesus explains, the disciples must follow a different model: the leader must be the servant. The reason for this is that the leader must do what Jesus told James and John they must do: follow the pattern that Jesus himself is going to provide. And that pattern is to serve, and ultimately to give his own life for others.

Again, Jesus disrupts our expectations with a paradox. Just as we can’t become righteous and earn blessings by following rules, we also can’t become great leaders in the church by exercising authority. Instead, the greatest must be the servant. Just as the publican was justified by humbling himself, so to the disciple will be exalting through humbling himself and giving service to others, not by exercising authority over others.