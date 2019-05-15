Love: A Proclamation to the World

by

Today’s Proclamation is courtesy of best-selling author Mette Ivie Harrison.

I proclaim to my family of Latter-day Saints today that love is the organizing principle of the universe and that it is the most important value of all previous generations, all future generations, and of this generation. The pure love of Christ is the foundation of all that we do as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It is what teaches us to find the divine in ourselves. It is what allows us to see ourselves and others more clearly. It is the only thing that enables us to become better people: kinder, more compassionate, more understanding, more expansive in our views, wiser, more learned, and more capable of serving others truly—without judgment or superiority.

All human beings are innately capable of love. Though it may feel in this modern age that hate has become far more commonplace and is more tempting, I call on all Latter-day Saints to resist the temptation to see others as evil, to learn to listen with a true attempt to understand and to see the light of Christ in the eyes of all those around us. I call on our community to do better at refusing to promote the rhetoric of “us” and “them,” to make our community bigger and more welcoming. I call on us to consider the ways in which we are complicit in hurting those within our community and those without, either by our social media posts, by our political votes, our economic choices, our assumptions about others, our words in person, our inaction and desire to look away from pain and pretend that it is not about us.

In the premortal realm, we covenanted with each other to bear one another’s burdens, to comfort those who stood in need of comfort, to mourn with those that mourn, and we all have an obligation to do our best to continue to uphold these covenants, which Latter-day Saints take upon themselves again at baptism, and each week as we partake of the holy Sacrament. I declare that we must do better than thinking of a certain number of hours of service as “enough,” because we’ve fulfilled some checklist that has been given to us by our leaders.

I ask that each of us spend time considering deeper ways to serve, and to think about the inequality of our current political system. I direct Latter-day Saint to reread the Book of Mormon and to ponder the scriptures about the cycle of pride and the evil way in which money divides the rich from the poor. Remember who Christ ministered to in both His earthly life and afterward. Christ was and is no respecter of persons. Are we living up to His name and His example? Are we able to see that money does not mark us as chosen of god, and that all members of our community are of the body of Christ? Do we understand that we have need of all of the parts of the body of Christ, eyes, noses, necks, hands, feet, and on and on? Not one of us is more important than another. Those who are rich have much to learn from those who are not.

Parents have a duty to raise their children with principles of love. We must teach them to see the light of Christ in all around them. Bullying can not be a part of our communities, either in school, at play, at church, online or in any other form. Parents will be held responsible for not teaching their children to see others as equal, and for their own actions in this same realm.

I call on men and women to consider the ways in which systemic sexism and racism prevent us from achieving the kingdom of heaven on earth. We must not diminish any who are bound to us by covenant. We must work harder to see the capacities of all who wish to serve. We must learn to be taught by the lowliest of heart and circumstance as we would be by any other. God is not pleased with us when we are distracted by the things of the world.

I call on other members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to reconsider their own prejudice against gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual members of the community. Christ asked all to come unto Him, of every race and gender, every sexuality and identity. We are all His children. We must all join in a circle of love to become His people in truth as well as in name. We must reconsider the ways in which we ask our spiritual siblings to be less than themselves for our own comfort. We must instead raise our heads and be ready to face the rejection of the world in order to do what is right. This is the pioneer spirit that we are in danger of losing.

We are falling short of our purpose to build Zion here on earth. We are focused too much on building instead a great and spacious building and filling it with those who are like ourselves. We spend too much of our time running and being weary, filling our lives with the things of the world and not giving ourselves up to God. We must do better.

I call on all those reading this to commit to stand as a witness of the love of God in all times and all things and all places. This is what it means to be a Child of God. This is what it means to be Christian. Let us be better. Let us be filled with His love.