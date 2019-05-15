Love: A Proclamation to the World

Today’s Proclamation is courtesy of best-selling author Mette Ivie Harrison.
I proclaim to my family of Latter-day Saints today that love is the organizing principle of the universe and that it is the most important value of all previous generations, all future generations, and of this generation. The pure love of Christ is the foundation of all that we do as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It is what teaches us to find the divine in ourselves. It is what allows us to see ourselves and others more clearly. It is the only thing that enables us to become better people: kinder, more compassionate, more understanding, more expansive in our views, wiser, more learned, and more capable of serving others truly—without judgment or superiority.
All human beings are innately capable of love. Though it may feel in this modern age that hate has become far more commonplace and is more tempting, I call on all Latter-day Saints to resist the temptation to see others as evil, to learn to listen with a true attempt to understand and to see the light of Christ in the eyes of all those around us. I call on our community to do better at refusing to promote the rhetoric of “us” and “them,” to make our community bigger and more welcoming. I call on us to consider the ways in which we are complicit in hurting those within our community and those without, either by our social media posts, by our political votes, our economic choices, our assumptions about others, our words in person, our inaction and desire to look away from pain and pretend that it is not about us.
In the premortal realm, we covenanted with each other to bear one another’s burdens, to comfort those who stood in need of comfort, to mourn with those that mourn, and we all have an obligation to do our best to continue to uphold these covenants, which Latter-day Saints take upon themselves again at baptism, and each week as we partake of the holy Sacrament. I declare that we must do better than thinking of a certain number of hours of service as “enough,” because we’ve fulfilled some checklist that has been given to us by our leaders.
I ask that each of us spend time considering deeper ways to serve, and to think about the inequality of our current political system. I direct Latter-day Saint to reread the Book of Mormon and to ponder the scriptures about the cycle of pride and the evil way in which money divides the rich from the poor. Remember who Christ ministered to in both His earthly life and afterward. Christ was and is no respecter of persons. Are we living up to His name and His example? Are we able to see that money does not mark us as chosen of god, and that all members of our community are of the body of Christ? Do we understand that we have need of all of the parts of the body of Christ, eyes, noses, necks, hands, feet, and on and on? Not one of us is more important than another. Those who are rich have much to learn from those who are not.
Parents have a duty to raise their children with principles of love. We must teach them to see the light of Christ in all around them. Bullying can not be a part of our communities, either in school, at play, at church, online or in any other form. Parents will be held responsible for not teaching their children to see others as equal, and for their own actions in this same realm.
I call on men and women to consider the ways in which systemic sexism and racism prevent us from achieving the kingdom of heaven on earth. We must not diminish any who are bound to us by covenant. We must work harder to see the capacities of all who wish to serve. We must learn to be taught by the lowliest of heart and circumstance as we would be by any other. God is not pleased with us when we are distracted by the things of the world.
I call on other members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to reconsider their own prejudice against gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual members of the community. Christ asked all to come unto Him, of every race and gender, every sexuality and identity. We are all His children. We must all join in a circle of love to become His people in truth as well as in name. We must reconsider the ways in which we ask our spiritual siblings to be less than themselves for our own comfort. We must instead raise our heads and be ready to face the rejection of the world in order to do what is right. This is the pioneer spirit that we are in danger of losing.
We are falling short of our purpose to build Zion here on earth. We are focused too much on building instead a great and spacious building and filling it with those who are like ourselves. We spend too much of our time running and being weary, filling our lives with the things of the world and not giving ourselves up to God. We must do better.
I call on all those reading this to commit to stand as a witness of the love of God in all times and all things and all places. This is what it means to be a Child of God. This is what it means to be Christian. Let us be better. Let us be filled with His love.
Comments
The author to this has zero authority in writing this. The prophets on the other hand are mouthpieces to God. Kind of a big difference.
Interesting word choice by Concerned. “Mouthpiece” doesn’t appear in the scriptures. It does appear in a good number of commentaries. Some indicate that a “mouthpiece to God” is one who speaks to God for or on behalf of someone else (a congregation, for example). Some indicate that a “mouthpiece for God” is one who speaks God’s will/words/whatever to others (a congregation, for example). Concerned’s usage suggests that the prophets speak to God on behalf of the people. Perhaps hidden here is a suggestion that the Proclamation on the Family was telling God the will of some people rather than the other way around. This may be an idea worth playing with.
In the meantime, no one has ownership of the words “proclamation” or “proclaim” and the author can proclaim her views to the world any time she likes. She is after all the final authority on what her views are.
Cheers.
Concerned,
As it turned out, you don’t actually need any kind of authority at all to write a blog post. You just say what you think and then click post. Even girls can do it. And then, people read it and decide whether or not they agree with it. Another way to say this is that the authority that matters comes from making good arguments and saying compelling things, not from holding any kind of institutional position. In this particular case, Mette has said something very compelling that calls us to repentance and challenges us to improve the way that we enact the two great commandments of God.
Also, this is how prophecy works in most of the scriptures.
This is wonderful. Thank you so much.
I got really far into this shouting “Amen!” Then I got here: “We must reconsider the ways in which we ask our spiritual siblings to be less than themselves for our own comfort.” I would never ask someone to be “less than” themselves, but God does call on us to be more than what we are. To the extent that the author views asking people to live the commandments as asking them to be “less than themselves for our own comfort”, I would reply that yes, God asks us to be uncomfortable, and sometimes that means plucking out an eye.
“We must instead raise our heads and be ready to face the rejection of the world in order to do what is right.” I wholeheartedly agree with this statement, but I suspect I disagree on the application. The following statement seems to be at much greater risk of facing “rejection of the world in order to do what is right” than anything in this proclamation:
“THE FAMILY is ordained of God. Marriage between man and woman is essential to His eternal plan. Children are entitled to birth within the bonds of matrimony, and to be reared by a father and a mother who honor marital vows with complete fidelity.”
Dsc, for the record, it’s *one’s own* eye that one is sometimes called upon to pluck out. Not someone else’s.
God:
Wickedness never was happiness.
OP:
If only everyone could live the way they wanted to without people talking about sin or making others feel bad, then we could have Zion on Earth.
Same sex behavior is a sin or it is not (hint: it is). This part of the post is not a proclamation on love, it is a surreptitious attempt to rewrite the doctrine of God to bring it into conformity with the social and political views in vogue in our ‘enlightened’ society. There is a lot to agree with in this post (including that we all need to be more loving) but there is nothing loving about abandoning our brothers and sisters to the consequences of sin. Doing that may make the person doing it feel loving, but it is hateful and wrong. How much must you hate someone to leave them languishing in sin — putting their immortal soul in jeopardy — just so you can feel good about yourself and brag to your similarly enlightened friends about how ‘loving’ you are?
Olde Skool,
I’m very aware of that. But I don’t think teaching, inviting and encouraging people to live the law of chastity is plucking out someone else’s eye. It does, however, invite people to make their own sacrifices.
Jonathan: ” How much must you hate someone to leave them languishing in sin — putting their immortal soul in jeopardy — just so you can feel good about yourself and brag to your similarly enlightened friends about how ‘loving’ you are?”
Is this what Lucifer said to God the Father when introducing his plan to deprive humans of moral agency so that he could bring them all back?
JR:
There is an obvious difference between forcing someone to be obedient on the one hand and speaking the truth about sinful behavior being sinful on the other. No one (that I am aware of) is advocating the former, while the campaign against the latter advocated by many today in the name of ‘love’ is what is truly hateful. Though I cannot imagine you don’t recognize that distinction, raising the obvious question of why you posted what you posted.
Jonathan:
“God: Wickedness never was happiness.“
So what happens when one observes that same-sex marriages and committed relationships (which you call “wickedness“) are actually filled with happiness, and are fulfilling and edifying in the same way that committed heterosexual relationships are? Maybe it’s time to stop attributing your definition of wickedness to God.
Bryce,
Been over this many times before, but there is ample evidence in scripture and the words of the living prophets that homosexual behavior is sinful. Meanwhile, I don’t think your reasoning works. I knew a man who cheated on his wife, engaged in shady business practices, and went in and out of a drug habit. Only one of those things ever led him to feel unhappy. He claims to be happy, and by all objective measures seems happy. On the other hand, we all know people who don’t ever manage to achieve happiness in this life despite their righteousness.
When Alma says that wickedness never was happiness, it was to teach his wayward son that happiness is measured on an eternal scale (specifically in the resurrection), and good feelings do not evince righteousness.
This post made me feel like I was being whipped.
Jonathan, Thanks for the clarification. There is still something missing from my understanding of what you mean to suggest. When, where, in what context, is it helpful or loving to speak what one believes to be the “truth about sinful behavior being sinful” to others whose experience leads them to think it is not the truth about what is sinful? To my perception there has been entirely too much attribution to others of hate or hatefulness both by some who take your position and by some who take a contrary position on what is sinful. That leads me to even greater appreciation for the “Mormon Creed” that once hung in the Logan Temple, attributed to Brigham Young, and in a slightly different and earlier form to William Smith: “Mind your own business.” I wonder how that creed might fit into your view of preaching the “truth about sinful behavior” to people who don’t believe what you preach or to those who may be harmed by such preaching itself.
I wholly agree, Mette.
Basically, paraphrasing an apostle, I must have hope in others and trust and protect them all of the time. I wholly need to learn to stick with those qualities as well as having patience with and showing kindness to everyone. I must manage my furies and make sure that my reasons for action aren’t selfish. I’m not supposed to ever swell up with pride, to be resentful or rude. If I keep track of others’ wrongs or show any delight whatsoever in evil, it’s me who’s doing what’s wrong. What brings me joy is the truth.
The truth is that we need to show our love to everyone.
JB:
Your comment is akin to the claims by some non-members that the Church cannot be true because no objection non-member archaeologists believe it. Of course, if they believed it they would be members, wouldn’t they? It is the same thing — to say that you cannot preach repentance to people who don’t believe they are sinning is absurd. After all, who else would you be preaching repentance to?
As for the creed to mind your own business — your application in this context is inappropriate. After all, on the other side of the ledger we have “preach nothing save it be repentance” (Mosiah 18:20) and “thou shalt declare repentance and faith” (Doctrine and Covenants 19:29) and “we believe in preaching the doctrine of repentance in all the world.” (Joseph Smith). Go ye into all the world is incompatible with your application of mind your own business.
In truth, Brigham Young spoke of the Mormon Creed, and described “mind your own business” in the way we today would say a person needs to see to his stewardship, or not speak evil of leaders or steady the ark. It has been used by other leaders to address the evils of gossip or in defense of plural marriage (or even on the slavery issue). But in no way that I am aware of has it ever been used in such a way that it terminates the obligations that we each have to call everyone (including ourselves) to repentance.
People have agency, and they can choose to believe what they will. It is not my job to get those who are sinning to believe the truth, but it is my job to stand share the truth to the best of my limited ability. That is love — to remain silent or to enable sin is not loving. So, to answer your question: “When, where, in what context, is it helpful or loving to speak what one believes to be the ‘truth about sinful behavior being sinful’ to others whose experience leads them to think it is not the truth about what is sinful?”
“[A]t all times and in all things, and in all places that ye may be in, even until death.” Mosiah 18:9.
JR & Dsc. The author presented her understanding of the Gospel. That Christ taught love. My understanding is similar, I would add that we are here to learn to have joy, and we do that by loving our fellow man. That includes all sorts of issues like financial inequality, climate change, and any other way that helps prevent harm to our fellow man. Perhaps we are right in our understanding, perhaps you are in you placing obedience over love, and twisting love to mean enforcing obedience of others.
Christ also said :
20 Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.
21 ¶ Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.
22 Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?
23 And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity
If we get to the judgement bar and we have gained joy by loving our fellows, and also lived the law ourself, I think the chances of the Lord not knowing us are less. Reading some of the things he said about very obedient Pharisees, not sure you shouldn’t try re reading the post with a more open mind.
Is the fathers will that we learn joy by loving fully, or is it that we refuse to love anyone until they obey our understanding of what he wants?
Thanks for clearing that up. Now what about homicide? What if the killer is receptive to utilitarian arguments, goes on to save a nation from perishing in unbelief and eventually becomes a highly regarded prophet?
Indeed, the record speaks for itself. The real question, however, is whether the record speaks for God.
This article is on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation web page, that seems apropriate, it compares motivations. https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2019-05-16/psychopaths-narcissm-the-dark-triad-fascinate-us-the-light-triad/11093104