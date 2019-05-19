Use Your Imagination

Imagine that your worst failure, the most humiliating and traumatic episode of your life, became publicly known. Now imagine sitting in a room, expecting to talk about a topic related to Jesus or your spiritual life or a scriptural text. And imagine that, without warning (much less a private inquiry about how comfortable you would be with such a discussion), a roomful of people who claim to love you start talking about your failure, speculating about why failures such as yours happen. They adduce many sins that might cause awful things like the thing that happened to you. Of course no one asks you what actually happened, or if your experience has given you some insight. All you can do is sit there and listen to uninformed speculation about what you must have done wrong.
You would hate this. Stop doing it to people who are divorced but still brave enough to attend church. Just stop.
Comments
Perhaps it’s because of the Anglo-Nordic culture of American Mormonism, but there need to be more people willing to stand up in these groups and say, “You guys are a bunch of [insert excretory system derived insult here]s” and walk out, perhaps with a digit hoisted.
Bullies and predators thrive when they know that they can get away with it. Both Ted Bundy and Jamie Lund (“Confessions of a Sociopath”) have written about how Mormon culture is the perfect space in which sociopaths can thrive; this extends to the sort of bullying described in the OP.
I’m not sure any comment is called for, except I’m sorry. (I now see Hepta…’s comment. Maybe that too.)
Confession time — When I was (much) younger I taught and talked about these things as though everyone in the room was happily first time married. I’m embarrassed at the memory. I have learned that of course divorce and second and third marriages and a whole raft of complexities are more norm than exception. That’s become an actual joy-in-the-journey real world real people complex histories sense—these are all people I love. It has changed the way I talk.
I am pleased that I learned this lesson even before you (Kristine) taught it. On the other hand, it did take until I was 40 and learned the traumatic family secret that my maternal grandparents had divorced and “Aunt —-“ was in fact grandpa’s second wife. I think the fact that was a secret is part of the cultural problem.
I’m so sorry.
I’m finding this to be an increasing problem in my Ward (has always been a problem, but is actually getting worse). I see the new emphasis on Ward Councils as creating a breeding ground for people’s “business” becoming widely known. Members’ lives are being discussed in a setting comprised of random people who are there for random reasons. There’s no reason why a Sunday School President needs to know about someone’s pending divorce, or the YM President about another member’s financial struggles. But those details are now shared, and they do make their way into lessons and other discussions by “well-meaning” people. I count multiple members who would very much like to counsel with their Bishop, but don’t trust the details to stay there, so won’t go. This is more than just gossip. It’s the sense that people’s lives are fair fodder for public consumption, and can be employed for use toward other goals. This seems baked in to how Wards function.
Hepta— don’t think it’s that, at all. (Or at least very rarely). I think people are well-intentioned, wanting to draw tidy morals out of complicated situations, because that’s what Mormons (and humans!) do. Above all, I think people want to reassure themselves that something they are, or something they can do, makes them different from the people divorce happens to, because they want so badly to be safe. It’s like people wanting to know if a person who died in a car crash was wearing a seatbelt. And mostly, I think people wouldn’t do it if they realized how much it hurts.
Amen!
Or gay, or infertile, or part-member family, or with a less-active spouse…
But yes, yesterday was rough for divorced members. Totally shocked when it came over the pulpit in Sacrament Meeting.
??? What was read in sacrament meeting? It didn’t happen in my ward.
I was thinking of Sunday School discussions, but there are plenty of awful things said over the pulpit on a regular basis. (If there was something specific or official yesterday, it was not read in my ward, either).