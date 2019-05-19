Use Your Imagination

by

Imagine that your worst failure, the most humiliating and traumatic episode of your life, became publicly known. Now imagine sitting in a room, expecting to talk about a topic related to Jesus or your spiritual life or a scriptural text. And imagine that, without warning (much less a private inquiry about how comfortable you would be with such a discussion), a roomful of people who claim to love you start talking about your failure, speculating about why failures such as yours happen. They adduce many sins that might cause awful things like the thing that happened to you. Of course no one asks you what actually happened, or if your experience has given you some insight. All you can do is sit there and listen to uninformed speculation about what you must have done wrong.

You would hate this. Stop doing it to people who are divorced but still brave enough to attend church. Just stop.