Who Wears a Bow Tie? A Completely Unscientific Internet Poll.

For Father’s Day about two years ago, my wife and kids gave me a couple bow ties.
I proceeded to not wear them for several months, largely because I never remembered during the week to learn to tie a bow tie and, in the rush of getting my family getting itself ready to go to church, I never had time Sunday mornings. Eventually, though, I learned to tie a bow tie (thanks internet!). From there, well, it’s not like I’ve never gone back—I have a great collection of neckties, and I enjoy wearing them occasionally—but more often than not, I choose one of my bow ties.[fn1]
Growing up, I’m almost entirely sure I never saw anybody at church wearing a bow tie.[fn2] Similarly, I never saw it at BYU or for the several years I lived in New York.
That said, it turns out, I’m not entirely unique in my sartorial choices, at least in my ward. There are three of us who wear bow ties substantially every Sunday. There are another two or three men who wear them frequently, and another handful who wear them occasionally. One of our three young men always wears a bow tie.[fn3]
The sheer volume of bow ties (relative to other places I’ve lived, at least) got me thinking: is this just a Chicago thing? Is it an emerging thing? Or is it not even a thing? And the best way, it seems to me, to figure this out is through a completely unscientific internet poll. So here it is:
[fn1] It’s not just church—days I teach, I wear a suit and tie, and usually that tie’s a bow tie. In fact, some days I have to pick one of my kids up from school and take her straight to her climbing practice. I’m usually the only person who shows up at the gym in a bow tie.
[fn2] Except the day after Prom, I assume.
[fn3] A couple of our primary kids wear bow ties too—my son among them—but I don’t know that bow ties on little kids are entirely unique—I vaguely remember having a clip-on bow tie when I was like 6.
Comments
My answer was the one weird guy one. But I’m the weird guy.
I am that one weird guy in my ward. I don’t normally wear one when I’m speaking or doing stake business, but on Sundays that I’m just attending my own ward I’ll wear one every so often. Maybe once or twice a quarter.
I know of two guys in the stake that only wear bow ties. At least one even wears a white one in the temple.
Works for me. (I’d be that one weird guy, except there are several of us.)
And that one weird guy is me…
That said, I see them making a general comeback.
I personally don’t wear tires at all – in church or out of church. Someone at sometime decided that they were required for true respect in your personal worship. I reject that entirely and have given up wearing ties for a few years now. I’m here to tell you that it is liberating. In my mind it isn’t much different that women ditching their hose, or for the truly liberated, wearing pants. Why do we get so wrapped up about what people wear or don’t wear to church? Shouldn’t we look more on the heart and less on the outward appearance? Having said that, I think bowties are freaking awesome!
Mike, in my original conception, I was going to poll people on whether they wore bow ties, and one option was going to be not wearing ties. But I changed to the idea of how many people (roughly) in a ward wear bow ties, which forced me to drop the don’t-wear-ties option. (Though other ideas for polls, if any of my fellow-bloggers are reading: completely unscientific internet polls asking about, e.g., how many men don’t wear ties, how many women wear pants, and stuff like that. In my ward, we have at least one in each of those categories.)
One of the funniest comments I ever saw on deadspin was for a boxing match with a controversial ending. The comment about the boxer: He was probably most upset about being declared a loser by a guy in a bow-tie.
When my youngest became a deacon a couple of years ago, he wanted to wear a bow tie to pass the sacrament (annoyingly, our Bishop requires a tie, though a non-white shirt is grudgingly accepted). He doesn’t know how to tie one, but we bought him a couple of wrap-around ones and he has been happily wearing them ever since. There are a few other men who wear them regularly in our ward. I rarely see them out in the wild, though, and I hang out with a lot of hipsters.
Been wearing the bow tie for 20 years now. After a couple of years, I decided I needed to commit, so I threw away my collection of neckties, and it’s been glorious. I started out as that one weird guy, but a few others have come around over the years (only occasional participants, of course). Still in the minority, but there seems to be greater cultural acceptance. Of course, it surely marks me as someone not fit for certain callings – but that feeling is mutual, so I’ll take it. I was turned away at the temple once for wearing one, however.
Sam, were you a resident of the Land of Lincoln during the long Senatorial career of Paul Simon? I’m gonna guess not, because nobody in the Prairie State can wear a bow tie in earnest again.
Nope. I’ve just been here for about a decade, so Senator Simon has less effect on my sartorial choices than even the other Paul.
I’m also in the Midwest, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how many men in the ward I live in wear bowties. Also YM both blessing and passing the sacrament. Not a majority by any means, but definitely more than just the one weird guy. :)
Ben Lewis.
(This is really just a test of BYU trivia from before most of your time.)
Can a Bishop wear a bow tie?
Asking for a friend.
Honestly, I think that a bishop not only can wear a bow tie, but that a bishop should wear a bow tie. (At least, if he wants to wear a bow tie.)
If I can represent the observers, I *like* bow ties.
Thanks, Ardis!
I had a bishop in a Provo singles ward who not only wore a bow tie, but could tie it without a mirror. (I only rarely can pull that minor miracle off.) In my neighborhood, quite a few of the young men wear bow ties, though only a few of them tie their own.
Here’s my question for those of us wearing bow ties: how willing are you to wear feather bow ties? Wooden bow ties? Leather bow ties? I have some of each, though I don’t find very many people venturing out.
For what it’s worth, I am totally jealous of Michael’s collection on the Good Place. He has to have the greatest bow tie collection of all time.
I guess don’t understand the mutually-exclusive camp: I have bow ties and neck ties and I wear both with regularity.
I’d bet you could count 5 bow ties on (grown) men in my ward on any given Sunday. I live in Idaho.
I should add that I don’t wear bow ties to court. I had a partner early in my career who would dress really well every day he wasn’t in court, but wore one of a couple of crumpled old suits and stained ties for when he was trying cases. I remember showing up for a hearing once in a bow tie and him freaking out about how you want to look like a man of the people in court, and bow ties were the antithesis of that. I still don’t think he’s right in actual terms, but in terms of perception, particularly in front of a jury, I guess I’d agree. A lot of people have a bias against bow-tie wearers as hoity-toity snobs. But I don’t care at church. They have to love me regardless. It’s in the bylaws.
“I was turned away at the temple once for wearing one, however.”
Wut. I hope this wasn’t recently.
I haven’t read the temple president handbooks, but my understanding from talking with our temple president is that everyone is welcome in the temple regardless of what you’re wearing. We dress nicely out of tradition, but it’s no requirement.
In my last Midwestern ward, there was a guy who would give each young man a bow tie for their 12th birthday. It was quite a rite of passage – had to learn how to tie the real thing, and then pass the sacrament for the first time wearing said bow tie. Among the young men, wearing a bow tie before you turned 12 was quite against the rules – you had to come by one honestly. Afterwards, the young men were probably 60% bow ties, 40% novelty “Sponge Bob Square Pants” ties.
He didn’t do anything for the young women. They noticed, too.
My three sons all wore bow-ties during their YM years. The last one is doing it more or less 30% of the time. but showing up in a clip on was absolutely wrong. It had to be a real bow-tie, properly tied. They started a bit of a trend in our ward. It has pretty much passed now. ….Also there is this one other guy.
Somewhat recently, Jared. I was attending a wedding in Utah (not where I live). It was just an overzealous temple worker, and an appeal to a higher authority actually did resolve things. So while I was, eventually, allowed to enter there was a long delay that caused consternation among those who were already inside waiting for me. Put me in a foul mood, though, and pretty much wrecked the experience that day. (oh, and I have a white one that I wear INSIDE the temple!).
Must have been very different temple worker than those I have come across.
I once went to the temple just to drop off some temple names, back when you put them on a computer disk. I thought I could just hand it over at the front desk so showed up in dirty old blue jeans looking like I just cleaned out the garage. The person who checked recommends insisted I needed to enter the temple and deliver it to the family names office. I did it but felt completely out of place and would never make that mistake again.
Are you sure it is the bow tie that makes you the one weird guy? Maybe that gives people a socially acceptable description to use. You know, that guy who wears the bow ties. Instead of, you know, that guy with all the off-the-wall opinions.
That honestly really surprises me. I only worked the recommend desk once, but it was made VERY clear to me when I was trained that the only qualification for entry was a valid recommend and that I was absolutely not to even make any remark on anyone’s clothing.
I’m the weird bow tie wearer to Church, but that isn’t the interesting thing. I wear one to work, probably 3 days a week, at the Church Office Building. Elder Oaks complimented me on my bow tie one day when I ran into him. I’ve taken that as tacit approval ever since.
My retired dad wears a BOLO tie regularly … but no bow ties on men around me, sadly.
No place for my answer above. My youngest daughter does frequently when she wears her shirt and pants to Church, my son will on occasion but overall not many in my Ward. .
+1 on the bolo tie. Easiest and best tie ever!
Couple of Deacons do. One of the priests does with fair regularity. I wear one at Christmas time, couple other men do occasionally, usually around holidays.
There’s this one guy who has amazing abs and who likes to wear a shirt at least a size small. Bow tie, no jacket, grips the podium when he talks or prays to help flex his arms.
Me for almost 30 years now, including always when teaching and always in church callings. The exceptions are when I don’t wear a tie at all, when I’m in New Mexico where bolo ties are de rigueur, and at weddings where I’ve been given a dress code. I’m almost always the only one in a ow tie. Exceptions are when I’m in a meeting with Sam Brunson, or with family members (a brother and my father when he was alive, in particular)
A while ago our YM president, whose son had taken it upon himself to occasionally wear a bow tie, bought a bunch of bow ties for all the YM, and now occasionally you’ll see, when they coordinate, the sacrament being passed entirely by bow tie-wearing deacons, teachers, and priests (and the YM president too, when needed).
I’m waiting for the day when a contemporary GA will wear a bow tie while delivering a talk in General Conference. It won’t go unnoticed, and it will receive A LOT of attention. And then the flood gates will open and they’ll be common sights throughout the Church. There are surely many men who secretly wish to wear one, and will feel liberated. Those who currently wear them will feel vindicated, and can claim to have been ahead of the times. But as gratifying as this may be, it will be fleeting. I’ll feel less subversive, and will need to come up with another way to distinguish myself from the corporate culture of my coreligionists. Since I am rather fond of the look, I guess I should pray that it never happens.
In my ward the boys, the bishopric, and anyone else wearing a tie are invited – even encouraged – to wear bow ties on Fast Sunday. It started out as a gimmick to do something a little fun and a little different and has taken on a life of its own. It’s been very popular among the youth and probably 60% of the youth wear them every Sunday. Visitors ask us what’s up with the bow ties.
Also noteworthy – my Doberman Pinscher always wears a bow tie and gets compliments everywhere we go. He’s exceedingly handsome.
Four years ago, when my Catholic husband and I were planning and preparing for our wedding (in a lovely Episcopal church where I’m in the choir), he decided that he wanted to buy and wear a tux for the wedding and that the only acceptable bow tie for the fancy tux was a real one tied properly. He bought a cheap bow tie and practiced every night for about a month before the wedding, and now when he dresses up, he only wears bow ties. It sure is easier for going out to a fancy dinner — you aren’t as likely to have the tie fall in your food!
I wear my New Mexican bolo tie regularly. Not a big fan of bow ties (seeing or wearing), but can appreciate the individuality.
Debo, I did the same thing when I got married! Except for the part about learning to tie it—it didn’t occur to me that it would be hard. It was lots of years later before I actually learned to tie a bow tie.