Review of Blumell, NT History, Culture and Society

This post is a review of Lincoln H. Blumell, editor, New Testament History, Culture, and Society: A Background to the Texts of the New Testament (Religious Studies Center, Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, in cooperation with Deseret Book Company, Salt Lake City, 2019). 836 pages.

So I’ve been reading the captioned book and just this moment finished it. I’ve been carrying it around with me in my book bag, and that 836 pages is not a typo. This thing is a monster! The good news is I now have 22-inch biceps like the wrestling icon Superstar Billy Graham…

I am acquainted with the editor, Lincoln Blumell. I’ve run into him at various conferences over the years, and a few years ago I crashed his on-campus office hours and we had a long talk solving the world’s problems. I’ve been very impressed with him. In particular, he has developed a record of substantial publication outside the in-house Mormon ghetto. I believe BYU Ancient Scripture is increasingly encouraging its scholars to do this, and I think it’s a laudable new direction.[1]

We need to be clear that this is not a commentary on the NT. Rather, it is a background to the NT. So while it provides overviews of the life of Jesus, the Gospels, the letters and Revelation (this last from Jill Kirby; hi Jill!), the vast bulk of the book is intended to give you the background knowledge to be able to read the NT intelligently. What a concept! There are 43 chapters divided into the following seven sections:

43 is a lot of chapters, and there is only a small amount of duplication among authors, so I at first wondered who was going to write all of that material? I wasn’t sure we had a deep enough bench to cover it all. By my count there are 42 different contributors. It looks like Lincoln cast his net widely. He managed to line up pretty much all of the senior, established scholars with relevant expertise, but that wasn’t going to be anywhere near enough. So he also lined up grad students in relevant programs as well as independent scholars (such as our beloved Julie Smith). This worked out perfectly fine. These chapters are pretty much synopses of established knowledge in these areas, so they should not be beyond the capacity of a grad student in a relevant field to produce, and in my judgment the younger and more independent scholars did just fine.

My sense is the chapters averaged about a dozen pages or so, which to me seemed a perfect length: long enough to cover the basics of the material, but short enough to keep the reader interested and engaged. Each chapter concludes with a short bibliography of relevant literature and endnotes. (Although I personally prefer footnotes to endnotes, I liked that these endnotes appeared after each chapter rather than at the end of the book, which made them more manageable to check while reading a given chapter.)

The very first chapter is sort of illustrative as to why this book is needed: Joshua M. Matson, “Between the Testaments: The History of Judea between the Testaments of the Bible.” Long time readers of this blog will know this is sort of a sore subject with me. I’ve taught a lot of Gospel Doctrine over the years, and the manual practice is to teach a lesson on Malachi at the end of December and then transition straight into the New Testament at the beginning of January. I’ve long been on record to the effect that practice is sheer madness. There are 400 years of developments between those two points, and there is simply no way the class is prepared to study the NT seriously by just jumping into it without first covering what has happened and what has changed during those four centuries. It’s madness, I tell you! When I’m put in that awkward position my practice has been to self medicate. But this chapter is better and more substantive than what I would do in my SS classes, so if you find yourself in that position in the future I would recommend covering at least some of what you read in that first chapter with your class so they at least have a puncher’s chance of understanding the changed situation on the ground in the first century C.E.

I consider myself a scripturist, and as such I consider myself as reasonably well read on LDS scriptural scholarship. But in reading these chapters I kept having a fairly common experience: I would already be familiar with perhaps a majority of the material, but almost inevitably there would be a minority (or, depending on the subject matter, more) of the material that I was not familiar with at all and was learning for the first time.A good example comes in chapter 38, Lincoln H. Blumell and Jan J. Martin, “The King James Translation of the New Testament.” Although the King James translators certainly consulted the Greek text (and the nest chapter is on the Greek text underlying the KJV), it was not a new translation, but was explicitly based on prior translations. And I believe I sort of knew that as well, at least conceptually. But I had never seen this process illustrated the way they do in this chapter. Consider Mt. 1:18-20:

18 Now the birth of Jesus Christ was on this wise: When as his mother Mary was ESPOUSED to Joseph, before they came together, she was found with child of the Holy Ghost. 19 Then Joseph her husband, being a just man, and not willing to make her a publick example, was minded to put her away privily. 20 But while he thought on these things, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a dream, saying, Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost. The large majority of this passage was taken directly from Tyndale’s 1534 New Testament. However, portions of it were borrowed from other translations. The two underlined words were copied from Myles Coverdale’s 1535 Bible. The italicized words were taken from the Geneva Bible. The bold words are all that remain of the base text, the Bishop’s Bible. The only word that may be original to the KJV translators is espoused. This sample shows that Tyndale provides the basis of the King James text. However, it also demonstrates the amount of revisions the KJV translators did and how carefully they selected from the other versions of the Bible that were available to them.This passage also indicates how much of the Bishop’s Bible had to be changed.

That visual illustration drove the point home in a way that a narrative description alone would never accomplish.

Unfortunately, I’ve never been to Israel. I know intellectually that Titus and his Tenth Legion destroyed the Temple in 70 C.E. But I have occasionally wondered about the mechanics of that. The temple complex was huge and comprised of massive stone works; reducing that to rubble would have taken a large force of men working nonstop for decades at least. As if to answer my question on page 236 is a picture showing huge overturned stones on the west side of the temple where they remain to this day. They just pushed the stonework off the temple platform. How I possibly could have gone all this time without knowing about this I have no idea, but what a cool picture!

So if you want to enhance your GD (or personal) study of the NT this year, this is the book for you. I feel confident in promising you’ll learn things–probably a lot of things–that will bring the text to life for you.

[1] In the early 80s I worked as a TA in Ancient Scripture and even then there was a divide between the scholars with relevant degrees and those who came from CES or had degrees in things like Instructional Science. I’m simply not close enough to the current situation in Ancient Scripture to comment meaningfully on this new push for external publications; if any of our commenters is knowledgeable about that development please comment on it here.

Main Contents:

Jewish Background of the New Testament

1. Between the Testaments: The History of Judea Between the Testaments of the Bible (Joshua M. Matson)

2. The Law of Moses: An Overview (Daniel L.. Belnap)

3. Jerusalem, the Holy City: A Virtual Tour of the City in the New Testament Period (Tyler J. Griffin)

4. The Temple of Herod (David Rolph Seely)

5. Messianism and Jewish Messiahs in the New Testament Period (Trevan G. Hatch)

6. Jewish Hermeneutics in the New Testament Period (Matthew L. Bowen)

7. The Dead Sea Scrolls and the New Testament (Dana M. Pike)

8. Rabbinic Literature and the New Testament (Avram R. Shannon)

Greco-Roman Background of the New Testament

9. Judea as a Roman Province, AD 6-66 (Michael R. Trotter)

10. Roman Law Relating to the New Testament (John W. Welch)

11. Greco-Roman Philosophy and the New Testament (Bryce Gessell)

12. Greco-Roman Religion and the New Testament (Grant Adamson)

13. The Cares of This World: Roman Economics and the New Testament (John Gee)

14. The First Jewish Revolt against Rome (Jared W. Ludlow)

Jesus and the Gospels

15. The Life of Jesus of Nazareth: An Overview (Andrew C. Skinner)

16. The Mediator of the New Covenant (Robert L. Millet)

17. The Synoptic Gospels: Matthew, Mark, and Luke (Alan Taylor Farnes)

18. The Gospel of John (Eric D. Huntsman)

19. Noncanonical Gospels (Jason R. Combs

20. The Atonement (Noel R. Reynolds)

21. The Crucifixion (Gaye Strathearn)

22. The Resurrection (Julie M. Smith)

The Apostle Paul, General Epistles, and Revelation

23. The Life of the Apostle Paul: An Overview (Nicholas J. Frederick)

24. The Epistles of the Apostle Paul: An Overview (Frank F. Judd Jr.)

25. Hebrews and the General Epistles: Hebrews, James, 1-2 Peter,1-3 John, and Jude (Lincoln H. Blumell, Frank F. Judd Jr., and George A. Pierce)

26. The Book of Revelation: Following the Lamb (D. Jill Kirby)

New Testament Issues and Contexts

27. Understanding the Physical and Metaphysical Geography of the New Testament (George A. Pierce)

28. The Use of the Old Testament in the New Testament (Daniel McClellan)

29. Women and the World of the New Testament (Catherine Gines Taylor)

30. Family, Marriage, and Celibacy in the New Testament (Mark D. Ellison)

31. Nonverbal Communication in the New Testament (David M. Calabro)

32. Ritualized Prostration in the New Testament (Andrew C. Smith)

33. Worship and Ritual Practices in the New Testament (Erik Odin Yingling)

34. Baptism in the New Testament (Seth S. Larsen)

35. Plants in the New Testament (Terry B. Ball)

36. Clothing and Textiles in the New Testament (Kristin H. South and Anita Cramer Wells)

The Text of the New Testament

37. Textual Criticism and the New Testament (Thomas A. Wayment)

38. The King James Translation of the New Testament (Lincoln H. Blumell and Jan J. Martin)

39. The Greek New Testament Text of the King James Version (Lincoln H. Blumell)

40. Joseph Smith’s Translation of the New Testament (Kent P. Jackson)

41. The New Testament in the Doctrine and Covenants (Nicholas J. Frederick)

After the New Testament

42. Christianity in the Second Century (Luke Drake)

43. The Canonization of the New Testament (Daniel Becerra)