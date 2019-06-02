On Honor, Success, and Early Return Missionaries

Jaxon Washburn is a friend of BCC who recently returned from a mission in Armenia.
My name used to be Elder Washburn.
I returned home on May 17th, after returning from my service as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Armenia. My mission was eight months long. Less than a month ago, I had no intentions of coming home. God, I suppose, intended otherwise, and I am doing my best to sort out the pieces.
I loved my mission. To be on a mission is to ground oneself in paradox in many respects. Such was my experience, at least. My mission constituted of a series of contrasts: there were moments where I felt closer to God than I ever had before, and moments where I never felt more spiritually detached. I lived as selflessly as I could, and because of that, I have never been more critically self-aware of all my own flaws and shortcomings. This, the biggest challenge of my life, brought with it the most significant amount of growth, refinement, and development. My mission meant the world to me; it has since my teenage years, when I decided I wanted to serve. To part with it was heartbreaking at best, and I am still working to reconcile my return with the future course of my life.
I never planned on this happening, but I have to roll with it. In this, the Spirit, as well as the support of my loved ones, has been instrumental in my finding comfort, direction, and peace following my decision to come home. For that, I want to discuss the subject of success and honor when it comes to returning from a mission, and particularly how the two should not be confused as synonymous.
The extension of honor and the role it plays in communities, while common throughout various societies in history, can bear negative repercussions if one fails to qualify for it. Honor functions as a marker of loyalty, purity, desirability, acceptance. The act of denying one honor is a deliberate rejection. It places them outside the fold, whether intentionally or not, and sets them apart from the rest of those who are deemed as insiders on account of their legitimate and “honorable” service.
I returned home on an emotional health release, and with it, the avoidance of what would be considered a “dishonorable release”. Since returning, though, I have reflected on the role and utility of honor when it comes to missions and have come to the conclusion that, more often than not, it is an unhelpful label that we apply to missionaries. It can be spiritually harmful in that it tends to pressure missionaries to continue their service even though the better choice would be to end it, all in order to avoid the stigma of dishonor. I realize that my release wasn’t a dishonorable one, but all too often, missionaries have been inclined to believe that anything short of a normal full-term mission constitutes something less-than honorable.
Upon returning, I have found Elder Holland’s Counsel for Early Returned Missionaries, given just prior to a Face-to-Face he conducted in March 2016, to be both comforting and valuable. Particularly, I found solace in his admonition that those whose missions have finished earlier than the anticipated time should cease to qualify their service by the amount of time they served. Instead, he expresses his desire for them see it as no less worthy, helpful, successful, honorable, or deserving of blessings than any other mission.
Success is defined much differently than honor. While out in the field, the standard missionary guide Preach My Gospel qualifies what constitutes a “successful” missionary on the following grounds, stating that:
“You can know you have been a successful missionary when you:
- Feel the Spirit testify to people through you.
- Love people and desire their salvation.
- Obey with exactness.
- Live so that you can receive and know how to follow the Spirit, who will show you where to go, what to do, and what to say.
- Develop Christlike attributes.
- Work effectively every day, do your very best to bring souls to Christ, and seek earnestly to learn and improve.
- Help establish and strengthen the Church (the stake and ward) wherever you are assigned to work.
- Warn people of the consequences of sin. Invite them to make and keep commitments.
- Teach and serve other missionaries.
- Go about doing good and serving people at every opportunity, whether or not they accept your message.”
Personally, I can say that I was certainly not perfect in all the areas outlined— not that the Church is demanding or expecting that. The way in which I strove to “obey with exactness” was intentionally as close as I could get to the kind of obedience I have observed from Christ during His mortal ministry as recorded in the various writings describing His life. The scriptures are replete with examples of Christ practicing, circumventing, ignoring, and/or radically reinterpreting what was considered to be law in His time, whether that was the Law of Moses or various social conventions. The common means by which He approached the law was consistent and qualified by whether or not it allowed Him to more effectively heal, minister, and love those around Him. Wherever the law was obstructive or worse— used as a weapon— Christ showed the Higher Way of how to understand and live it. While I felt spiritually confident on how I conducted myself during my mission, I am sure that others sometimes saw my version of obedience as heterodox.
It was this approach to how to conduct myself as a missionary, coupled with my desire to love others as deeply and sincerely as I could, that defined my mission. I don’t know if I fell within the cookie-cutter mold of a missionary that was often perpetuated, nor do I suppose I ever desired that, but I did love the people I was around, fully and deeply, and did my best to serve them whenever possible. For this, and the ways in which I found my faith to be refined and deepened in the course of my service, I count my mission as a successful one.
Oftentimes, success and honor go hand-in-hand. I’d say this is the case for most missionaries who return. However, their dual attainment isn’t always guaranteed. Consider the following circumstances:
Scenario (1) A missionary serves a full-time mission. They do what is expected but come back unchanged in how they see themselves, their faith, or the world. They are received warmly by their homeward and are able to enjoy the full social benefits of having served full-term.
Scenario (2) A missionary confesses to a transgression while serving and is sent home upon the mission president’s decision. During the course of their service, they loved and served as often as they could, they testified and invited others unto Christ, and they found their time in the field valuable. They are unable to return to the field, even after sincere repentance.
In these situations, which would be considered the successful missionary? Which one returned with honor? Which one should be of the higher importance for us to emphasize as members of the Church?
Success. Honor. We could all stand to be more aware and sensitive to how we frame and use these in our discussions of missionary service. The two terms are certainly not synonymous, and in the case of honor especially, not always helpful. Success and honor, though perhaps believed to be synonymous much of the time, really speak to two different ways of defining one’s service.
The way I see it, success is more contingent on how the missionary perceives themselves while honor seems to reflect more on how others perceive the missionary. At the end of the day, the missionary alone is the one who is able to deem their mission a successful one or not, considering all the qualifications are individual and internal rather than quantitative in nature. Honor, then, constitutes the communal pronouncement on the legitimacy of one’s service. The well-being and spiritual state of those who choose to serve or not serve, those who stay or return early, depends on the values we attach to these labels and how one qualifies for them.
Since returning, I have learned that it is better to qualify one’s mission as honorable contingent on its success, rather than the other way around. Though my return has been deemed an honorable one by my community, what I really value at the end of the day is the confidence I have in the success of the service I rendered. I didn’t baptize anyone on my mission and I served for a shorter period than I anticipated, but I know that I grew, I loved, and I served with all that I had. Ultimately, that knowledge has brought comfort, peace, and fulfillment as real as any that I could have obtained after a full two years.
Comments
I think this is a good post in general, and should probably be 2 posts, one dealing with the experience of serving and another dealing with your 2 scenarios, which are in fact lacking.
#2 should not have been in the field, and while it’s great that s/he repented, it should have been dealt with prior. No points awarded. Your own experience should be #3, and #4 should be the kids who do YCSM missions because of physical and emotional conditions prior to their missions.
Thank you for sharing that. I too came home early from my mission. I was not prepared to go out. I confessed some transgressions about a year into my mission. Transgressions I had long abstained from. Despite my transgressions, my mission president let me stay. Shortly after receiving the news I was hit with overwhelming feelings of sadness, depression, anxiety…pretty much all bad feelings. All the time! I couldn’t get them to go away. I thought maybe I’m not being spiritual enough and so I took things to an extreme with gospel principals. It’s been 20 years and I’m still searching for peace.
There’s no such thing as “coming home early.” You come home when you come home and that’s it.
It is important find your own place concerning the meaning of your mission and the service performed. That has to be between the missionary and the one under whose name they ministered. It really is a matter between the servant and the Master, Jesus Christ.
Missions are pressure cookers that can transform the individual in many ways, not all of them beneficial. The advice I greatly appreciated was that shared by Elder Spencer Condie when he visited our mission and spoke at a Zone Conference in Strasbourg. He said two things that shattered my stoic views on service that were extremely guilt ridden:
1) I believe you do the best you can today and should recognize the good you achieved. I also believe the gospel teaches we can do just a little bit better tomorrow. However, no effort, however small it might seem, goes unappreciated by the Lord.
2) If you can accomplish in 20 hours what takes others 60 hours, that leaves you 40 hours to go to the beach. He laughed at the harrumph that came from our Mission President to that comment. But his point was find a balance in your service. The Lord wants living, breathing, servants with hearts who can focus and endure but who also find time to laugh.
In any other church, a young man or young woman who spent 8 months serving as an unpaid missionary working not 40, not 50, not even 60, but 70+ hours a week would be considered a hero of the faith. We Mormons need to be a lot more honest and candid about the unfair expectations we place on our youth in terms of missionary service. And when they accomplish this truly daunting task, in whole or in part, we see it as just checking off a Mormon box rather than the youth equivalent of climbing Mount Everest. And it’s tougher than it used to be, as citizens of most countries have less and less interest in religion and even less interest in the Mormon religion.
Jaxon, welcome home and best wishes going forward.
Two of my brothers returned home before two years were up. One was hit by a car, and his mission president had him sign out of the hospital against medical advice. Told him if he worked harder, he’d be healed, then put him back in a bike area when he was unable to even walk. Some of the neurological damage has been permanent. They have both struggled heavily early releases, despite both being good fathers, good husbands, and serving in leadership positions in the church.
That Preach My Gospel list would make anyone feel inadequate. I’d toss it out and replace it with:
“Are there people, my brothers and sisters and children of our Heavenly Father, who are better off in lasting ways because I am/was here?”
My MTC companion only went because his dad promised him any new car he wanted when he returned. While others tried to read the Book of Mormon (for the first time, in most cases), he studied BMW sales brochures. He ended up disappearing from the missionary house one morning. Showed up suddenly more than three years later back in the US, having abandoned a wife and two small children. His dad didn’t do anyone any favors by bribing him to serve – he had no business being there. We need to have a few Priesthood lessons about leaving the youth alone – that they can still be counted as “good kids” if they don’t leave the day they turn 18 or 19, and that it is possible to do good things in life *even if they don’t serve*.
I am wondering if all these experiences should be a wake-up call for parents to prepare their children better. If a missionary is reading The Book of Mormon for the first time on his mission, part of the problem was in the lack of preparation. A mission is hard no matter what but as parents; let’s do a better job.
Yeah, if only Jaxon had read the BOM before he left.
Serious question Jaxon, if the mission had only been a year long, would you have stayed out?
Watching you before you left, I wondered how you would handle the politics in the mission and the monotony of the work. I hope you don’t take that offensive, but I was afraid you were in for a rude awakening when you realized your passion for religion and your intellect would not be shared by some senior companion and the local town drunk who would give you the time of day. I was hoping the church would call you to a two year mission at the Maxwell Institute.
Keep your head up man, you have helped a lot of people and I am one of them.