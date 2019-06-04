BCCSundaySchool2019: “Continue Ye in My Love”

“The beginning of love is the will to let those we love be perfectly themselves, the resolution not to twist them to fit our own image. If in loving them we do not love what they are, but only their potential likeness to ourselves, then we do not love them: we only love the reflection of ourselves we find in them.”

“We are obliged to love one another. We are not strictly bound to ‘like’ one another. Love governs the will: ‘liking’ is a matter of sense and sensibility. Nevertheless, if we really love others it will not be too hard to like them also. If we wait for some people to become agreeable or attractive before we begin to love them, we will never begin. If we are content to give them a cold impersonal ‘charity’ that is merely a matter of obligation, we will not trouble to understand them or to sympathize with them at all. And in that case we will not really love them, because love implies an efficacious will not only to do good to others exteriorly but also to find some good in them to which we can respond.”

“But the man who is not afraid to admit everything that he sees to be wrong with himself, and yet recognizes that he may be the object of God’s love precisely because of his shortcomings, can begin to be sincere. His sincerity is based on confidence, not in his own illusions about himself, but in the endless, unfailing mercy of God.”

But my favorite Merton musings on love must absolutely be this one:

“In Louisville, at the corner of Fourth and Walnut, in the center of the shopping district, I was suddenly overwhelmed with the realization that I loved all these people, that they were mine and I theirs, that we could not be alien to one another even though we were total strangers. It was like waking from a dream of separateness, of spurious self-isolation in a special world. . . . “This sense of liberation from an illusory difference was such a relief and such a joy to me that I almost laughed out loud. . . . I have the immense joy of being man, a member of a race in which God Himself became incarnate. As if the sorrows and stupidities of the human condition could overwhelm me, now that I realize what we all are. And if only everybody could realize this! But it cannot be explained. There is no way of telling people that they are all walking around shining like the sun. “Then it was as if I suddenly saw the secret beauty of their hearts, the depths of their hearts where neither sin nor desire nor self-knowledge can reach, the core of their reality, the person that each one is in God’s eyes. If only they could all see themselves as they really are. If only we could see each other that way all the time. There would be no more war, no more hatred, no more cruelty, no more greed. . . . But this cannot be seen, only believed and ‘understood’ by a peculiar gift.”

“There is no way of telling people that they are all walking around shining like the sun.” His words reflect a fulfillment Jesus’s promise in John 15:9–11: “As the Father has loved me, so I have loved you; abide in my love. If you keep my commandments, you will abide in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and abide in his love. I have said these things to you so that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be complete.”

To walk around and see strangers, friends, students, teachers, coworkers, grocery store clerks, teenagers, construction workers, etc., etc. walking around shining like the sun—to acknowledge the cores of their realities—that would be to abide in joy. And we are commanded to do it.

What else does God’s love look like? I’ve cherished this musing by our own Chieko Okazaki since I was a young undergraduate in a student ward and our Relief Society President printed this large quotation out and glued copies to brightly colored papers to keep in our scriptures:

“Well, my dear sisters, the gospel is the good news that can free us from guilt. We know that Jesus experienced the totality of mortal existence in Gethsemane. It’s our faith that he experienced everything- absolutely everything. Sometimes we don’t think through the implications of that belief. We talk in great generalities about the sins of all humankind, about the suffering of the entire human family. But we don’t experience pain in generalities. We experience it individually. That means he knows what it felt like when your mother died of cancer—how it was for your mother, how it still is for you. He knows what it felt like to lose the student body election. He knows that moment when the brakes locked and the car started to skid. He experienced the slave ship sailing from Ghana toward Virginia. He experienced the gas chambers at Dachau. He experienced Napalm in Vietnam. He knows about drug addiction and alcoholism. “Let me go further. There is nothing you have experienced as a woman that he does not also know and recognize. On a profound level, he understands the hunger to hold your baby that sustains you through pregnancy. He understands both the physical pain of giving birth and the immense joy. He knows about PMS and cramps and menopause. He understands about rape and infertility and abortion. His last recorded words to his disciples were, “And, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.” (Matthew 28:20) He understands your mother-pain when your five-year-old leaves for kindergarten, when a bully picks on your fifth-grader, when your daughter calls to say that the new baby has Down syndrome. He knows your mother-rage when a trusted babysitter sexually abuses your two-year-old, when someone gives your thirteen-year-old drugs, when someone seduces your seventeen-year-old. He knows the pain you live with when you come home to a quiet apartment where the only children are visitors, when you hear that your former husband and his new wife were sealed in the temple last week, when your fiftieth wedding anniversary rolls around and your husband has been dead for two years. He knows all that. He’s been there. He’s been lower than all that. He’s not waiting for us to be perfect. Perfect people don’t need a Savior. He came to save his people in their imperfections. He is the Lord of the living, and the living make mistakes. He’s not embarrassed by us, angry at us, or shocked. He wants us in our brokenness, in our unhappiness, in our guilt and our grief.”

There are limits to how I can love like Christ loves. I cannot fully empathize with my transgender friends, my friends who have experienced abortions, my friends who have served in military operations, my friends who have lost children or spouses or parents. But what I can do is love people in their brokenness, in their unhappiness, in their guilt and their grief. Because this is how God loves me.

I don’t have to be embarrassed by people, angry at people, or shocked by people. Not most of the time. I can choose to suspend my judgment, humble myself, and love people instead.

What does it look like?

What does it mean to love the people in the Pride parades in your neighborhood, the neighbors with rainbow flags, the gay neighbors with the little kids, the transgender woman at your work whom you originally met as a man? What does it mean to love the woman in the pussy hat who shouts in front of the grocery story to keep abortions legal? What does it mean to REALLY love them?

What does it mean to love the person on your street who took down your rainbow flags? What does it mean to love the neighbors who have an entire shed devoted to guns and ammunition and an NRA bumper sticker, or the neighbor who pickets in front of Planned Parenthood where you go to purchase birth control? What does it mean to love the coworker who insists climate change isn’t real, or the woman in your ward who persists in teaching your daughter the “licked cupcake” chastity analogy? What does it mean to REALLY love these neighbors?

Even as I type this, I do so imperfectly. I do not love like Christ loves. Consequently, I do not love Jesus as I wish I could, because the way Jesus says we show our love for Him is through the love we show for each other. And “each other” means everyone.

After the Passover dinner, Jesus washed his disciples feet, wiping them dry with the towel wrapped around his body. After he had washed his feet, John records that he said this:

“Do you know what I have done to you? You call me Teacher and Lord—and you are right, for that is what I am. So if I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have set you an example, that you should do as I have done to you.” (John 13:14)

A question for family discussion: What is the 2019 equivalent of washing your neighbors’ feet? What would this look like at your school? In your work? At church? In your community? Can you think of someone whose feet you wouldn’t want to wash, metaphorically speaking? What is a way you can serve this person and with the hope that love will come in this exercise of your faith?

Stray Musings