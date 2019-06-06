MHA SLC 2019

by

It’s that time of year again–time for some serious Mormon History Association action at the Sheraton on Fifth South in Salt Lake City. For those who are participating in the conference, please post your notes, comments and observations here. Those who are unable to be there in person will greatly appreciate whatever nuggets you are able to share.

In the past I’ve posted comments on the sessions I have attended. I intend to do that again this year, but for various reasons I’m going to bring my iPad rather than my Macbook. I can’t type anywhere near as efficiently on the pad as I can on the laptop, so my comments will probably be shorter with a fair amount of typos; my apologies in advance for that.

Since I’ll be traveling today and then taking my son and DIL out for dinner this evening, I probably won’t start with much blog commentary until tomorrow.

The conference program is available here:

https://mormonhistoryassociation.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/Program-Summaries.pdf

S